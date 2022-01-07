Inspiration Friday: Cyber-Secure Motorcycles?

2022’s first Inspiration Friday: Cyber-Secure Motorcycles is a great read. Cyber crime is on the rise and hackers can not only access your motorcycle’s (car/truck) bluetooth, GPS, Airbag, eCall, remote control key and even an app that allows control of vehicle data and functions from their mobile devices! Now the world’s first cyber-secure vehicle is a motorcycle equipped with UNECE/R155 regulations to stop thieves from making a perfect ride into a dangerous one. Over 100 real life cases below to read as well.

Right now, an authorized person could… Take information about your conversations, your agenda, messages; Blackmailing you, impersonating you, harassing you. Your exact location; Kidnapping you, preventing you from being assisted in case of an accident. Check the airbag and all the safety devices in your vehicle and activate or deactivate them remotely. Access key to your car; stealing your car, locking you in it…

Read on and learn more. Who would have guessed our motorcycles can be used against us!?

Total Motorcycle would like to thank the EUROCYBCAR as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Cyber-Secure Motorcycles? Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

 

The world’s first “cyber-secure vehicle” is a motorbike made in Europe

• For the first time in history, a vehicle has passed the test that guarantees its status as a “cyber-secure vehicle” according to UNECE/R155 regulations and according to the ESTP procedure and methodology developed by EUROCYBCAR, a technology company based in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
• In this way, Europe is ahead of countries like Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, the United States, Australia…
• The NUUK Cargopro electric motorbike has obtained this accreditation after passing the EUROCYBCAR test, which measures and evaluates the level of cybersecurity of a vehicle, according to the requirements of the UNECE/R155 regulation and applying the ESTP methodology.
• UNECE/R155, European cybersecurity regulation for vehicles, came into force in January 2021 and requires that cars, buses, trucks, vans, trailers and motorhomes that are homologated – from July 2022 – and commercialized- from July 2024 – in the European Union and countries adhering to the regulation mustbe cybersecure.
• AENOR will audit and certify that the NUUK Cargopro has passed the EUROCYBCAR test and, therefore, it has a sufficient degree of cybersecurity in accordance with the requirements specified in the UNECE/R155 regulation.
• Vehicles that pass the EUROCYBCAR test and obtain the certificate demonstrate, for instance, that they implement effective means to minimize the risk of a cracker being able to take control of the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Today, the vehicles on our roads are equipped with a minimum of technologies – Bluetooth, GPS, Airbag, eCall emergency call in the event of an accident, remote control key and even an app that allows control of vehicle data and functions from a mobile device – and, if they are not cyber-secure, they are susceptible to being stolen or remotely manipulated – taking control of the steering or brakes – by someone with intent to harm, putting at risk the lives of the people on board; stealing the driver’s personal information – phone contacts and messages, location, photos, route being taken… -. And all of this, with the aim of spying, blackmailing, guiding the user to a dangerous destination… and, ultimately, attempting on his or her own life.
Since 2012 this has become a reality: cars have been remotely stolen , vehicles have been ‘hijacked’ for a bitcoin reward, drivers’ personal information has been accessed via Bluetooth while driving, access to the interior of the vehicle has been blocked, cars have been recalled due to a cybersecurity flaw… This is one of the reasons why the UNECE – United Nations Economic Commission for Europe – has developed in record time a cybersecurity standard for vehicles: UNECE/R155, which establishes the minimum cybersecurity requirements that a vehicle must accomplish.

 

RESEARCH

What is the minimum equipment in a vehicle today and what could a cracker do to it?

BLUETOOTH

Information about your conversations, your agenda, messages…

Blackmailing you, impersonating you, harassing you…

E-CALL

Your exact location…

Kidnapping you, preventing you from being assisted in case of an accident…

AIRBAG

Check the airbag and all the safety devices in your vehicle…

Activate or deactivate them remotely…

KEY

The access key to your car…

Stealing your car, locking yourself in it…

 

REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS

 DATE
A fault in the Tesla app prevents owners from entering their vehicles. Nov 2021 Read More
Two Tesla vehicles were stolen in Norway Nov 2021 Read More
Intel chip failure makes cyberattacks on cars and laptops possible Nov 2021 Read More
NHTSA will investigate Tesla collisions for its autonomous driving system Nov 2021 Read More
Toronto Transit Commission receives cyberattack through ransomware Nov 2021 Read More
McLaren Racing team, the victim of a cyberattack Nov 2021 Read More
They filter information to access logistics, transport, shipping companies… Nov 2021 Read More
A fault in the Pod Point chargers for electric cars puts the data of its users at risk Nov 2021 Read More
US Institute develops an intrusion detection system for military vehicles Nov 2021 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
They crack the electronic keys of cars to be able to steal them Nov 2021 Read More
Several Land Rovers are stolen in the United Kingdom by an attack on its keyless system Sep 2021 Read More
Millions of cars with Bluetooth could be in danger Sep 2021 Read More
A group of hackers prevents Ford from losing thousands of data Aug 2021 Read More
Vulnerability in the Nvidia GPU used by Tesla has been confirmed. Aug 2021 Read More
Driver’s license renewal opens door to ‘phishing’ in the US. Aug 2021 Read More
Manufacturers fear cyberattacks in Massachusetts. Jul 2021 Read More
Uber hides data leaks in Australia. Jul 2021 Read More
The official F1 app, attacked by crackers. Jul 2021 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
They leave an autonomous car ‘blind’ with sound signals. Jun 2021 Read More
Military Vehicle manufacturer reveals he has been cyber-attacked. Jun 2021 Read More
Data breach at VW affects 3.3 million customers Jun 2021 Read More
Nissan’s multimedia system hacked Jan 2021 Read More
Tesla sues ex-employee for stealing secret information Jan 2019 Read More
Mobile crane builder suffers massive cyber-attack Jan 2021 Read More
UPS drivers’ medical data exposed after cyberattack Jan 2021 Read More
Shipping company suffers confidential data theft Jan 2021 Read More
Crackers impersonate New York authorities to deceive drivers Jan 2021 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
U.S. railroad operator is victim of ransomware Jan 2021 Read More
Roadside assistance employee collects and sells user data to another company Jan 2021 Read More
Data from a U.S. components company is stolen and published. Jan 2021 Read More
Carsharing company Communauto suffers cyber attack Jan 2021 Read More
TransLink employees suffer bank data theft Jan 2021 Read More
Nissan mistakenly publishes internal information Jan 2021 Read More
Chinese cyber criminals threaten the automotive industry Dec 2020 Read More
U.S. Logistics operator suffers ransomware attack Dec 2020 Read More
Israeli insurance company extorted with stolen driver data Dec 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
A US transportation company is stopped by a cyber attack Dec 2020 Read More
Kawasaki discovers a spy in their intranet Dec 2020 Read More
Vulnerability is found in a rent a car management platform Dec 2020 Read More
The data of 21,000 drivers appears for sale on the dark web Nov 2020 Read More
International automotive dealer suffers an attack by ransomware Dec 2020 Read More
Crackers expose data of a logistics operator in the U.S. Dec 2020 Read More
A vulnerability is found on a ticket sales platform Dec 2020 Read More
Police officer arrested for abuse of personal data Dec 2020 Read More
Vancouver subway system hit by ransomware attack Dec 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
Fuel distributor hit by ransomware attack Dec 2020 Read More
Disable a connected carrier platform for five days Nov 2020 Read More
A Tesla Model X is hacked through the bluetooth system Nov 2020 Read More
Six luxury vehicles are stolen by keyless entry. Oct 2020 Read More
The data of 27 million drivers are exposed Nov 2020 Read More
Access to the CAN-BUS of a Kia through the multimedia system Nov 2020 Read More
Bluetooth, one of the most vulnerable ports Sep 2020 Read More
Attempt to cripple Tesla factory through cyber attack Aug 2020 Read More
Massive data theft at Uber takes company’s ex CSO to court Aug 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
The Tesla dashcam bug discovered by a spanish team Aug 2020 Read More
Traffic lights hacked to improve traffic flow Aug 2020 Read More
European police arrest suspected car hacking and car theft group Jul 2020 Read More
Honda’s IT network blocked by ransomware attack Jun 2020 Read More
Vulnerability found in the memory of smart cars May 2020 Read More
Two vehicles stolen using signal amplification system May 2020 Read More
Freight forwarding company cracked May 2020 Read More
Car cracked and stolen in Luxembourg… located in France May 2020 Read More
ZoomCar car rental platform hacked May 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
High-end Audi hacked and stolen in broad daylight May 2020 Read More
Texas Department of Transportation hacked May 2020 Read More
Mercedes component source code leaked May 2020 Read More
Russian drivers’ data stolen and offered for sale on the dark web May 2020 Read More
Lithuanian ex-cop accused of cracking and stealing vehicles May 2020 Read More
Sheffield license plate monitoring system breached May 2020 Read More
Data stolen from a Swiss railway transport company May 2020 Read More
Mercedes’ Instagram account hacked May 2020 Read More
Moldavian tourist arrested for stealing a car via keyless system May 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
Company selling smart parking meters hacked Apr 2020 Read More
They gain access to a corporate domain with a SIM card Mar 2020 Read More
Vulnerabilities discovered affecting car rental company Project Worlds Official Mar 2020 Read More
Vulnerabilities found in two of Volkswagen and Ford’s best-selling models Mar 2020 Read More
Chinese APT41 virus launches global intrusion campaign, including transport companies Mar 2020 Read More
Researcher hacks into a Tesla’s screen Mar 2020 Read More
An e-mail blocking Tarragona’s car parks Mar 2020 Read More
A denial-of-service attack is carried out against Takeaway Mar 2020 Read More
Autonomous vehicle detection systems can be breached with ‘phantom’ images Feb 2020 Read More
REAL CASES OF HACKED CARS DATE
Tracker cracked: a stolen car recovery company Feb 2020 Read More
Hacker creates and markets device that unlocks any keyless vehicle Feb 2020 Read More
77 vulnerable OBD dongles discovered on Amazon Mar 2020 Read More
Two thieves use relay system to steal a car Mar 2020 Read More
Crackers can clone Toyota, Hyundai and Kia keys Mar 2020 Read More
Hacking an Audi through the FlexRay bus Mar 2020 Read More
New vehicles receive poor safety ratings Mar 2020 Read More
Land Rover stolen by keyless Mar 2020 Read More

 

 

