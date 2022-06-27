I love looking at new 2023 motorcycles. I love what Harley-Davidson brings out each year. I bet you do as well! Welcome to 2023 Harley-Davidson: Not What You Were Expecting bombshell, shocking surprise and stop the presses. 2023 “Powered By” Harley-Davidson Serial 1 line released and, well, I’m honestly lost for words but I’ll try with your fanbase support but do check the latest 2023 Harley-Davidson eBikes.

“Get your motor running”…. ummm, nope. Doesn’t apply here.

“Head out to the highway”…. nope, doesn’t work.

“Good Vibrations”…. good one but no vibrations either.

“I live my life a quarter mile at a time”…. Thanks Fast and the Furious but nada.

“Harley-Davidson wins Tour de France”…. yes! That’s it!! Works for Harley-Davidson’s winning ways, the most prestigious bicycle race and the new Serial 1 Harley-Davidson models. Thank you for the help there, I appreciated it.

Harley-Davidson wins Tour de France

Introducing the new 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 SWITCH/MTN, 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 BASH/MTN, 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY SPEED, 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU and 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 MOSH/CTY eBikes for 2023. In true Harley-Davidson accessory and gadget tradition the motto “Less is more” fits perfectly. Just 1050 units will be built with blistering speeds up to 28 mph and incredible 105 mile range (if you like to pedal a lot).

The future of eBikes is here and you can now get one from Harley-Davidson. Pedal on!

SERIAL 1, POWERED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON, LAUNCHES BASH/MTN, THE SECOND OFFERING FROM ITS LIMITED-PRODUCTION “SELECT SERIES”

Inspired by a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build, the rigid, single-speed BASH/MTN eBike delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible

Today Serial 1 launched BASH/MTN, the second offering from its Select Series—limited-edition, special-production versions of the company’s standard eBikes that have been elevated with premium finishes, added technology, and unmatched attention to detail. (The first Select Series offering was the white-tired MOSH/TRIBUTE that sold out almost immediately.) The BASH/MTN build will number just 1050 units: 525 for the United States and 525 for Europe.

“Less is more,” said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. “That’s the promise of BASH/MTN. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail. The less you worry about managing and maintaining technology, the more you can focus on enjoying every ride.”

BASH/MTN takes the minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires, a shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post, and extra-powerful, four-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes. Everything you love about the MOSH/CTY is maintained—including the immediate feedback that only comes from a rigid frame and the instant acceleration that the

single-speed drivetrain delivers—all presented with the clean, uncluttered style that you have come to expect from Serial 1.

Under Yucca Tan paint with Gloss Graffiti graphics, BASH/MTN incorporates a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, a mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor that makes 90Nm of knee-saving torque and integrated lighting. Like all 2022 Serial 1 eBikes, the BASH/MTN is compatible with the Serial 1 App, developed in partnership with Google Cloud to capture essential ride data and improve security and safety, so you can just enjoy every ride.

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle.

Serial 1’s debut line-up spans four pedal-assist eBicycles that fall into the City (/CTY) category, targeting urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The products, which offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU) or 28 mph (RUSH/CTY SPEED), guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle

technology in the world, the line-up boasts a range of features including:

● Light and strong hydroformed aluminum frame

● Sleek, integrated batteries

● Brose mid-mounted motors

● Quiet and maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belts

● Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission (select models)

● Integrated LED lighting

● Intelligent sizing

● Dedicated mobile app integration, digital display and datacenter

● Four ride modes ranging from gentle to substantial assistance

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 SWITCH/MTN…

SWITCH/MTN is elevated with off-road specific geometry and a host of trail-worthy technology to create an exceptionally competent off-road machine.

Switch up your riding routine with SWITCH/MTN, Serial 1’s latest entry in the electric mountain bike category. All new from the ground up and designed with the same engineering rigor and extreme attention to detail that Serial 1 is known for, the SWITCH/MTN is designed for active adventurers who want a versatile and fun way to explore the backcountry. Extremely off-road capable, SWITCH/MTN has the performance to satisfy an expert rider, but careful attention to fit and fine details ensure that our latest eMTB is just as accessible and accommodating for riders who are just beginning their off-road adventure too.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 BASH/MTN…

Less really is more. Less complexity and less mechanical complication mean more fun and more freedom on the trail. Really. That’s the promise of BASH/MTN, a rigid, single speed eMTB that delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail. The less you worry about managing and maintaining technology, the more you can focus on enjoying the ride—and the added exhilaration of electric pedal-assist power makes everything even more fun.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY SPEED…

Built to thrill, the RUSH/CTY SPEED makes fitness more fun, brings excitement to your errands, and introduces more capability to any cycling situation with electric assistance up to 28mph.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU…

The farmer’s market. Barre class. Beer gardens. That delightful ice cream shop two towns over, or the charming Italian café two blocks away. The RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU is your all-access ride to wherever you want to go, loaded with premium features and a step-thru frame that makes it easy to get in the saddle without swinging a leg high over the seat.

Your all-access ride to wherever you want to go, with premium features and a step-thru frame that makes it easy to get in the saddle without swinging a leg high over the seat.

Introducing the 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 MOSH/CTY…

Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels. Our stripped-down, single-speed cruiser that’s built to fly faster and farther, solo or in a pack.

Go ahead and hop that curb. Pop a wheelie. Rip a skid. Rediscover the pure, uncomplicated joy of exploring your world on two wheels with the MOSH/CTY, our stripped-down, single-speed cruiser that’s built to fly faster and farther, solo or in a pack.

Tour de France 2022

The Tour de France is an annual men’s multiple-stage bicycle race primarily held in France, while also occasionally passing through nearby countries. Like the other Grand Tours (the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España), it consists of 21 stages, each a day long, over the course of 23 days.

The race was first organized in 1903 to increase sales for the newspaper L’Auto and is currently run by the Amaury Sport Organisation. The race has been held annually since its first edition in 1903 except when it was stopped for the two World Wars. As the Tour gained prominence and popularity, the race was lengthened and its reach began to extend around the globe. Participation expanded from a primarily French field as more riders from all over the world began to participate in the race each year. The Tour is a UCI World Tour event, which means that the teams that compete in the race are mostly UCI WorldTeams, with the exception of the teams that the organizers invite. It has become “the world’s biggest annual sporting event.”[8]

A similar race for women was held under different names between 1984 and 2009. Following criticism by campaigners and the professional women’s peloton, a one/two day race (La Course by Le Tour de France) was held between 2014 and 2021, and Tour de France Femmes will stage its first edition in 2022.

Traditionally, the bulk of race is held in the month of July, with the only exception to this since the conclusion of World War II was delaying the race in 2020 to August 29, 2020. While the route changes each year, the format of the race stays the same, including the appearance of time trials, the passage through the mountain chains of the Pyrenees and the Alps, and the finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The modern editions of the Tour de France consist of 21 day-long segments (stages) over a 23-day period and cover around 3,500 kilometres (2,200 mi). The race alternates between clockwise and counterclockwise circuits of France.

There are usually between 20 and 22 teams, with eight riders in each. All of the stages are timed to the finish; the riders’ times are compounded with their previous stage times. The rider with the lowest cumulative finishing times is the leader of the race and wears the yellow jersey. While the general classification garners the most attention, there are other contests held within the Tour: the points classification for the sprinters, the mountains classification for the climbers, young rider classification for riders under the age of 26, and the team classification, based on the first three finishers from each team on each stage. Achieving a stage win also provides prestige, often accomplished by a team’s sprint specialist or a rider taking part in a breakaway.