We have a “blue light special” Inspiration Friday: Milipol 2021 Paris today for you! It’s likely you have never heard of Milipol but it is a huge Homeland Security and Safety Global Security Ecosystem worldwide event where we get a glimpse into unique motorcycles just for authorities. If you are interested in what custom bikes the police, paramedic, fire fighters are riding, then you have to check out these special bikes. Maybe it will inspire you to be a hero and join the front lines and first responders? Motorcycling can be more than just pleasure riding, it can be a life changing job too.
HIGHLIGHTS MILIPOL PARIS 2021
During its 22nd edition, Milipol Paris, the world’s leading security event, is laying on a substantial series of talks when all key homeland security issues will be assessed. Organised under the aegis of the French Ministry of the Interior, Milipol will be inaugurated on 19 October by Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin
1,000 exhibitors, 30,000 visitors from within and outside France and 150 official delegations are expected.
In partnership with the Institut des Hautes Etudes du Ministère de l’Intérieur (IHEMI), Milipol Paris is staging a new series of talks focusing on international issues for homeland security. Yann Jounot, Préfet, Chairman & CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol trade fairs, will introduce the opening talk on the main theme: Peacetime, Times of crisis, Exchanges at European level.
The series will feature top international experts speaking in French and English at events in various formats: keynote speeches, conferences, case studies and round tables.
The programme includes:
Large events Security Management, with two round tables based on practical examples: learning from experience, the case of the G7 in Biarritz, and security management and risk reduction at two major sports events – the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
TUESDAY 19 OCTOBER
Fight against Terrorism: What role for private providers at an international scale? With two round tables: the fight against terrorism financing: an illustration of decompartmentalizations in the public/private sectors and cooperation between international partners, and social networks as a medium for terrorist propaganda and a means of radicalisation. Where does the Internet ecosystem come in? WEDNESDAY 20 OCTOBER
National and European digital sovereignty for a safer & more resilient society in the context of “Security Thursday”. THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER
Climate change and security governance between local and global, with two round tables: identifying the main risks of climate change risks and the impact on homeland security, and a focus on climate change-driven population migrations and the prospects for coordination between States.
FRIDAY 22 OCTOBER
Opening times:
Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October: 9 am to 5 pm
Friday 22 October: 9 am to 4.30 pm
Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition centre
BMW AT MILIPOL 2021
Paris. With the new BMW CE 04 and the BMW F 900 XR in an official version for the police – a cooperation with BMW Motorrad Netherlands – BMW Motorrad will be celebrating two world premieres at Milipol 2021 from 19 to 22 October 2021 in Paris. This adds two superior and forward-looking vehicles to the range alongside the current police version R 1250 RT, F 750 GS and F 850 GS.
The new BMW CE 04 in police version: Future-oriented, sustainable e-mobility for the city and urban areas.
The new CE 04, which was presented a few months ago, plays a particularly important role, since the dynamic, environmentally friendly electric scooter not only offers a concept tailored to special authorities requirements by offering flexible options and a high level of operational expertise in urban and metropolitan areas. The new CE 04 is also a forward-looking component of the sustainability strategy anchored in the BMW Group, in which riding pleasure goes far beyond simply getting from A to B. Over the past years and decades, significant standards have already been set in the BMW vehicle eco balance – starting with the resources used, through energy consumption, to the share of recycled components.
Powerful drive and ample range for authority-suitable use.
With a maximum output of 30 kW (41 hp), the new BMW CE 04 features a powerful motor and offers the best prerequisites for police work in the city and urban areas. The top speed is 120 km/h – enabling fast riding not only in the city, but also on motorways and motorway sections.
With 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), the new BMW CE 04 has an ample battery cell capacity and provides a range of around 130 kilometres. This ensures everyday, reliable and emission-free riding in the city as well as in urban environments.
In addition, the authorities version of the new CE 04 also has a number of technical highlights that make riding it everyday reliable, comfortable and, above all, safe:
- Short charge times and charging technology based on the system used in cars.
- Increased riding stability thanks to slip control by means of ASC (Automatic Stability Control). • DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) as an ex-works option.
- Three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” for efficient, everyday use as standard.
- “Dynamic” riding mode for an even sportier riding style as ex works optional equipment.
- Directionally stable suspension and chassis with single-unit tubular steel main frame.
- Powerful braking system with ABS. • Banking-enabled ABS (Automatic Stability Control) as an ex-works option.
- 10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and extensive connectivity as standard.
- Powerful LED lighting units all round. Adaptive Turning Light Pro and light functions as ex-works options.
- Wind deflector.
- Storage compartments at the side and front.
- Customisable ergonomics thanks to a choice of various seats.Special optional equipment for the authorities versions of the new BMW CE 04:
- LED flashing lights front and LED beacon in the rear.
- Authorities case.
- Siren.
- Additional switch for controlling the light and sound signal components.Built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and individually configurable with special optional equipment.
Like the series-production vehicles, the authorities vehicles are also built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and are integrated into the series production process.
The BMW Motorrad range of optional accessories and optional equipment ex works, specially tailored to the needs of authorities and institutions, benefits from decades of experience and development in this field. Whether for the police, customs, technical aid organisations, fire brigade, military, escorts or as support for heavy goods transports – BMW Motorrad is always able to offer tailor-made authorities vehicles.
Accordingly, the new CE 04 as well as the R 1250 RT-P, F 750GS-P and F 850GS-P in the authority versions can be configured for a wide variety of uses.
The optional equipment is integrated into the vehicle’s series production and thus guarantees highest-level process reliability and thus consistently high quality – in contrast to simply putting on add-ons and integrating conversions or one-off vehicles, as practised elsewhere.
BMW Motorrad – the leading manufacturer in the authorities business.
For more than 90 years, the authorities business has been an important and successful field of activity for BMW Motorrad. BMW Motorrad is the only manufacturer that, in addition to production, also develops authorities components and carries out the homologation of the vehicles and authorities equipment itself.
Since 1970, more than 160,000 BMW official motorcycles have been delivered to relevant institutions in over 150 countries around the world. A figure that impressively underlines the reliability and versatility of this BMW Motorrad division. In 2019, customers included public authorities from 31 countries. With more than 2,400 vehicles delivered worldwide – 235 of them in Germany alone – BMW Motorrad was again the leading international manufacturer in the authorities business last year.”
The BMW Group
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.
In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.
The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.
WHY VISIT MILIPOL PARIS?
Every two years Milipol Paris is the ultimate gathering point for all international representatives and practitioners from the safety and homeland security sector. Featuring 1,100 exhibitors and over 31,000 attendees, business meetings, conferences and live demonstrations, Milipol Paris is the headline event for the sector and the focal point for all the latest innovations.
MEET WITH THE MAKERS AND SHAKERS OF THE SECURITY INDUSTRY
Milipol Paris is the meeting point that no professional from the security market should miss.
The 21st edition of the event provided further proof of the growing importance of security industries, as underlined by an unprecedented level of participation:
- 1,089 exhibitors from 55 countries (68% non-French).
- 31,185 qualified attendeesfrom 156 countries (48% non-French).
- Visitor degree of satisfaction: 92%.
- 89% of attendeesdeclared their intention to visit Milipol Paris 2021.
- 167 official delegationsfrom 68 countries.
- 461 journalistsfrom 23 countries.
Visitor degrees of satisfaction were:
- 93%in terms of general atmosphere of the exhibition.
- 91%in terms of the representativeness of the overall offer.
- 90%in terms of the quality of products and services exhibited.
(Source: visitor survey 2019)
DEVELOPING YOUR NETWORK WHILE DOING BUSINESS
57% of attendees at Milipol Paris 2019 came with a specific investment or purchase project in mind, while 92% found what they required to formalise their project at the event (Attendee survey 2019).
The event brings together business professionals from the security sector from all levels: ministries and governmental bodies, administration and institutions (Customs, Interpol, National Police, etc.), manufacturers, distributors, service companies, etc.
EVENTS WITHIN THE EVENT
A number of mini-events are held, designed for all participants in the exhibition:
- The official opening ceremonyby the French Minister of the Interior, followed by the official opening keynotes.
- A free, 4-day conference programme, featuring internationally-renowned experts from the security sector.
- Exhibitor live demonstrations.
- The Milipol Innovation Awards ceremonywhich rewards the most innovative companies of the homeland security industry.
- The Innovation & Research Stagewith numerous pitches delivered by Milipol Innovation Awards finalists, startups, exhibitors via seminars, etc.
- The Startup zone, a real stage highlighting the Security sector’s entrepreneurial dynamism, and a unique opportunity for Startups & Innovative companies to showcase their solutions.
- Specific exhibiting areas.
- And other events…
As well as being the ultimate international showcase for the homeland security sector, Milipol Paris also provides an exclusive forum for exhibitors to reveal their latest products and services to attendees, covering all aspects of public and industrial security.
Milipol Paris is the place to be for attendees wishing to discover the hottest innovations from within a sector that is undergoing constant development, and also to consider together the future of the industry and take up the challenge of a safer world.
EXHIBITORS
2.Be Footwear – Shoes and boots
2.BE FOOTWEAR
5.11 INTERNATIONAL COOPERATIEF U.A.
5.11 INTERNATIONAL COOPERATIEF U.A.
911 SIGNAL TECHNOLOGY INC. – Optics – Optronics
911 SIGNAL TECHNOLOGY INC.
ABELLIOM – Less-lethal weapons
ABELLIOM
ACCUWATT TECHNOLOGIES – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
ACCUWATT TECHNOLOGIES
Achleitner Franz GmbH – Light vehicles
ACHLEITNER FRANZ GMBH
Aclima AS – Combat, work and exercise clothing
ACLIMA AS
ACS – Helmets
ACS
ACTIA Telecom – Satellite communication systems
ACTIA TELECOM
ACTIA, an international company, has a great expertise in designing, manufacturing, and supporting solutions for satellite telecommunications (satcom) for defense and governmental markets.
ACTinBlack – Observation
ACTINBLACK
ADETESTS – Consultancy
ADETESTS
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA – Training centres
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA
AERACCESS – Perimeter protection
AERACCESS
Aero-Nautic Services & Engineering – Drones & robotics
AERO-NAUTIC SERVICES & ENGINEERING
AEROTEC & CONCEPT – Consultancy – Training – Services
AEROTEC & CONCEPT
AGELEC – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
AGELEC
Architecte intégrateur en solution audiovisuelle
AGENCIJA ALAN D.O.O. – Small and medium calibre weapons
AGENCIJA ALAN D.O.O.
Agenfor International – Training centres
AGENFOR INTERNATIONAL
Aimpoint – Optical aiming devices
AIMPOINT
Aimpoint is the originator of the electronic red dot sight with 45 years of experience on the market. Aimpoint manufactures high performance optical sights, with a broad range of products such as red dot sights, concealed engagement unit, magnifiers, but also an impressive Fire Control System. Aimpoint is known for its high-quality products but also for its capability to manufacture and deliver large volumes.
AIRBUS – Manufacturers
AIRBUS
AJ BIAIS – Personal protective equipment
AJ BIAIS
AkkuPoint AG – Headphones and amplifiers
AKKUPOINT AG
AKU ITALIA – Shoes and boots
AKU ITALIA
Albrecht Bender GmbH u. Co. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
ALBRECHT BENDER GMBH U. CO.
ALCOLOCK FRANCE SAS – Breath analysers and tests
ALCOLOCK FRANCE SAS
Alcyon handcuffs – Accessories and other equipment
ALCYON HANDCUFFS
ALFREDO GRASSI SPA – Personal equipment – Fabrics
ALFREDO GRASSI SPA
All Virtual – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
ALL VIRTUAL
ALLWAN SECURITY – Transmitters – receivers
ALLWAN SECURITY
ALPEX PROTECTION – Retroreflective fabrics
ALPEX PROTECTION
Alpha Optics – Optical aiming devices
ALPHA OPTICS
ALSETEX – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
ALSETEX
AMG PRO – Shoes and boots
AMG PRO
ANORAK – Personal protective equipment
ANORAK
Anorak Hellas is a Greek company specialized in the production of personal protective clothing and body armor vests. Safety, high quality and prompt deliveries is the output of our manufacturing process.We will be glad to meet you in our booth.
Anyline GmbH – Access control and physical security
ANYLINE GMBH
AP-FLYER MADDOS – Interception and jamming
AP-FLYER MADDOS
• MADDOS – mobile and stationary systems for detection, monitoring, warning, identification and neutralization of drones;
• MADDOS UAV – in fixed-wing VTOL configuration for surveillance, reconnaissance and rescue missions. Flight time up to 10h; up to 25kg of payload, equipped with multiple advanced sensors;
• MILBOOK – military mobile notebooks, rugged tablets and intelligent Tactical Solutions systems
Apex Global BV – Light vehicles
APEX GLOBAL BV
Apexo inc. – Fire control systems
APEXO INC.
APLIX SA – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
APLIX SA
APLIX is one of the world’s leading hook and loop fastening system specialists. APLIX takes part to military clothing and equipment’s evolutions and offers a full range of products to answer the users’ needs for a rapid and reliable closure, with a high longevity and resistant to washing. Our products are available in fire retardant, anti-infrared or camouflage versions and meet the requirements of numerous military specifications in Europe and in the USA.
Applied Concepts/ Stalker Radar – Specific warning systems, weather and seismic monitoring systems
APPLIED CONCEPTS/ STALKER RADAR
APVL ingénierie – Measurement and analysis equipment
APVL INGÉNIERIE
Aqua City enterprises – Personal equipment – Fabrics
AQUA CITY ENTERPRISES
Aquilae – Access control and physical security
AQUILAE
Area – Information technology
AREA
Argus Support Projects – Personal protective equipment
ARGUS SUPPORT PROJECTS
ARPEGE S.A.S. – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
ARPEGE S.A.S.
ARQUUS – Light vehicles
ARQUUS
ARQUUS is a major actor for the French industry and one of the three members of the short-term consortium to which the French Ministry of Armed Forces awarded the Scorpion contract.
Arsenal 2000 JSCo – Small and medium calibre weapons
ARSENAL 2000 JSCO
ART CONCEPT COMPOSITES – Accessories and other equipment
ART CONCEPT COMPOSITES
ASC INSTRUMENT – Personal protective equipment
ASC INSTRUMENT
Astrophysics Inc – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
ASTROPHYSICS INC
AT SECURITY – Access control and physical security
AT SECURITY
ATALANTE STRATEGIC – Training centres
ATALANTE STRATEGIC
ATEM – Perimeter protection
ATEM
Ateros Technologies – Interception and jamming
ATEROS TECHNOLOGIES
ATET – Interception and jamming
ATET
ATHONET – Cybersecurity solutions
ATHONET
Atola Europe – Information technology
ATOLA EUROPE
Atola Technology Inc., founded in 2003, is already well known in forensic departments, investigative and government agencies around the globe. Atola is led by its founder, CEO Dmitry Postrigan and offers outstanding and unique products for the forensic industry. The office in Vienna is responsible for sales in Europe and other areas.
Atola TaskForce is THE high-speed evidence acquisition tool for 12+ simultaneous imaging sessions, for up to 15 TB/hour cumulative speed of imaging, capable of working with both good and damaged media, imaging to up to 5 targets. 18 ports for SAS, SATA, USB and IDE drives and for other storage devices via Thunderbolt, Apple PCIe, and M.2 SSD extension modules and also 2 x 10Gb Ethernet ports for high speed forensic imaging to E01 and RAW files. Atola can be automated via Web API and is equipped with a RAID autodetection module allowing it to reassemble and image RAID arrays with unknown configurations.
The Atola TaskForce can be operated by multiple users from any number of devices within the same local network. Each port can be switched to source (automatically write protected) or target mode. Its Web API enables automation of forensic acquisition and start of artifact analysis by forensic software.
Atos – Transmitters – receivers
ATOS
ATS GROUP – Personal equipment – Fabrics
ATS GROUP
Audio Technology Switzerland – Transmitters – receivers
AUDIO TECHNOLOGY SWITZERLAND
AUNAV – Victim rescue
AUNAV
AUSTRIALPIN GMBH – Belts and harnesses
AUSTRIALPIN GMBH
AUSTRIAN DEFENCE & SECURITY INDUSTRY – Information technology
AUSTRIAN DEFENCE & SECURITY INDUSTRY
AUTOCLEAR LLC – Access control and physical security
AUTOCLEAR LLC
Avalasia NV – Access control and physical security
AVALASIA NV
AVANTIX – Interception and jamming
AVANTIX
AVEC CHEM – Personal equipment – Fabrics
AVEC CHEM
Avnon Group – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
AVNON GROUP
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS – Perimeter protection
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS
As a leader in network video, Axis develops solutions for smart and safe cities. We are also specialists in the protection of sensitive sites with solutions capable of detecting, verifying, identifying, tracking and deterring intruders.
Axon – Standard video cameras and cameras
AXON
AXONE – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
AXONE
AXSOL – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
AXSOL
AXSOL decarbonizes electricity and hydrogen supply by combining systems for mobile and stationary use. We manufacture hardened battery storage systems (energy hubs) from portable to multi-container size. We control electricity for highly efficient use and bundle the necessary knowhow from electrical engineering, IT/software and chemistry. We push innovation trough close cooperation with several research institutes.
B&T AG – Weapons – Ammunition
B&T AG
B&W International GmbH – Accessories and other equipment
B&W INTERNATIONAL GMBH
BAAVA Barriers – Perimeter protection
BAAVA BARRIERS
BAAVA, Anti-Terror Barriers
BAAVA 156VL, shortest distance stopping in the world;5,5m -3,5 tons
BAAVA 1800PL, anti-truck Barrier
International certifications: IWA14 – PAS68-ASTM Looking for distributors
BALAS TEXTILE – Fire protection clothing
BALAS TEXTILE
BALP – Personal equipment – Fabrics
BALP
BANC NATIONAL D’EPREUVE – Consultancy
BANC NATIONAL D’EPREUVE
Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc. – Materials, fibres and fabrics
BARRETT FIREARMS MANUFACTURING INC.
Base Camp Connect – Telecommunications networks for deployment in crisis zones
BASE CAMP CONNECT
BATISEC – POLMIL – Perimeter protection
BATISEC – POLMIL
BAUDCHON – Personal protective equipment
BAUDCHON
Founded in 1936, the Baudchon company now has 25 employees. It is located on 7000 m² in the heart of Cambrésis and is one of the leading companies in the European market in Wadding, Quilting and Embroidery.
BCA TEXTIL LTDA – Mobility
BCA TEXTIL LTDA
BDSV Exhibitions e.V. – Corporate and media
BDSV EXHIBITIONS E.V.
BDT BERETTA DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES – Weapons – Ammunition
BDT BERETTA DEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES
BE MEYERS – Optical aiming devices
BE MEYERS
BEHM – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
BEHM
BELLEVILLE BOOT COMPANY – Shoes and boots
BELLEVILLE BOOT COMPANY
BERGHAUS – Accessories and other equipment
BERGHAUS
BERNIER CONNECT SAS – Connectors
BERNIER CONNECT SAS
BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES – Access control and physical security
BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES
As a key player in the field of technological innovation since 1956, Bertin Technologies designs, manufactures and supplies turnkey equipment and on-demand systems for the strategic defense and security sectors. It thus provides high performance solutions dedicated to optronic surveillance, as well as the detection and identification of all CBRN threats.
BITTIUM – Cybersecurity solutions
BITTIUM
BLACKBAG TECHNOLOGIES – Information technology
BLACKBAG TECHNOLOGIES
BLACKHAWK – Fire protection clothing
BLACKHAWK
Blackned GmbH – Information technology
BLACKNED GMBH
BLOCSTOP – Perimeter protection
BLOCSTOP
BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd. – Emergency service equipment
BLUEBIRD AERO SYSTEMS LTD.
BMW Motorrad – Motorbikes – quad bikes
BMW MOTORRAD
For over 90 years, BMW Motorrad has been a proven worldwide partner to public authorities, providing them tailor-made solutions to their mobility needs, but also sales, aftersales and training services. BMW Motorrad will present different varieties of the new R1250RT-P, the F750GS-P and the F850GS-P. The highlight will be the world premier of 2 new models in police version.
BOCHE – Shoes and boots
BOCHE
BODY ARMOR RECYCLER – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
BODY ARMOR RECYCLER
BODY ARMOR RECYCLER provides complete and safe and eco-friendly demilitarization solutions for your: Outdated body armors. Personal Protective Equipments (law enforcement, CBRN…) Amunitions casingRecognized in many countries, our seriousness and experience allow us to guarantee the complete destruction of the items collected. BODY ARMOR RECYCLER operates worldwide.
Bollé Safety – Protective goggles and ear protection
BOLLÉ SAFETY
Bollé Safety Standard Issue (BSSI) is a Bollé Safety division dedicated to the tactical market.
Our expertise has been focused on the development of ballistic and protective eyewear while concentrating on improved comfort, style, and safety.
No matter the mission you are on, our newly developed range of protective glasses and goggles allows you to have a clear vision in any situation.
Your eyesight is your best asset, it deserves the best protection.
BONOWI International Police-Equipment GmbH – Personal protective equipment
BONOWI INTERNATIONAL POLICE-EQUIPMENT GMBH
BRABUS Automotive GmbH – Mobility
BRABUS AUTOMOTIVE GMBH
BRAZILIAN DEFENSE AND SECURITY MATERIALS INDUSTRIE – Institutionnels et médias
BRAZILIAN DEFENSE AND SECURITY MATERIALS INDUSTRIE
BRC – Accessories and other equipment
BRC
BRETAGNE – Corporate and media
BRETAGNE
BriefCam – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
BRIEFCAM
BRUNEEL – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
BRUNEEL
BSDI – Corporate and media
BSDI
BSST GMBH – Personal equipment – Fabrics
BSST GMBH
Busch PROtective Germany GmbH & Co. KG – Personal protective equipment
BUSCH PROTECTIVE GERMANY GMBH & CO. KG
C-RICH CO.,LTD (KOREA) – Less-lethal weapons
C-RICH CO.,LTD (KOREA)
C.B.F. Balducci Group – Fire protection clothing
C.B.F. BALDUCCI GROUP
C.P.E. Production Oy – Personal protective equipment
C.P.E. PRODUCTION OY
CAEIRUS – cabinet d’expertise en cybersécurité – Information technology
CAEIRUS – CABINET D’EXPERTISE EN CYBERSÉCURITÉ
CALEARO ANTENNE SPA – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
CALEARO ANTENNE SPA
Camero-Tech – Access control and physical security
CAMERO-TECH
Camero, an SK Group member, is a world leader in the development and manufacturing of “Sense through the wall” imaging systems.Camero’s solutions provide real time information on multiple stationary and moving objects concealed behind walls and barriers – providing operators with unprecedented situational awareness and operational advantage, utilizing unique pulsed based UWB micro-power radar technology. Camero’s life-saving through the wall imaging systems have become the solution of choice for top military and law enforcement agencies and Search and Rescue teams throughout the world and have been successfully operationally deployed in more than 50 countries worldwide.
Canon France – Standard video cameras and cameras
CANON FRANCE
CARLHIAN – Personal equipment – Fabrics
CARLHIAN
CARMA MC – Telecommunications networks for deployment in crisis zones
CARMA MC
CBC CIA. BRASILEIRA DE CARTUCHOS – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
CBC CIA. BRASILEIRA DE CARTUCHOS
CCI SEINE ET MARNE – Corporate and media
CCI SEINE ET MARNE
CCO Creative Consulting GmbH – Consultancy
CCO CREATIVE CONSULTING GMBH
CEGELEC Défense – Shelters and mobile command centres
CEGELEC DÉFENSE
CEIA – Access control and physical security
CEIA
CEIA is a world leading manufacturing company specialized in the design, engineering and production of Metal Detectors and Electromagnetic Inspection Devices with more than 50 years of experience. CEIA offers a broad range of metal detection and screening solutions, including Security Walk Through and Hand-Held Metal Detectors, Ground Search Metal Detectors for Demining and C-IED as well as Explosive Detection Systems.
CellAntenna – Transmitters – receivers
CELLANTENNA
Cellebrite DI LTD – Information technology
CELLEBRITE DI LTD
Centigon France – Mobility
CENTIGON FRANCE
CeoTronics AG – Transmitters – receivers
CEOTRONICS AG
CEPOVETT TECHNOLOGIES – Combat, work and exercise clothing
CEPOVETT TECHNOLOGIES
CERBAIR – Interception and jamming
CERBAIR
CERNAY PRO – Camouflage
CERNAY PRO
CES ADVANCED COMPOSITES – Personal protective equipment
CES ADVANCED COMPOSITES
Ceska agentura na podporu obchodu / CzechTrade – Consultancy – Training – Services
CESKA AGENTURA NA PODPORU OBCHODU / CZECHTRADE
CESKA ZBROJOVKA – Small and medium calibre weapons
CESKA ZBROJOVKA
CZ is part of the international holding ¿eská zbrojovka Group SE. It is a leading engineering company specializing in the manufacture and sales of small arms, including accessories (ammunition, ballistic products etc.). The company also provides comprehensive solutions for hunting and sport as well as for armed forces.
Chainalysis, Inc. – Cybersecurity solutions
CHAINALYSIS, INC.
Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, financial institutions, and cybersecurity companies in over 60 countries. Our data powers investigation software that has been used to solve some of the world’s most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely.
CHINA PIONEER
CHINA PIONEER
CILAS – Less-lethal weapons
CILAS
CIRRA – Accessories and other equipment
CIRRA
CITINNOV – Perimeter protection
CITINNOV
CK Technology – Simulators
CK TECHNOLOGY
CNIM AIR SPACE – Perimeter protection
CNIM AIR SPACE
Cobwebs Technologies – Information technology
COBWEBS TECHNOLOGIES
Codan Communications – Transmitters – receivers
CODAN COMMUNICATIONS
Codex-tir – Small and medium calibre weapons
CODEX-TIR
COGES – Corporate and media
COGES
Cognyte, Formerly a Verint company – Interception and jamming
COGNYTE, FORMERLY A VERINT COMPANY
Cognyte is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a safer world. Our open software fuses, analyzes and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity and cyber security.
comazo protect – Fire protection clothing
COMAZO PROTECT
COMEFOR – Consultancy – Training – Services
COMEFOR
COMMESH – Transmitters – receivers
COMMESH
COMMTACT – Transmitters – receivers
COMMTACT
CommuniTake Technologies – Mobile telephony
COMMUNITAKE TECHNOLOGIES
COMU SYSTEMS – Transmitters – receivers
COMU SYSTEMS
CONCORDIA TEXTILES – Combat, work and exercise clothing
CONCORDIA TEXTILES
Condor Multicopter & Drones GmbH – Drones & robotics
CONDOR MULTICOPTER & DRONES GMBH
CONDOR NON LETHAL TECHNOLOGIES – Less-lethal weapons
CONDOR NON LETHAL TECHNOLOGIES
CONDOR OUTDOOR PRODUCTS – Combat, work and exercise clothing
CONDOR OUTDOOR PRODUCTS
CopterPix – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
COPTERPIX
Cordura® Fabrics by Invista – Materials, fibres and fabrics
CORDURA® FABRICS BY INVISTA
COVERT PAVILION – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
COVERT PAVILION
Covidence – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
COVIDENCE
CP FRANCE / ROLLERBOX – Accessories and other equipment
CP FRANCE / ROLLERBOX
CPM Elettronica srl – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
CPM ELETTRONICA SRL
Crisotech – Consultancy, analysis and risk management
CRISOTECH
CRISPI – Shoes and boots
CRISPI
CRISTANINI – Light vehicles
CRISTANINI
CROATIAN CHAMBER OF ECONOMY – Corporate and media
CROATIAN CHAMBER OF ECONOMY
Croatian Defense Industry Competitiveness Cluster – Consultancy
CROATIAN DEFENSE INDUSTRY COMPETITIVENESS CLUSTER
CROSSCALL – Mobile telephony
CROSSCALL
CROSSCALL – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
CROSSCALL
CT-Video GmbH – Standard video cameras and cameras
CT-VIDEO GMBH
CTMS – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
CTMS
CYALUME TECHNOLOGIES – Tactical lighting
CYALUME TECHNOLOGIES
Cyan Forensics – Information technology
CYAN FORENSICS
CYBER INTELLIGENCE – Information technology
CYBER INTELLIGENCE
Cyberglobes Social Media Analysis – Information technology
CYBERGLOBES SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYSIS
CYTAC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CYTAC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
DALITUB – Perimeter protection
DALITUB
DarkOwl – Information technology
DARKOWL
DATAHERTZ – Transmitters – receivers
DATAHERTZ
Dataminr Inc – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
DATAMINR INC
DataWalk – Information technology
DATAWALK
DBLUX SIGNAL SYSTEMS – Mobility
DBLUX SIGNAL SYSTEMS
DCA FRANCE – Combat, work and exercise clothing
DCA FRANCE
DCI GROUP – Training centres
DCI GROUP
Defcon 5 – Personal equipment – Fabrics
DEFCON 5
DEFENCE AND AEROSPACE INDUSTRY EXPORTERS’ ASSO. – Corporate and media
DEFENCE AND AEROSPACE INDUSTRY EXPORTERS’ ASSO.
DEFENSE NBC GIE – Personal protective equipment
DEFENSE NBC GIE
For over thirty years, GIE Défense NBC has gathered together the main French companies in the CBRNe field in order to offer their French and foreign customers the best solutions in terms of defence. Our customers are the armed forces, fire brigades, security services, police forces, industrialists, as well as doctors, hospital staff, emergency services personnel and urban communities. Members are: BERTIN Technologies, CEA, CEGELEC Défense, ADETESTS, HOWA TRAMICO, JACOBI Carbons PICA, SERB Laboratories, MIRION Technologies, NBC-Sys, PAUL BOYÉ Technologies, NUVIA France, PROENGIN, SP Defense, THALES SIX GTS France, UTILIS. Fields of expertise are: Detection, Identification and Monitoring, Individual Protection, Collective Protection, Decontamination, Medical Counter Measures and Depollution.
DEKONTA, a.s. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
DEKONTA, A.S.
DELAIR – Manufacturers
DELAIR
DEM Solutions – Transmitters – receivers
DEM SOLUTIONS
DEM SOLUTIONS has been founded in 2013, by founders with 20 years of experience in the field. Our company projects, develops and manufactures high-tech systems inside its own laboratory. We can supply products for different solutions, audio and video, based on 4G, 3G, GPS, and Radio Frequency. Moreover, we are available to develop customized products.
DETEKT’IN – Access control and physical security
DETEKT’IN
Distribution, commissioning and maintenance of security solutions (baggage and vehicle X Ray scanners, explosive detectors, body scanners) for airports, critical infrastructures, customs and borders
Deveryware – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
DEVERYWARE
DGDDI – Corporate and media
DGDDI
DIMATEX – Accessories and other equipment
DIMATEX
DIODON DRONE TECHNOLOGY – Aerial
DIODON DRONE TECHNOLOGY
DIPROMED GMBH – Detection and analysis of latent traces
DIPROMED GMBH
DNST – Small and medium calibre weapons
DNST
DOK ING – Heavy vehicles
DOK ING
Double Shoot – Shooting ranges and targets
DOUBLE SHOOT
DOURSOUX – Personal protective equipment
DOURSOUX
Dräger – Fire protection clothing
DRÄGER
DRAGO PARIS – Personal equipment – Fabrics
DRAGO PARIS
Want a medal? Pin your hopes on Drago Paris
Drago Paris is a prestigious french company specialised in the making of civil and military official decorations, insignias and medals for more than 50 countries.
DSM – Personal protective equipment
DSM
Law enforcement, first responders and military service personnel risk their lives every day to keep communities around the world safe. Dyneema® helps protect them while they protect us.
Dyneema® has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any material on Earth, allowing armor solutions to maintain the highest levels of protection without sacrificing user comfort or maneuverability. In fact, DSM works directly with industry-leading armor manufacturers to develop technologies that are fit-for-purpose.
Beyond continual innovation and collaboration, the lightweight construction of armor made with Dyneema® helps mitigate long-term injuries associated with the cumulative effect of daily armor use – providing protection on the front lines and beyond.
DTC Spectronic – Transmitters – receivers
DTC SPECTRONIC
DUE EMME – THERMOPLASTIC ACCESSORIES – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
DUE EMME – THERMOPLASTIC ACCESSORIES
DUPONT – Personal protective equipment
DUPONT
Dust Mobile – Mobile telephony
DUST MOBILE
Dynasafe – Access control and physical security
DYNASAFE
DYNITEC GMBH – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
DYNITEC GMBH
E.M.D. – Combat, work and exercise clothing
E.M.D.
Referenced supplier to French and foreign armies, air, sea, land, gendarmerie, police, as well as their special forces components.
Our plus: we offer training in the use of the products sold as well as tactical training scenarios including different themes (EOD/C-IED, VISITEX, MEDIC, NRBC), via realistic scenarios with innovative simulation equipment.
E.R.T.C center – Training centres
E.R.T.C CENTER
East Gear (International) Corp Ltd – Headphones and amplifiers
EAST GEAR (INTERNATIONAL) CORP LTD
ECA GROUP – Aerial
ECA GROUP
ECA GROUP offers innovative technological solutions for Defense & Security with a complete range of unmanned robotic systems (UGV & UAV) and driving simulators for military and civil applications.
ecaptureDtech – Information technology
ECAPTUREDTECH
ECRIN SYSTEMS – Information technology
ECRIN SYSTEMS
– Engineering, Computer-On-Demand & ODM services
– Design & Production of “Ready to Application” systems (Industrial servers, rugged “SWaP-C” computers, …).
– COTS/MOTS V.A.R/Distribution & systems integration.
EDEN – Corporate and media
EDEN
EGIDIUM TECHNOLOGIES – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
EGIDIUM TECHNOLOGIES
EJ – Access control and physical security
EJ
Ekin – Information technology
EKIN
ELAUL – Tactical lighting
ELAUL
Since 1949, ELAUL has been the specialist in emergency lighting and signalling for civil and military use.
Elecdan – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
ELECDAN
Eleiko – Other training equipment
ELEIKO
ELEKTRON – Interception and jamming
ELEKTRON
ELET.CA – MARCEGAGLIA – Mobility
ELET.CA – MARCEGAGLIA
ELEXO – Information technology
ELEXO
ELISTAIR – Information technology
ELISTAIR
ÉMINENCE – Fire protection clothing
ÉMINENCE
En Toute Sécurité – Corporate and media
EN TOUTE SÉCURITÉ
ENIX – Information technology
ENIX
ENOVA ROBOTICS – Access control and physical security
ENOVA ROBOTICS
ENOVA ROBOTICS designs, develops and markets the PGuard autonomous all-terrain security robot. It is equipped with professional sensors and cameras as well as unique navigation and communication technologies.
Powered by the latest AI technologies, the PGuard is a reliable and rugged robot, able to overcome
all kinds of obstacles. It performs autonomously security patrols, intrusion detection and videoverification.
ERYS GROUP – Services
ERYS GROUP
ESKA Glove Revolution since 1912 – Gloves
ESKA GLOVE REVOLUTION SINCE 1912
ESKA combines the highest standards of quality with pioneering innovations since 1912. From firefighting gloves, military gloves to ski gloves, elegant leather gloves, bike and motorcycle gloves. Flexibility, innovation and customized solutions are what we do. The gloves provide highest protection under extreme conditions and give the possibility to live the passion without any limitations. TRY IT, WEAR IT, (G)LOVE IT.
Eskan Electronics – Interception and jamming
ESKAN ELECTRONICS
esri Environmental Systems Research Institute – Consultancy – Training – Services
ESRI ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE
ESSONNE SECURITE / SIDES – Light vehicles
ESSONNE SECURITE / SIDES
ESTAMBRIL INTERNATIONAL – Personal equipment – Fabrics
ESTAMBRIL INTERNATIONAL
ETS MORIN – Transmitters – receivers
ETS MORIN
EURO SECURITY PRODUCTS S.R.O. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
EURO SECURITY PRODUCTS S.R.O.
EUROLAMP S.R. O. – Optics – Optronics
EUROLAMP S.R. O.
EUROPROTECT – Fire protection clothing
EUROPROTECT
EUROSATCOM VSATECH ASSOCIE – Transmitters – receivers
EUROSATCOM VSATECH ASSOCIE
EUROTF – Personal equipment – Fabrics
EUROTF
EVITECH – Perimeter protection
EVITECH
EXAVISION – Perimeter protection
EXAVISION
EXENSOR – Perimeter protection
EXENSOR
EXFO HOMELAND SECURITY – Transmitters – receivers
EXFO HOMELAND SECURITY
EXPLORER CASES by GT LINE – Accessories and other equipment
EXPLORER CASES BY GT LINE
EXPORT TRADING SERVICES – Helmets
EXPORT TRADING SERVICES
Exterro – Information technology
EXTERRO
EXTREMA RATIO – Blades, batons, etc.
EXTREMA RATIO
Extron – Transmitters – receivers
EXTRON
FAB Defense – Shooting ranges and targets
FAB DEFENSE
FACIM – Fire protection clothing
FACIM
FAIR MANAGEMENT – Corporate and media
FAIR MANAGEMENT
FalCom – Headphones and amplifiers
FALCOM
FALKEN – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
FALKEN
FEDERAL SIGNAL VAMA – Video surveillance cameras
FEDERAL SIGNAL VAMA
Feedback Italia – Information technology
FEEDBACK ITALIA
Fichet group – Perimeter protection
FICHET GROUP
Fichet Group, security leading company, is providing equipment, services and ecosystems to companies, public services and retailers covering from the day to day risks to the most extreme ones.
FIDUCIAL Sécurité – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
FIDUCIAL SÉCURITÉ
FILAUDIO – Transmitters – receivers
FILAUDIO
Finger ID
FINGER ID
Fiocchi Munizioni – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
FIOCCHI MUNIZIONI
Fire & Resq – Drones & robotics
FIRE & RESQ
FISCHER CONNECTORS – Connectors
FISCHER CONNECTORS
Fischer Connectors’ solutions include ruggedized electrical and optical connectors and cable assemblies, as well as electronic devices (switches, ultra miniature day/night cameras, etc.) and connected vests for operational use. Our solutions combine signal and power and ensure maximum performance, durability and reliability for your LAND, AIR, SEA.
FISHER LABS – Access control and physical security
FISHER LABS
Flat Bullets – Personal equipment – Fabrics
FLAT BULLETS
FLYING EYE – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
FLYING EYE
FN HERSTAL – Optical aiming devices
FN HERSTAL
Forcetek – Fire protection clothing
FORCETEK
FORESTIER FRERES – Weapons – Ammunition
FORESTIER FRERES
FORSOLUTION CZ s.r.o. – Transmitters – receivers
FORSOLUTION CZ S.R.O.
FOX KNIVES – ORESTE FRATI SRL – Blades, batons, etc.
FOX KNIVES – ORESTE FRATI SRL
FRAMEX – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
FRAMEX
Fratelli Tanfoglio – Small and medium calibre weapons
FRATELLI TANFOGLIO
Free Horizons s.r.o. – Drones & robotics
FREE HORIZONS S.R.O.
FRONTIER PITTS – Perimeter protection
FRONTIER PITTS
FUJIFILM OPTICAL DEVICES EUROPE GMBH – Video surveillance cameras
FUJIFILM OPTICAL DEVICES EUROPE GMBH
FUTURE SAFETY – Helmets
FUTURE SAFETY
Future Safety Limited has been a leader in specialist helmet manufacturer for over 30 years. The company now specialises in manufacturing high performance helmets for Military, Marine, Police and emergency services. All our helmets are manufactured under IS0 and CE certified quality plans at our factory in Delph, United Kingdom
G.G Defense – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
G.G DEFENSE
Galvion – Helmets
GALVION
Garrett Metal Detectors – Measurement and analysis equipment
GARRETT METAL DETECTORS
GEARKEEPER by AVERA – Tactical lighting
GEARKEEPER BY AVERA
GEIM – Tactical lighting
GEIM
GENETEC – Access control and physical security
GENETEC
Genetec is a software company that specializes in IP security solutions for video surveillance (known also as VMS), access control and license plate recognition (LPR).
GEOS – Consultancy, analysis and risk management
GEOS
Germandrones GmbH – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
GERMANDRONES GMBH
GETAC France – Information technology
GETAC FRANCE
GETEX – CBRN clothing
GETEX
GIANO SECURITY – Interception and jamming
GIANO SECURITY
GICAT – Corporate and media
GICAT
Gk Professional – Personal protective equipment
GK PROFESSIONAL
GLENAIR – Connectors
GLENAIR
GLOBAL TSCM GROUP – Interception and jamming
GLOBAL TSCM GROUP
GLOCAL ROBOTICS – Access control and physical security
GLOCAL ROBOTICS
GLOCK GMBH – Small and medium calibre weapons
GLOCK GMBH
Goldeck Textil GmbH – CARINTHIA – Personal equipment – Fabrics
GOLDECK TEXTIL GMBH – CARINTHIA
At CARINTHIA, we have been pursuing a common goal every day for decades: the permanent, innovative and performance-oriented further development of insulated clothing and equipment. The highest quality standards apply, because our products are 100% manufactured in Europe. Our usp is the unique premium synthetic fiber insulation g-loft. warm, light and breathable – even in extremely wet and cold weather. Besides of military units we also supply law enforcement and police units with our individually developed garments.
Gore, W. L. & Associés, S.A.R.L. – CBRN clothing
GORE, W. L. & ASSOCIÉS, S.A.R.L.
However different the requirements of military forces are, there is one thing they agree on: functional fabrics for protective clothing, footwear and gloves. From weatherproof GORE-TEX products, flame retardant GORE-TEX PYRAD® fabrics, GORE® CHEMPAK® products to new stretch protective fabrics for the next generation GORE-TEX rain suit: When it comes to critical gear and equipment, military forces know Gore brings innovation and every Gore product is reliable. GORE-TEX THERMIUM® Footwear newly offers ultra-thin, low-bulk, noncompressible insulation engineered to provide improved thermal comfort over an extended range of temperatures. Uncompromising protection and comfort make garments and footwear with GORE products unrivalled: for all kinds of duties and in all weather conditions.
GRAPHIC 49-ORAFOL – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
GRAPHIC 49-ORAFOL
Grayshift – Measurement and analysis equipment
GRAYSHIFT
GROUPE ABILIS – Personal protective equipment
GROUPE ABILIS
Le Groupe Abilis résulte de l’association des Maîtres Ouvriers Tailleurs et Cordonniers des Armées.
Ces passionnés de leurs métiers et héritiers d’un savoir-faire séculaire sont au service de leurs clients afin de les accompagner dans la confection, la réparation et l’entretien de leur habillement et de leurs équipements.
Abilis, services tenues.
GROUPE HPI – Services
GROUPE HPI
GROUPE LECUYER – Belts and harnesses
GROUPE LECUYER
Manufacturer of webbings, elastics, ribbons, cords, braids, plastic overmolding. Stitching and automating processes of complete technical equipments based on webbing, fabric, leather. Delivery of rolls, semi-finished and finished products. 4 production plants worldwide
Groupe Protec – Drones & robotics
GROUPE PROTEC
GRUAU – Light vehicles
GRUAU
GSMK – Mobile telephony
GSMK
GSSI – Transmitters – receivers
GSSI
Founded 26 years ago, GROUPE SSI benefits from the vast experience of its members with the aim of offering proven solutions, benefiting from the latest technological advances for the benefit of state security organizations and Defense.
We ensure the maintenance of the products and solutions provided and provide training for staff in France and abroad.
GTD System & Software Engineering – Consultancy – Training – Services
GTD SYSTEM & SOFTWARE ENGINEERING
Gun & Flower
GUN & FLOWER
H.G.H SYSTEMES INFRAROUGES – Infra-red video cameras
H.G.H SYSTEMES INFRAROUGES
H.P. MARKETING & CONSULTING WÜST GMBH – Interception and jamming
H.P. MARKETING & CONSULTING WÜST GMBH
HAIX Group – Shoes and boots
HAIX GROUP
HAZTEC INTERNATIONAL – Mobility
HAZTEC INTERNATIONAL
Le fabricant britannique Haztec International, vous assure d’une gamme complète de signalisation lumineuse et sonore y compris rampes lumineuses, gyrophares, feux avertisseurs, éclairage, ensembles de toit LED, sirènes et commandes programmables, et panneaux à messages variables. Produits conformes aux règlements pertinents R10/R65 et sont fournis avec des garanties très compétitives.
Heathcoat Fabrics – Personal protective equipment
HEATHCOAT FABRICS
Heckler & Koch GmbH – Small and medium calibre weapons
HECKLER & KOCH GMBH
HENRIKSEN – Mobility
HENRIKSEN
Heropolis – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
HEROPOLIS
HEXACOFFRE – Access control and physical security
HEXACOFFRE
Holík International s.r.o. – Gloves
HOLÍK INTERNATIONAL S.R.O.
HOLMATRO SPECIAL TACTICS EQUIPMENT – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
HOLMATRO SPECIAL TACTICS EQUIPMENT
Honeywell – CBRN clothing
HONEYWELL
HongYu Equipment
HONGYU EQUIPMENT
HORNADY – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
HORNADY
HPRC CASES – Accessories and other equipment
HPRC CASES
HS PRODUKT D.O.O. – Small and medium calibre weapons
HS PRODUKT D.O.O.
HTDS – Access control and physical security
HTDS
HUMBERT Groupe BERETTA – Optics – Optronics
HUMBERT GROUPE BERETTA
Hutchinson – Mobility
HUTCHINSON
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION – Personal protective equipment
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION
ICOM FRANCE – Transmitters – receivers
ICOM FRANCE
ICOR Technology – Emergency service equipment
ICOR TECHNOLOGY
Idc system ag – Perimeter protection
IDC SYSTEM AG
IDEMIA – Biometric identification
IDEMIA
IDEMIA assists governments and organizations to protect their citizens and contribute to the progress of society by providing every individual with a valid and secure identity. As the world leader in biometric solutions, IDEMIA offer a seamless passenger experience from check-in to boarding and border crossing and solutions to support the fast, efficient and accurate investigation of offences.
INFO GLOBAL BVBA – Personal equipment – Fabrics
INFO GLOBAL BVBA
INFRARED RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT – Fire control systems
INFRARED RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
Innova – Interception and jamming
INNOVA
INO – INSTITUT NATIONAL D’OPTIQUE – Access control and physical security
INO – INSTITUT NATIONAL D’OPTIQUE
INPIXAL – Access control and physical security
INPIXAL
INTAV – Mobility
INTAV
Intecs Security – Transmitters – receivers
INTECS SECURITY
Intellexa – Information technology
INTELLEXA
We believe that Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their life.
Fighting crime in the digital dimension has become an enormous challenge. Criminals Operating under an encrypted multi technology eco-system has made collecting data almost an impossible task.
When obtained, data is only a part of the equation. In order to build up a deep, insightful and actionable intel image, a holistic approach is a must.Connecting the dots and seeing the big picture is what turns data into effective intelligence. We develop and integrate technologies, empowering Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies to obtain, collect and analyze data in the most advanced and secured methods, enabling them to create insights to win the digital race.
INTELLIGENT DEVICES, INC – Shelters and mobile command centres
INTELLIGENT DEVICES, INC
Intellitronika srl – Document readers
INTELLITRONIKA SRL
Interionet LTD – Information technology
INTERIONET LTD
INUTEQ – Combat, work and exercise clothing
INUTEQ
InvaSys – Information technology
INVASYS
INVISIO – Headphones and amplifiers
INVISIO
IP-MIRADORFR – Perimeter protection
IP-MIRADORFR
IPS
IPS
Israel export Institute – Corporate and media
ISRAEL EXPORT INSTITUTE
IVF HARTMANN AG – Emergency service equipment
IVF HARTMANN AG
IWI – Israel Weapon Industries – Small and medium calibre weapons
IWI – ISRAEL WEAPON INDUSTRIES
IWI is a proud member of the SK Group— a privately held technology and innovation holding company founded by Samy Katsav— specializing in global frontline defense, para-military solutions, marine infrastructures, and property development. With a history of research, development and manufacturing spanning over 85 years, IWI provides small arm systems that have been developed in close collaboration with Israel Defense Forces (IDF). IWI’s firearms include the new Arad and Carmel rifle, the Tavor-X95 rifle, the Negev LMG, the Uzi-Pro and more. All of IWI’s weapons have been battle proven around the world under adverse and extreme environmental conditions.
IWitness Bodyworn & Video Solutions – Video surveillance cameras
IWITNESS BODYWORN & VIDEO SOLUTIONS
JAKUSZ sp. z o.o. – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
JAKUSZ SP. Z O.O.
Japan Radio Co – Mobile telephony
JAPAN RADIO CO
JENOVICE – Cybersecurity solutions
JENOVICE
Jino Motors – Light vehicles
JINO MOTORS
John Cockerill Fortress – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
JOHN COCKERILL FORTRESS
Jolly Scarpe Spa – Shoes and boots
JOLLY SCARPE SPA
JPS Interoperability Solutions
JPS INTEROPERABILITY SOLUTIONS
JSI – Interception and jamming
JSI
Kaama – Personal equipment – Fabrics
KAAMA
KASIGLAS® KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH – Mobility
KASIGLAS® KRD SICHERHEITSTECHNIK GMBH
Kaymera Technologies – Information technology
KAYMERA TECHNOLOGIES
kaymera is a leading mobile security solutions provider that strives to protect companies and individuals from costly and damaging mobile cyber attacks. founded in 2013 by security veterans, the company offers a comprehensive modular mobile security solution to business owners, enterprise level organizations, and individuals. headquartered in herzliya, israel, kaymera serves clients in more than 40 countries.
KEAS – Mobile telephony
KEAS
KEELA TACTICAL SOLUTIONS – CBRN clothing
KEELA TACTICAL SOLUTIONS
KENKIZ MARINE – Manufacturers
KENKIZ MARINE
KERMEL – Personal equipment – Fabrics
KERMEL
KEYLINE – Access control and physical security
KEYLINE
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES – Transmitters – receivers
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
KIDDE-DEUGRA Brandschutzsysteme GmbH – Mobility
KIDDE-DEUGRA BRANDSCHUTZSYSTEME GMBH
KIRINTEC – Interception and jamming
KIRINTEC
KOREA CNO TECH – Small and medium calibre weapons
KOREA CNO TECH
KOUTNÝ S.R.O. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
KOUTNÝ S.R.O.
Kreator Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
KREATOR SP. Z O.O. SP. K.
KRYPTUS – Information technology
KRYPTUS
KUB CLEANER – Cybersecurity solutions
KUB CLEANER
Coming from the French defense industry, KUB is the leader in antivirus and antimalware kiosk solutions for all USB removable devices.
KUB stations are embedded with hardened hardware and software: designed to be ergonomic, reliable and secure, the solution adapts to all uses, all IT or OT architectures and all regulations.
Every day, our customers use more than 2,000 KUB stations in production on their offshore platforms, ships, industrial facilities and in their offices to operate with confidence in sensitive and critical environments.
LA BOUTIQUE DE LA SECURITE – LBDLS – Transmitters – receivers
LA BOUTIQUE DE LA SECURITE – LBDLS
Fabricant tenues et technologies pour les métiers de la sécurité. Agents de sécurité et d’intervention, sécurité incendie, agents cynophiles. Broderie, sérigraphie, écussons, patch PVC, médailles et insignes.
Magnum et chaussures de sécurité.
Vente et location radios Kenwood, Motorola, Hytera, Tait, réseau et relais, oreillettes. Gestion de ronde, PTI, détecteurs manuels et portiques.
Importateur lampes Fitorch.
Labino Forensics – Optics – Optronics
LABINO FORENSICS
Landguard Systems – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
LANDGUARD SYSTEMS
LASER SHOT – Consultancy – Training – Services
LASER SHOT
LEMO FRANCE – Connectors
LEMO FRANCE
Leonardo – Information technology
LEONARDO
At Leonardo, we are dedicated to providing advanced ANPR technology to law enforcement agencies, parking authorities, toll operators and access control organizations through our ELSAG ANPR product portfolio. Our innovative technology and system solutions are designed by ANPR experts to enhance patrol presence while adding a force multiplier that significantly improves operational efficiencies.
LES ENTREPRISES DUCKBILL INC. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
LES ENTREPRISES DUCKBILL INC.
Leupold & Stevens – Optics – Optronics
LEUPOLD & STEVENS
LEUPOLD & STEVENS INC. – Optics – Optronics
LEUPOLD & STEVENS INC.
LFE SAS – Optics – Optronics
LFE SAS
LIBERVIT – Victim rescue
LIBERVIT
LIBERVIT – french manufacturer: the world most extensive land and underwater breaching tools’ range.
LINDNERHOF-TAKTIK GMBH – Personal equipment – Fabrics
LINDNERHOF-TAKTIK GMBH
LINEV ADANI – Access control and physical security
LINEV ADANI
LINEV ADANI is an international hi-tech corporation of the new era of innovation and digital technologies, a self-organizing, self-developing innovative ecosystem. LINEV ADANI is working with customers across their innovation journey on various projects, focused on transforming security ecosystems with an outside-in approach focused on solving the unmet needs. Due to this approach the CONPASS (and the newest CLEARPASS) series of body scanners, the state-of-the-art X-ray security full body screening systems retains its leadership position on the market for over 20 years. LINEV ADANI technologies safeguard people, airports and aircrafts, ships and the flow of goods, state boundaries, critical infrastructure and mass ventures against present-day threats such as terrorism and illegal guns and drugs trafficking.
LOGIC INSTRUMENT – Information technology
LOGIC INSTRUMENT
Logipix – Information technology
LOGIPIX
LOGNAV Q-OIL – Access control and physical security
LOGNAV Q-OIL
Lorenz Technology ApS – Drones & robotics
LORENZ TECHNOLOGY APS
LYNRED – Infra-red video cameras
LYNRED
Lynred and its US-based subsidiary Lynred USA are global leaders in designing and manufacturing high quality infrared technologies for aerospace, defense and commercial markets. Lynred, a recent merger between Sofradir and ULIS, has a vast portfolio of infrared detectors that covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum from near to very far infrared. The Group’s products are at the center of multiple military programs and applications. Its IR detectors are the key component of many top brands in commercial thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia and North America. The organization is the leading European manufacturer for IR detectors deployed in space.
M&K ASSESSORIA – Consultancy – Training – Services
M&K ASSESSORIA
M2M FACTORY – Information technology
M2M FACTORY
Mactronic – Optics – Optronics
MACTRONIC
MADELIN – Access control and physical security
MADELIN
MAGELLIUM – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
MAGELLIUM
MAGNET FORENSICS – Information technology
MAGNET FORENSICS
MAGNUM BOOTS – Combat, work and exercise clothing
MAGNUM BOOTS
Marck & Balsan – Personal equipment – Fabrics
MARCK & BALSAN
MAROLOTEST – Motorbikes – quad bikes
MAROLOTEST
Marom Dolphin – Personal protective equipment
MAROM DOLPHIN
MARS Armor – Personal equipment – Fabrics
MARS ARMOR
MARTINEAU – Trimmings, articles for clothing manufacture and badges
MARTINEAU
MASA GROUP – Consultancy, analysis and risk management
MASA GROUP
MASERIN COLTELLERIE – Blades, batons, etc.
MASERIN COLTELLERIE
Matic SA – Information technology
MATIC SA
Matisec – CBRN clothing
MATISEC
MC2 Technologies – Interception and jamming
MC2 TECHNOLOGIES
MC2 Technologies specialises in micro and nanotechnologies, mainly applied to the fields of defence, security and telecommunications. Thanks to its expertise in high frequency fields and years of experience in development, characterization and mounting of microwave components, the company has developed counter drone, counter iEDs and hidden object on people detection solutions.
Medals.Gr – Personal protective equipment
MEDALS.GR
MEHLER ENGINEERED DEFENCE GMBH – Mobility
MEHLER ENGINEERED DEFENCE GMBH
For the protection of land, sea and air against gunfire as well as mine and IED threats, we offer you high-performance protection systems in accordance with common national and international standards.
MEHLER LAW ENFORCEMENT GMBH – Personal protective equipment
MEHLER LAW ENFORCEMENT GMBH
Mehler Law Enforcement GmbH core competencies lie in their own products of anti-riot equipment, protective shields, gloves and tactical equipment, like combat belts, tacticals, backpacks & bags. We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Mehler Vario System GmbH, whose main business is & has been the development and production of anti-ballistic vests now for more than 30 years. Today we are active in more than 40 countries.
Mehler Vario System GmbH – Personal protective equipment
MEHLER VARIO SYSTEM GMBH
MEHLER – Ballistic Protection
Mehler Vario System GmbH (MVS) is the European leader for Body Armour products. Over the years there have been more than 3,000 different models developed in close consultation with the product users and over 500.000 protective vests have been supplied to customers worldwide. MVS operates in more than 40 countries and the company is held in high esteem by government institutions who regard us as a reliable and innovative partner.
Product Range:
• bullet-resistant vests, flak-vests, anti-stab vests, ballistic life vests
• ceramic & composite plates
• anti-riot equipment
• ballistic shields, bomb blankets
• ballistic helmets
Certified to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015
The MVS-Group is a globally active group of companies with Mehler Vario System GmbH as parent company offering integrated solutions for professional users and specialists in the areas of protection and carrying systems, safety equipment, platform and vehicle protection as well as tactical equipment and clothing. Together with our subsidiaries Lindnerhof Taktik GmbH, Mehler Law Enforcement GmbH, Mehler Engineered Defence GmbH and UNI & FORMA d.o.o. I UF PRO we form a competent group of companies.
Meprolight (1990) Ltd – Optical aiming devices
MEPROLIGHT (1990) LTD
Meprolight is an Electro-Optics company, developing, manufacturing and marketing systems for armed forces, police units, special forces and for the civilian market since 1990. Meprolight provides a comprehensive array of combat-proven solutions with a special emphasis on products for infantry.
METIS – Information technology
METIS
MetOcean Telematics – Transmitters – receivers
METOCEAN TELEMATICS
MGP – Corporate and media
MGP
mh Service – Information technology
MH SERVICE
MI4E – Perimeter protection
MI4E
MIDAS – Mandated Identity Authentication System – Biometric identification
MIDAS – MANDATED IDENTITY AUTHENTICATION SYSTEM
MILESYS – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
MILESYS
MILIPOL NETWORK REBOOKING AREA – Corporate and media
MILIPOL NETWORK REBOOKING AREA
Milliken & Company – Personal protective equipment
MILLIKEN & COMPANY
Milliken™ is a key supplier of performance textiles to every branch of the U.S. Military and elite troops around the world, a commitment we’ve proudly fulfilled for 75+ years. We combine this legacy with our acquisition of Polartec™, bringing an additional 100+ years of textile innovation. From fire to cold weather protection, our fabric offering is the resource of choice for those who demand unyielding quality.
MILTON – Aerial
MILTON
MINISTERE DE L’INTERIEUR – DICOM – Corporate and media
MINISTERE DE L’INTERIEUR – DICOM
MINISTRY OF INTERIOR, STATE OF QATAR – Corporate and media
MINISTRY OF INTERIOR, STATE OF QATAR
Miraxess – Information technology
MIRAXESS
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES – Emergency service equipment
MIRION TECHNOLOGIES
Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of innovative products and systems related to the measurement, detection and monitoring of radiation. We offer detection and measurement instrumentation meeting the exact standards of military and homeland security stakeholders. These durable and highly sensitive devices are build for harsh battlefield environments, infrastructure protection, search and security applications
MITTLER REPORT VERLAG GMBH – Corporate and media
MITTLER REPORT VERLAG GMBH
MK INDUSTRIES – Materials, fibres and fabrics
MK INDUSTRIES
MKU GmbH – Observation
MKU GMBH
MKU limited – Optical aiming devices
MKU LIMITED
We are a global defence and homeland security company based in India and Germany, which empowers heroes in the line of duty through smart soldier solutions and smart platform solutions that deliver confidence in challenging situations. Smart functionality, Smart design and Smart technologies are the foundations on which all our solutions are designed, developed and manufactured to ensure nothing but the best is delivered to the heroes.
NETRO
We are turning night into day for our heroes with our range of industry leading Netro Optronics solutions so they can operate with efficiency and confidence in the dark.
Netro Soldier Optronics
Our indigenously developed optronic solutions for soldiers include:
Night Vision Solutions
Night Vision Weapon Sights
Night Vision Monocular
Night VisionGoggles
Thermal Solutions
Thermal Weapon Sights
Thermal Handheld devices
KAVRO
We stand firmly between our heroes and the bullet, no matter what threat they face. We develop and manufacture smart Personal Protection and Platform Protection solutions which give our heroes the most advanced, multi-threat protection, using patented technologies and systems developed with years of research and development.
KAVRO Soldier Protection
Ballistic Helmets
Body Armour (Ballistic Vests and Armour Inserts)
Ballistic Shields and Blankets.
KAVRO Platform Protection
End to end solutions from design, development, manufacturing, and integration of light weight composite armour for Air, Naval and Land platforms.
Modulo Protect – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
MODULO PROTECT
MORAKNIV AB – Blades, batons, etc.
MORAKNIV AB
MORAND – Gloves
MORAND
Georges Morand has been manufacturing technical gloves in France since 1946 under GM Tech brand. The company recently filed two patents, one for a pilot’s glove, the other for a fast-rope glove intended for Special Forces. GM Tech specializes in tactile, thin and protective technical gloves that retain the tactile sense of their users.
MP-Sec France – Small and medium calibre weapons
MP-SEC FRANCE
MSA Safety – Gas masks and breathing apparatus
MSA SAFETY
MSAB – Information technology
MSAB
My Car – Information technology
MY CAR
MyTarget Srl – Information technology
MYTARGET SRL
Nanovia – Materials, fibres and fabrics
NANOVIA
NANUK by Plasticase inc. – Accessories and other equipment
NANUK BY PLASTICASE INC.
Narda Safety Test Solutions GmbH – Transmitters – receivers
NARDA SAFETY TEST SOLUTIONS GMBH
NBC SYS – Gas masks and breathing apparatus
NBC SYS
For more than 70 years, NBC-Sys is a leading provider to Military & Civil customers with CBRN chemical & biological detection, individual (gas mask & filter) & collective (vehicles & shelters) protection and decontamination solutions.
NeoSoft – Interception and jamming
NEOSOFT
NEOTEK – VALLON – Emergency service equipment
NEOTEK – VALLON
Netline Communication Technologies – Interception and jamming
NETLINE COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES
NEUROO – Biometric identification
NEUROO
Newcon Optik – Rangefinders
NEWCON OPTIK
Nexstun – Personal protective equipment
NEXSTUN
NEXTER SYSTEMS – Heavy vehicles
NEXTER SYSTEMS
NEXVISION – Information technology
NEXVISION
NFM GROUP – Personal protective equipment
NFM GROUP
NIGHTSEARCHER – Optics – Optronics
NIGHTSEARCHER
NITECORE FLASHLIGHT CO. LTD – Tactical lighting
NITECORE FLASHLIGHT CO. LTD
Nobel Security Defense – Less-lethal weapons
NOBEL SECURITY DEFENSE
Noctis Technologies – Optics – Optronics
NOCTIS TECHNOLOGIES
Noology NA, Inc – Drones & robotics
NOOLOGY NA, INC
NORINCO
NORINCO
North Carolina – Transmitters – receivers
NORTH CAROLINA
NORTH INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION CO.,LTD
NORTH INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION CO.,LTD
NOVADEM – Aerial
NOVADEM
NOVO DR – Information technology
NOVO DR
NOXANT – Infra-red video cameras
NOXANT
NP AEROSPACE LTD – Personal protective equipment
NP AEROSPACE LTD
NSE – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
NSE
NUANCES TECHNOLOGIES – Interception and jamming
NUANCES TECHNOLOGIES
Nuances Technologies is a French company created in Paris in 1991, which designs and manufactures solutions to detect, simulate, monitor, localize, intercept, jam, block or filter wireless communications. Our tactical protection solutions against threats from wireless communications of all types (communications, drones, robots, etc.) allow armed forces and homeland security forces to control the radio spectrum even in a saturated area. For more than 20 years, we have been equipping armies in conflict zones, police units, EOD teams, prisons and many sensitive sites, ensuring the maintenance of our systems as well as their evolution.
NUIX TECHNOLOGY UK LIMITED – Information technology
NUIX TECHNOLOGY UK LIMITED
NUTRIDRY – Emergency service equipment
NUTRIDRY
NUVIA – Access control and physical security
NUVIA
OAK Branch – Consultancy
OAK BRANCH
OBJECTIF BASTILLE – Standard video cameras and cameras
OBJECTIF BASTILLE
Octasic Inc. – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
OCTASIC INC.
Odin Target – Consultancy – Training – Services
ODIN TARGET
ODJECA D.O.O. – Fire protection clothing
ODJECA D.O.O.
ODU FRANCE – Connectors
ODU FRANCE
OFC – Access control and physical security
OFC
Online Expos, LLC – Measurement and analysis equipment
ONLINE EXPOS, LLC
OPENTEXT – Information technology
OPENTEXT
OpenWorks Engineering – Less-lethal weapons
OPENWORKS ENGINEERING
OPPSCIENCE – Information technology
OPPSCIENCE
OppScience édite la plate-forme Neuradata qui permet d’autonomiser les utilisateurs finaux dans la prise de décisions complexes fondées sur des données. Notre plateforme fait converger des sources de données hétérogènes vers un modèle de connaissances unique et permet le déploiement d’applications d’analyse interactive, pilotées par l’utilisateur et assistée par l’IA.
OPTITEC Le Pôle – Information technology
OPTITEC LE PÔLE
OPTIX JSC – Optical aiming devices
OPTIX JSC
ORBITICA – Satellite communication systems
ORBITICA
Original Footwear Company – Personal equipment – Fabrics
ORIGINAL FOOTWEAR COMPANY
OSS Suppressors – Weapons – Ammunition
OSS SUPPRESSORS
OUVRY SAS – CBRN clothing
OUVRY SAS
Ovation Systems – Interception and jamming
OVATION SYSTEMS
Owlint – Information technology
OWLINT
Oxygen Forensics – Information technology
OXYGEN FORENSICS
Öztektekstil – Personal protective equipment
ÖZTEKTEKSTIL
P-M.T.C. D.O.O. – Belts and harnesses
P-M.T.C. D.O.O.
PANASONIC – Information technology
PANASONIC
Pangolin Defense – Mobility
PANGOLIN DEFENSE
Paraboot Pro – Shoes and boots
PARABOOT PRO
PARAPACTUM / PARAPLUIES DE CHERBOURG – Blades, batons, etc.
PARAPACTUM / PARAPLUIES DE CHERBOURG
PARSEC – Information technology
PARSEC
PASSMEDIENTECHNIK GMBH – Specific warning systems, weather and seismic monitoring systems
PASSMEDIENTECHNIK GMBH
PAUL BOYE TECHNOLOGIES – Personal equipment – Fabrics
PAUL BOYE TECHNOLOGIES
Paul Boyé Technologies – Personal equipment – Fabrics
PAUL BOYÉ TECHNOLOGIES
Paul Boyé Technologies – Personal protective equipment
PAUL BOYÉ TECHNOLOGIES
Paxis – Mobility
PAXIS
PBS Aviation – Drones & robotics
PBS AVIATION
PC EXPANSION – Information technology
PC EXPANSION
PELI Products – Tactical lighting
PELI PRODUCTS
Petzl – Helmets
PETZL
Pexraytech – Measurement and analysis equipment
PEXRAYTECH
PGM PRECISION – Fire control systems
PGM PRECISION
PHONAK – Transmitters – receivers
PHONAK
Phonexia – Biometric identification
PHONEXIA
Photonis – Optics – Optronics
PHOTONIS
PHOTOSPACE – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
PHOTOSPACE
PINETTE P.E.I. – Mobility
PINETTE P.E.I.
PITAGONE – Perimeter protection
PITAGONE
PITAGONE is the European leader in Counter Terror Mobile Solutions.Mainly serving Police, Armed Forces and Federal Agencies, PITAGONE offers also tailor-made services to Airports, Ports, Public Transportation as well as to major private companies.PITAGONE is present internationally and assists its clients daily in over forty-five Countries on Five Continents from its Brussels Headquarters.
Plastica Panaro – Accessories and other equipment
PLASTICA PANARO
PLASTRANCE-CLEARGARD – Mobility
PLASTRANCE-CLEARGARD
Plastrance offers Cleargard safety glazing for all types of vehicles to protect occupants and property against attacks.
Many European Polices trust Plastrance for the quality and robustness of Cleargard
We also offer shields, shatter visors and bullet proof tested in extreme conditions. We will find the protection solution to resolve your problem
POINT BLANK ENTERPRISES/FIRST TACTICAL – Personal protective equipment
POINT BLANK ENTERPRISES/FIRST TACTICAL
Polaris Solutions – Personal protective equipment
POLARIS SOLUTIONS
Polimaster – Measurement and analysis equipment
POLIMASTER
POLUS-ST – Perimeter protection
POLUS-ST
POLUS-ST LLC is a leading manufacturer of innovative perimeter security systems based on unattended ground sensors (UGS) for use in the homeland, industry, and private security.
Precision Technic Defence – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
PRECISION TECHNIC DEFENCE
PRESCOM – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
PRESCOM
Prevent&Deloza d.o.o. – Personal protective equipment
PREVENT&DELOZA D.O.O.
PREVENTEX – Personal equipment – Fabrics
PREVENTEX
PRIMUS DÉFENSE & SÉCURITÉ – Corporate and media
PRIMUS DÉFENSE & SÉCURITÉ
PRIVATE DISCUSS – Information technology
PRIVATE DISCUSS
Pro-Systems – Personal protective equipment
PRO-SYSTEMS
PROCOMM-MMC – Transmitters – receivers
PROCOMM-MMC
PROCOMM-MMC is a service company specializing in integrated solutions for transmitting images and videos on very low bandwidth. For several years, they have been operating in the defense sector and have been the sole representative of Harris RF in France. PROCOMM-MMC’s solutions ensure tactical and strategic communications in most constrained networks, from one end of the transmission chain to the other. PROCOMM-MMC put their technical expertise at the service of operators through a set of tailor-made training courses and the integration of military vehicles (land-air-sea).
Proengin – CBRN clothing
PROENGIN
Professional Development TSCM Group – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT TSCM GROUP
Professional Development TSCM Group Inc., is considered by many, the leading TSCM | SIGINT Software Defined Radio (SDR) developer. Innovation combined with a modern standards-based and operator centric approach, provides enhanced radio-frequency threat detection for private sector technical security operators, across the commercial, law-enforcement, government, regulatory, special services, military and for national security requirements worldwide. Our modern threat technology focused training and certification is second to none. We offer, classroom, resident classroom and virtual classroom training for Technical Security Specialists (TSS) and our Certified Technical Operator (CTO) programs.
PROLUTECH – Optics – Optronics
PROLUTECH
PROMODIS SAS – Combat, work and exercise clothing
PROMODIS SAS
PROPHOT – Standard video cameras and cameras
PROPHOT
PROSpike Stingers – Perimeter protection
PROSPIKE STINGERS
PROTECOP – Personal protective equipment
PROTECOP
Protectile GmbH – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
PROTECTILE GMBH
PROTOTYPA ZM SRO – Small and medium calibre weapons
PROTOTYPA ZM SRO
PRYSM – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
PRYSM
Pulse MC² – Optics – Optronics
PULSE MC²
PYROTECHNIE – Corporate and media
PYROTECHNIE
Québec – Corporate and media
QUÉBEC
RAFAEL ADVANCE DEFENSE SYSTEMS – Cybersecurity solutions
RAFAEL ADVANCE DEFENSE SYSTEMS
RAYSECUR – Personal equipment – Fabrics
RAYSECUR
RCS – Interception and jamming
RCS
RCS is an European Group focusing on Multi-Domain Lawful Interception.
Since 1993 we have been proudly collaborating with many Governments in and outside Europe fronting the more sophisticated Crime, providing our technical knowledge, on-field experience and passion for the new LI Technology Challenges.
We design state-of-the-art solutions for LEAs (tools, technologies and services) to retrieve, analyse and share valuable intelligence.
We invest in R&D to face the evolution of the telecommunication world and to find new ways of gathering information, by merging device-centric and data-centric approaches. The results are Data Fusion Security and Next Generation Monitoring Centers that integrate multi-sensor surveillance with analytical capability.
A comprehensive proposal of solutions and services:
. Target and Massive Network Probes
. Passive and Active Data Collection
. Next Generation Lawful Intelligence Platform
. Multi-sensor Data Fusion, Analysis and Correlation
. DPI and Metadata Analysis
. Social Media Intelligence
. Open-Source Intelligence
. Strategic Geo-location
. Covert Surveillance
. Threat intelligence
. Training
RED E GROUP – Light vehicles
RED E GROUP
REDO S.R. O. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
REDO S.R. O.
REGAIN – Fire protection clothing
REGAIN
Reseach Electronics International – Interception and jamming
RESEACH ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL
Revision Military Inc. – Protective goggles and ear protection
REVISION MILITARY INC.
Revision develops and delivers purpose-built eye protection for military and tactical use worldwide. Revision specializes in integration for the optimum and necessary balance of protection and performance. To that end, Revision brings together the most advanced expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and finest technical minds.
RFence – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
RFENCE
Rheinmetall Canada Inc. – Small and medium calibre weapons
RHEINMETALL CANADA INC.
RICHA – Helmets
RICHA
RIEGL International GmbH – Rangefinders
RIEGL INTERNATIONAL GMBH
Risk & Ops – Consultancy, analysis and risk management
RISK & OPS
Rithem Life Sciences – Victim rescue
RITHEM LIFE SCIENCES
Rivolier Sécurité Défense – Small and medium calibre weapons
RIVOLIER SÉCURITÉ DÉFENSE
Robin Radar Systems – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
ROBIN RADAR SYSTEMS
roda computer SAS – Information technology
RODA COMPUTER SAS
ROHDE & SCHWARZ – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
ROHDE & SCHWARZ
ROSTAING – Access control and physical security
ROSTAING
RUAG Ammotec AG – Optics – Optronics
RUAG AMMOTEC AG
RUAG Ammotec specialises in the development and production of small calibre ammunition. Highest reliability, best precision and optimally adapted effectiveness characterise our products and underline the company’s innovative strength on the global market. New strategic partnerships allow us to expand our portfolio and offer Professional Shooter Solutions.
Rubox – Consultancy – Training – Services
RUBOX
Saab – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
SAAB
SAATI – Personal equipment – Fabrics
SAATI
SABRE – Security Equipment Corp. – Drill equipment and accessories
SABRE – SECURITY EQUIPMENT CORP.
SAFARILAND GROUP – Personal equipment – Fabrics
SAFARILAND GROUP
SAFE CLUSTER – Consultancy, analysis and risk management
SAFE CLUSTER
SAFRAN – Observation
SAFRAN
SAGAERT – Combat, work and exercise clothing
SAGAERT
SAGAERT& CIE SAS – Combat, work and exercise clothing
SAGAERT& CIE SAS
SALIES – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
SALIES
Sandvine – Measurement and analysis equipment
SANDVINE
SANTOR SECURITY INC – Interception and jamming
SANTOR SECURITY INC
SAPL – Less-lethal weapons
SAPL
SAPL is specialized in designing and manufacturing law enforcement equipement and less-lethal weapons and ammunitions (Gomm-Cogne®). We offer a large range of materials adapted to current challenges of security. We work in close collaboration with the services of the MOI, MOD and MOJ in France and in over 40 countries. SAPL Training provides trainings adapted to each customer’s specifications and needs.
Sarena Textile Industries (PVT) Ltd – Fire protection clothing
SARENA TEXTILE INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD
SARL LOISIRALP – Personal equipment – Fabrics
SARL LOISIRALP
SAS MERIO – Infra-red video cameras
SAS MERIO
SAVIMEX – Optical aiming devices
SAVIMEX
Scanna Msc Ltd – Measurement and analysis equipment
SCANNA MSC LTD
SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC – Information technology
SCG SECURITY & COUNTERINTELLIGENCE GROUP LLC
Schmidt & Bender – Optics – Optronics
SCHMIDT & BENDER
SCILIF – Materials, fibres and fabrics
SCILIF
SCOPEX – Interception and jamming
SCOPEX
SCROME SAS – Optics – Optronics
SCROME SAS
SEARTECH – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
SEARTECH
Secours Mag – Corporate and media
SECOURS MAG
secunet Security Networks AG – Information technology
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Secupro Government – Consultancy – Training – Services
SECUPRO GOVERNMENT
SECUPRO GOVERNMENT BV -the training company-
Covert methods of entry for buildings, hotels, vehicles, etc. (incl. alarm defeat training)
Wi-Fi monitoring systems incl. WPA and password decoders and covert entrée to computer systems
Covert video and audio installation
Pinhole drilling, covert concealment
High end tracking and tracing via GSM/UMTS/LTE, SAT and Wi-Fi Surveillance training and special operation solutions
SECURE ONE INTERNATIONAL BV – Access control and physical security
SECURE ONE INTERNATIONAL BV
SecureOne is specialized in development, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of UVIScan Under Vehicle Inspection systems and PlateCatcher ANPR systems. During Milipol Paris 2021, we shall present our new UVIScan Gamma system. UVIScan Gamma is a new, revolutionary technology to detect radioactive objects, both inside and under the vehicle.
Every police force should have one!
SECURETEC FRANCE S.AR.L – Measurement and analysis equipment
SECURETEC FRANCE S.AR.L
SECURITAS – Access control and physical security
SECURITAS
SecuScan® – Access control and physical security
SECUSCAN®
SEGINOVA – Cybersecurity solutions
SEGINOVA
Seginova specializes in customizing drone solutions to meet your exact requirements, distance, payload, etc. Good examples are the IMSI, radio relay and our unique C-UAS anti drone solutions.
We also offer expertise in encrypted communication and network security, monitoring and recording.
You will discover working with us that whatever is required, we are fully committed to making your mission a success.
SELCOM SECURITY JSC – Interception and jamming
SELCOM SECURITY JSC
SELLIER & BELLOT – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
SELLIER & BELLOT
SEMA WORLD – Access control and physical security
SEMA WORLD
SENHIVE – Aerial
SENHIVE
SENSUP – Rangefinders
SENSUP
SERENICITY – Information technology
SERENICITY
SESTAN BUSCH D.O.O. – Gas masks and breathing apparatus
SESTAN BUSCH D.O.O.
SEYNTEX – Combat, work and exercise clothing
SEYNTEX
SFC Energy AG – Mobility
SFC ENERGY AG
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions.
SIAMIDIS SA – Personal protective equipment
SIAMIDIS SA
SIDES – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
SIDES
Siege International – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
SIEGE INTERNATIONAL
Sig Sauer – Weapons – Ammunition
SIG SAUER
SIGNAL 88 LLC – Consultancy – Training – Services
SIGNAL 88 LLC
SIMPULSE – Transmitters – receivers
SIMPULSE
Sioen Ballistics – Personal protective equipment
SIOEN BALLISTICS
SiOnyx LLC – Standard video cameras and cameras
SIONYX LLC
Sirac – Video surveillance cameras
SIRAC
Sirchie Acquisition Company, LLC. – Measurement and analysis equipment
SIRCHIE ACQUISITION COMPANY, LLC.
Siren – Informatique
SIREN
SIRENA S.p.A. – Optics – Optronics
SIRENA S.P.A.
SK Group – Samy Katsav Holdings – Access control and physical security
SK GROUP – SAMY KATSAV HOLDINGS
SK Group is a privately held technology and innovation holding company founded by Samy Katsav— specializing in global frontline defense, para-military solutions, marine infrastructures, and property development. With a history of research, development and manufacturing spanning over 85 years, the SK Group provides small arm systems (IWI), electro-optic and laser solutions (Meprolight), imaging systems (Camero-Tech), naval solutions (Israel Shipyards) and more. Drawing on Israel’s innovation and field-proven solutions, SK’s companies offer an unparalleled track- record of technology, experience, and excellence.
Skeydrone
SKEYDRONE
SKY-HERO – Aerial
SKY-HERO
SMARTSHOOTER LTD – Optical aiming devices
SMARTSHOOTER LTD
SMITHS DETECTION – Access control and physical security
SMITHS DETECTION
SMPP (SM CARAPACE ARMOR) – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
SMPP (SM CARAPACE ARMOR)
SOA Agencement – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
SOA AGENCEMENT
SODIRA CONNECT – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
SODIRA CONNECT
SODIRA Connect is a company specialized in the field of “Edge Computing” to serve the Internet of Things (IoT) and Content Delivery markets worldwide through its innovative products and services.
SOFILETA – Fire protection clothing
SOFILETA
SoftCryptum – Information technology
SOFTCRYPTUM
SOLO MANUFACTURE – Interception and jamming
SOLO MANUFACTURE
SOLUTECH INDUSTRIES – Consultancy
SOLUTECH INDUSTRIES
SONY FRANCE – Optics – Optronics
SONY FRANCE
Sopra Steria – Information technology
SOPRA STERIA
Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation. With 46,000 employees in 25 countries, the Group places people at the heart of everything it does to build a positive future.
SORRAC – Transmitters – receivers
SORRAC
Source Tactical Gear – Personal protective equipment
SOURCE TACTICAL GEAR
SOURCE Tactical Gear is Israel’s largest tactical gear manufacturer and exporter, and worldwide innovation leader in design and technology (est. 1989).Source Tactical Gear is an IDF supplier for 25 years as well as for armed forces and hundreds of organizations in dozens of countries around the globe.Source Tactical Gear manufactures all elements of tactical gear: Textile (vests, uniforms, packs) and ballistic panels (soft and hard), Hydration Systems and Packs.We are committed to design our products in a manner that reflects our spirits and values: innovative, functional, simple, durable and environmentally aware.We transform traditional textile oriented designs into a new generation of High-End innovative gear.Our uniqueness is in the holistic approach embedded in our products.
Squarehead Technology – Interception and jamming
SQUAREHEAD TECHNOLOGY
Squarehead Technology is a leading provider of highly directional microphone array systems for audio capture. we also provide an acoustic drone detection system.
SRMP PROLANN – Specific warning systems, weather and seismic monitoring systems
SRMP PROLANN
STALKER TACTICAL & DEFENSE – WAR eBIKES – Light vehicles
STALKER TACTICAL & DEFENSE – WAR EBIKES
Standby-Mercura – Mobility
STANDBY-MERCURA
STAR PACK – Accessories and other equipment
STAR PACK
STAR SIGNAL – Mobility
STAR SIGNAL
STERELA DEFENSE & SECURITE – Training centres
STERELA DEFENSE & SECURITE
Stid – Biometric identification
STID
STK Sperm Tracker – Detection and analysis of latent traces
STK SPERM TRACKER
STOOF International GmbH – Heavy vehicles
STOOF INTERNATIONAL GMBH
STOOF International GmbH offers the entire portfolio of specially protected vehicles, e.g. armoured off-road vehicles and limousines. STOOF designs, manufactures, delivers and services – under one roof, with a history of more than 150 years. STOOF works in focus for governments, authorities, international organisations and companies – worldwide.
Our newest product is the full armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 300 with the highest standards of security.
STORMSHIELD – Information technology
STORMSHIELD
STRATIGN – Satellite communication systems
STRATIGN
Stratign (www.stratign.com) is a provider for High Grade state of the art Communication Intelligence solutions for defense and law enforcement agencies globally. (a)Satellite Interception products: Thuraya,IRIDIUM,ISAT, Satellite Trunk & VSAT Interception Solutions
(b) GSM, CDMA,Wi-Fi, HF/VHF/UHF Interception Systems.
(c)Lawful Interception for PSTN, GSM, CDMA, and IP networks
(d)C4ISR SolutionsCommunication Security ProductsCommunication (e)Jamming Products
(f)OSINT, Facial Recognition Systems, Voice Recognition and Analysis Systems, Natural Language Processing Systems, Cryptanalysis & High-Speed Computer Systems.
(g)Trainings: Information Warfare & Crypt Analysis Tools & Techniques.
STREAMLIGHT – Personal equipment – Fabrics
STREAMLIGHT
STREAMWIDE – Mobile telephony
STREAMWIDE
SUEZ REMEDIATION – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
SUEZ REMEDIATION
SUNROCK – Small and medium calibre weapons
SUNROCK
SUREFIRE
SUREFIRE
SVEDBRO SMIDE AB – Combat, work and exercise clothing
SVEDBRO SMIDE AB
SWAROVSKI OPTIK KG – Optics – Optronics
SWAROVSKI OPTIK KG
SYANS – Transmitters – receivers
SYANS
Symlab – Interception and jamming
SYMLAB
Synens – Measurement and analysis equipment
SYNENS
SYSNAV – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
SYSNAV
SYSNAV is a French SME specialized in motion capture and geolocation in all types of environments, even those with no GPS coverage, without the need to deploy any infrastructure (GPS, Radio/Bluetooth beacons, wifi, etc.). SYSNAV developed the Personal Location Device, aimed to geolocate special forces and agents intervening in complex environments in 3D and in real time with high reliability and accuracy.
SYSTRAN – Information technology
SYSTRAN
SYT TECHNOLOGIES – Video surveillance cameras
SYT TECHNOLOGIES
T-OPS – Interception and jamming
T-OPS
T.O.E Concept – Personal equipment – Fabrics
T.O.E CONCEPT
T3K.AI – Information technology
T3K.AI
TACTICAL EQUIPEMENTS – Personal equipment – Fabrics
TACTICAL EQUIPEMENTS
TAIGA TORRAKA – Personal equipment – Fabrics
TAIGA TORRAKA
Tait Communications – Transmitters – receivers
TAIT COMMUNICATIONS
TAK Textiles Korea – Personal equipment – Fabrics
TAK TEXTILES KOREA
TASMANIAN TIGER TATONKA GMBH – Personal equipment – Fabrics
TASMANIAN TIGER TATONKA GMBH
TAURUS – Small and medium calibre weapons
TAURUS
TB outdoor Tarrerias Bonjean – Blades, batons, etc.
TB OUTDOOR TARRERIAS BONJEAN
TBA DRONE – Aerial
TBA DRONE
TDV INDUSTRIES – Materials, fibres and fabrics
TDV INDUSTRIES
TDV Industries – Personal equipment – Fabrics
TDV INDUSTRIES
TECKNISOLAR SENI – Transmitters – receivers
TECKNISOLAR SENI
TECSUP – Mobility
TECSUP
TEEL TECHNOLOGIES CANADA/EUROPE – Information technology
TEEL TECHNOLOGIES CANADA/EUROPE
Teijin Aramid – Mobility
TEIJIN ARAMID
Teijin Aramid is a subsidiary of the Teijin Group and world leader in aramids. Its aramid products Twaron®, Teijinconex®, Technora® and its ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) Endumax® are renowned for their strength, sustainability, safety, heat resistance and low weight, and are used in different applications and markets including automotive, ballistic protection, marine, civil engineering, protective clothing, ropes, fiber optic cables and oil & gas. These high-performance materials are produced in the Netherlands, Thailand and Japan.
Teledyne ICM – Information technology
TELEDYNE ICM
Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mb – Land based
TELEROB GESELLSCHAFT FÜR FERNHANTIERUNGSTECHNIK MB
TenCate Advanced Armour – Personal protective equipment
TENCATE ADVANCED ARMOUR
TESCON – Perimeter protection
TESCON
Thales – Biometric identification
THALES
THALES SIX GTS FRANCE S.A.S – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
THALES SIX GTS FRANCE S.A.S
THE PLACE BY CCI – Shooting ranges and targets
THE PLACE BY CCI
Thermoteknix Systems Ltd – Rangefinders
THERMOTEKNIX SYSTEMS LTD
TISMAIL SAS – Fire protection clothing
TISMAIL SAS
TISSUS TECHNIQUES INDÉMAILLABLES – CBRN clothing
TISSUS TECHNIQUES INDÉMAILLABLES
TITAN ENDOSCOPE – Miniature video cameras
TITAN ENDOSCOPE
Toka – Interception and jamming
TOKA
TOLTEC SECURE – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
TOLTEC SECURE
TPL Systèmes – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
TPL SYSTÈMES
TR EQUIPEMENT – Small and medium calibre weapons
TR EQUIPEMENT
TRACIP – Information technology
TRACIP
TRACIP – Information technology
TRACIP
Trijicon, Inc. – Optical aiming devices
TRIJICON, INC.
Trinity Group – Interception and jamming
TRINITY GROUP
Trinity Group is a privately held company, with headquarters in Israel and global offices in Europe, Asia and North-America.
The company develops and implements comprehensive solutions for military and professional clients across the globe, specializing in Defense and HLS.
The group supports governmental agencies, military forces and UN missions worldwide, delivering turnkey projects and innovative technologies.
TROVICOR INTELLIGENCE – Information technology
TROVICOR INTELLIGENCE
TrustInSoft – Cybersecurity solutions
TRUSTINSOFT
TTS TRAFIC TRANSPORT SURETE – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
TTS TRAFIC TRANSPORT SURETE
Turday – Drones & robotics
TURDAY
TW1000 – HOERNECKE DEFENCE TECHNOLOGY – Less-lethal weapons
TW1000 – HOERNECKE DEFENCE TECHNOLOGY
HOERNECKE is a German manufacturer of non-lethal weapons. Products: Irritant projectors and solutions (OC, PAVA, CS, CN). Original TW1000 defence devices have been used for more than 50 years fighting crime throughout the world.
Two-i – Information technology
TWO-I
UAV Factory – Drones & robotics
UAV FACTORY
UF PRO – Personal equipment – Fabrics
UF PRO
Ulbrichts GmbH – Helmets
ULBRICHTS GMBH
ULS Emergency vehicles – Mobility
ULS EMERGENCY VEHICLES
UNITIVE – Ammunition and pyrotechnics
UNITIVE
USA PARTNERSHIP PAVILION – Corporate and media
USA PARTNERSHIP PAVILION
UT Cubersecurity – Information technology
UT CUBERSECURITY
UTEXBEL – Camouflage
UTEXBEL
Utexbel, a family business vertically integrated from spinning to finishing, produces top end fabrics for technical applications, protective wear, work & sportswear. With a turnover’20 >100M €, manages to export its high-end fabrics worldwide. Currently, Utexbel is the main fabric supplier to the French & German army for combat & stationwear, camouflage printed & plain dyed. Respect for the environment & social conditions are part of our Sustainable Development Program. Utexbel holds ISO9001, Oekotex100, Oekotex STEP, FLOcert, GOTS, REACH & ENECO certificates.
Utilis sas – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
UTILIS SAS
V-GREAT
V-GREAT
VALLON – NEOTEK – Major risks – Crisis management – Civil emergencies
VALLON – NEOTEK
VDSYS – Perimeter protection
VDSYS
Vega Holster srl – Gloves
VEGA HOLSTER SRL
VERNE ET CLET – Personal equipment – Fabrics
VERNE ET CLET
Verney-Carron Security – Small and medium calibre weapons
VERNEY-CARRON SECURITY
VICTORINOX – Drill equipment and accessories
VICTORINOX
Videmo Intelligent Video Analysis – Access control and physical security
VIDEMO INTELLIGENT VIDEO ANALYSIS
Videray Technologies – Measurement and analysis equipment
VIDERAY TECHNOLOGIES
VIDETICS – Access control and physical security
VIDETICS
Vidisco Ltd. – Emergency service equipment
VIDISCO LTD.
Vidisco provides innovative portable X-ray solutions for safe and accurate detection in demanding Security and NDT applications. Vidisco pioneered the digital X-ray industry and continues to lead in developing, manufacturing and supporting a wide array of solutions. Thousands of Vidisco systems are deployed by top military, security and industrial organizations.
viisights – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
VIISIGHTS
Viken Detection Corporation – Authentification – Access control – Surveillance
VIKEN DETECTION CORPORATION
VIRDYS – Training centres
VIRDYS
VMI SECURITY – Information technology
VMI SECURITY
VOCAPIA – Information technology
VOCAPIA
VODEA – Interception and jamming
VODEA
Voyager Labs – Information technology
VOYAGER LABS
Vrvica-Trakovi d.o.o. – Personal equipment – Fabrics
VRVICA-TRAKOVI D.O.O.
VTQ – Optics – Optronics
VTQ
W+R PRO GmbH – Pioneering Glove Technology – Gloves
W+R PRO GMBH – PIONEERING GLOVE TECHNOLOGY
Wave Guard Technologies – Transmissions – Communication – Positioning
WAVE GUARD TECHNOLOGIES
WELKIT – Accessories and other equipment
WELKIT
WELP Group (WELP Holding GmbH) – Light vehicles
WELP GROUP (WELP HOLDING GMBH)
We develop and produce armoured vehicles in various security levels. Our range of services covers fully armoured vehicles that comply with the highest military protection through to individual partial light armour and special vehicles. Our portfolio includes off-road vehicles, limousines and commercial vehicles, which we customise for a wide range of applications with numerous configuration options and systems.
WENZHOU JINNIU POLICE EQUIPMENT
WENZHOU JINNIU POLICE EQUIPMENT
WHELEN ENGINEERING CO INC – Tactical lighting
WHELEN ENGINEERING CO INC
Whispeak – Interception and jamming
WHISPEAK
WILDSTEER – Blades, batons, etc.
WILDSTEER
WireOnAir Denmark – Interception and jamming
WIREONAIR DENMARK
Wiseled
WISELED
Wolvesfleet Technology
WOLVESFLEET TECHNOLOGY
WOOLPOWER – Personal equipment – Fabrics
WOOLPOWER
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES – Weapons – Ammunition
WRAP TECHNOLOGIES
X-RIS – Information technology
X-RIS
XCI A/S – Information technology
XCI A/S
XINXING JIHUA INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO
XINXING JIHUA INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO
XTEND REALITY EXPANSION – Aerial
XTEND REALITY EXPANSION
XXII – Information technology
XXII
YAMAHA MOTOR EUROPE NV – Motorbikes – quad bikes
YAMAHA MOTOR EUROPE NV
YPOK – Mobile telephony
YPOK
YPOK, éditeur français de solutions 100% full web à destination des Polices Municipales.
YPOK, propose YCity l’application pour les agents de terrain la plus complète du marché (smartphone, tablette, ordinateur portable).
YPve : Verbalisation électronique
YPark : FPS/RAPO/CCSP
YPolice : Logiciel métier
YMarket : Foires et Marchés
Zarges GmbH – Materials, fibres and fabrics
ZARGES GMBH
Zébra armour – Personal protective equipment
ZÉBRA ARMOUR
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES – Mobile telephony
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES
Zebra offers intelligent and efficient traceability solutions for all vertical markets including the military. Our rugged equipment includes smartphones, tablets, mobile computers, scanners, and printers; they are renowned for their reliability, robustness, and ease of use. Our technologies also include real-time tracking systems, RFID, smart sensors, and software applications for easy product administration and management.
ZEPCAM – Integrated systems and control rooms for video surveillance
ZEPCAM
ZiuZ Forensic – Information technology
ZIUZ FORENSIC
756 exhibitors seen on 756