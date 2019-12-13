Independence Day AFT Singles Doubleheader for New York Short Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 12, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today an Independence Day weekend of epic proportions. Its 2020 New York Short Track event at Weedsport Speedway will include Friday night AFT Singles racing, camping, pre-party and Fourth of July fun for the entire family.

The weekend will kick off with a Friday night event to include the ever-exciting AFT Singles class as well as amateur races as part of the Flat Track Futures series. The Friday festivities will include a fan zone with activities for children and an open paddock hour where fans can meet their favorite athletes. Tickets to the Friday night event will be $15 and can be purchased at www.americanflattrack.com.

Saturday’s program will feature the AFT Singles once again, but joined by the AFT Production Twins and premier AFT SuperTwins classes for its third year of bar-to-bar high-speed New York Short Track action. This year’s event will include even more vendors, a revamped Kids Zone and live music to keep the Independence Day crowd entertained into the evening.

Camping will once again be available for fans looking to bring family and friends down for a real party weekend at the races.

A variety of ticketing options are now available for the 2020 New York Short Track weekend, including the lowest price for advanced Saturday General Admission ever: just $25. Saturday’s event will have Trackside Seating with all-day Paddock Access allowing the most-immersive fan experience. For the premium viewing option, fans are encouraged to check out the VIP Experience including food, beverage and access to an exclusive observation deck outside Turn 4 of the racetrack. Furthermore, all VIP passholders have all-day paddock access included with admission.

American Flat Track will kick off its highly-anticipated 2020 season with the first-ever DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT Doubleheader at Daytona International Speedway. It all kicks off at the peak of Daytona Bike Week on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Tickets start at just $35 online and are available for purchase now.