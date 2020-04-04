Indian Motorcycle Promo Code – No payments until October / $250 FREE accessories, clothing or gear

Hitting the open road to clear your mind is essential. We’ve got you covered with no payments necessary until October*. Time to get out and ride.

NOTE: Some dealerships may be experiencing reduced hours or closures. Please check our dealer locator resource or call ahead to confirm their hours before visiting.

We’ve Got You Covered

Motorcycling provides a sense of freedom unlike any other. We understand that times are challenging and are proud to offer customers a deferred payment plan. For a limited time, ride home on a 2019 Indian Motorcycle with no payments until October.

Financing – 2019 and 2020 Models No Payments Until October 2020***** Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Financing – 2020 Scout Family As Low As 3.99% APR For 60 Months****** Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Financing – 2019 Scout Family As Low As 1.99% APR For 60 Months* Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Financing – 2019 Thunder Stroke 111 Models As Low As 2.99% APR for 60 Months** Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Trade-In Offer – 2019 Thunder Stroke 111 Models Trade-in Credit up to $2,000:*** Cruiser: Up to $1,000 Trade-in Credit Bagger: Up to $1,500 Trade-in Credit Touring: Up to $2,000 Trade-in Credit Dark Horse: Up to $1,500 Trade-in Credit Elite: Up to $2,000 Trade-in Credit *cannot be combined with promotional financing Estimate Trade-In Value ESTIMATE TRADE-IN

Financing – 2019 FTR 1200 Models As Low As 1.99% APR for 60 Months**** Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Customer Cash – 2019 FTR 1200 Models Customer Cash up to $2,000:******** FTR 1200 $2,000 Customer Cash FTR 1200 S $1,500 Customer Cash Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Gear and Accessories – 2019 FTR 1200 Models Receive $500 credit towards the purchase of genuine Parts, Garments, and Accessories with the purchase of a 2019 FTR model.********** Build Yours BUILD YOURS

Owner Loyalty – 2019 and 2020 Models Purchase a 2019 or 2020 model and receive a $750 ltrade-in credit toward your purchase.******* Get Local Price GET LOCAL PRICE

Referral Offer – New, Unregistered Models Refer a friend. When they buy a new Indian Motorcycle, we’ll reward you both with $250 to use on accessories, clothing or gear. Terms and conditions apply.********* Redeem Code REDEEM CODE

Honoring Heroes $750 in Accessories & Apparel with the purchase of any 2019 or 2020 Indian Motorcycle cruiser, bagger or touring model. Get Special Offer $500 in Accessories & Apparel with the purchase of any 2019 or 2020 Scout Line-up or FTR 1200 Indian Motorcycle. Get Special Offer Valid for all active, reserve, National Guard, and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer and Border Patrol. Available until April 30, 2020. GET OFFER

Honoring Heroes – Medical $750 in Accessories & Apparel with the purchase of any 2019 or 2020 Indian Motorcycle cruiser, bagger or touring model. Get Special Offer $500 in Accessories & Apparel with the purchase of any 2019 or 2020 Scout Line-up or FTR 1200 Indian Motorcycle. Get Special Offer Valid for all registered and/or licencsed Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, RNs and LPNS. Available until April 30, 2020. GET OFFER

Get Ready to Ride Promotion Between 3/15 and 4/30, save up to $500 when you purchase Indian Motorcycle Accessories, Parts, Clothing & Gear. Use promo code: READY $25 off $150 $100 off $500 $500 off $2000 See below for details.

*No Payments Until October 2020 Offer: The no payment no interest offer is valid on any new, unregistered 2019 and 2020 models. This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of select qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Financing offer available through Performance Finance, and is subject to credit approval by Performance Finance. Offer available to well-qualified applicants only; your actual terms may vary, max term once payments begin are 60 months. Not all buyers will qualify and if approved may receive a higher rate, depending on credit score. Where no money down is indicated, it is available only to those well-qualified applicants with approved credit. Some buyers will require a down payment in order to receive credit approval. No interest accrued for 5 months and no payments due for 6 months from 1st of month purchased. Performance Finance Annual Percentage Rates (APR) of either 4.99% or 6.59% for 60-month terms available for qualified buyers. Rates are available to qualified applicants only and determined by credit score. Not all buyers will qualify for this promotion and if approved may receive a higher rate with principal and interest payments beginning immediately. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers. Other terms, conditions and limitations may apply. Subject to model availability and dealer participation. Financing offer can change or terminate at any time without prior notice. Finance offer valid through authorized U.S. Indian dealers only. Please see your local authorized Indian dealer for program details. Offer valid April 1 – April 30, 2020.

**Get Ready to Ride Offer: Only one (1) coupon per customer can be submitted. Purchase $150(US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $25 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $500(US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $100 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $2,000(US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying items and receive $500(US or Canadian Dollar) off. Qualifying purchase must be made between March 15th–April 30th, 2020. Offer is valid on current, clearance and limited time offer Indian Motorcycle Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and their employees are not eligible for discount. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card, nor is it valid towards prior purchases. Available online and at participating dealers and subject to cancellation or change at any time without notice. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons or promotions, except the “Honoring Heroes” promotion (ask your dealer or visit the Indian website for more information). Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. By submitting this coupon with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Indian Motorcycle Company, its parent company, subsidiaries and/or affiliates, and authorized Indian Motorcycle dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Indian Motorcycle, its products, offers and marketing materials.

All third-party trademarks and related content are the property of their respective owners.

The following email is intended for US residents only. Consult your authorized Indian Motorcycle dealer for more details.

Indian Motorcycle® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc. When you’re enjoying your new Indian motorcycle, always wear a helmet and protective eyewear and clothing and insist that your passenger do the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read and understand your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.