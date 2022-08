Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Parts Unlimited Unadilla National

The challenging track at Unadilla virtually left no elite competitor in the 250 Class unscathed over the course of the afternoon. Virtually all of the top contenders in the division found themselves on the ground at some point over the course of the motos, where adversity plagued some more than others, most notably point leader and Team Honda HRC rider Jett Lawrence, who crashed three different times. That, combined with the misfortune of others, opened the door for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda to emerge at the head of the pack and capture his second victory of the season.