We have a "blue light special" Inspiration Friday: Milipol 2021 Paris today for you! It's likely you have never heard of Milipol but it is a huge Homeland Security and Safety Global Security Ecosystem worldwide event where we get a glimpse into unique motorcycles just for authorities. If you are interested in what custom bikes the police, paramedic, fire fighters are riding, then you have to check out these special bikes.

Check out the latest 2021 and 2022 BMW Motorcycle Models today at Total Motorcycle!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank BMW and Milipol for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Milipol 2021 Paris.

HIGHLIGHTS MILIPOL PARIS 2021

During its 22nd edition, Milipol Paris, the world’s leading security event, is laying on a substantial series of talks when all key homeland security issues will be assessed. Organised under the aegis of the French Ministry of the Interior, Milipol will be inaugurated on 19 October by Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin

1,000 exhibitors, 30,000 visitors from within and outside France and 150 official delegations are expected.

In partnership with the Institut des Hautes Etudes du Ministère de l’Intérieur (IHEMI), Milipol Paris is staging a new series of talks focusing on international issues for homeland security. Yann Jounot, Préfet, Chairman & CEO of Civipol and President of the Milipol trade fairs, will introduce the opening talk on the main theme: Peacetime, Times of crisis, Exchanges at European level.

The series will feature top international experts speaking in French and English at events in various formats: keynote speeches, conferences, case studies and round tables.

The programme includes:

Large events Security Management, with two round tables based on practical examples: learning from experience, the case of the G7 in Biarritz, and security management and risk reduction at two major sports events – the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

TUESDAY 19 OCTOBER

Fight against Terrorism: What role for private providers at an international scale? With two round tables: the fight against terrorism financing: an illustration of decompartmentalizations in the public/private sectors and cooperation between international partners, and social networks as a medium for terrorist propaganda and a means of radicalisation. Where does the Internet ecosystem come in? WEDNESDAY 20 OCTOBER

National and European digital sovereignty for a safer & more resilient society in the context of “Security Thursday”. THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER

Climate change and security governance between local and global, with two round tables: identifying the main risks of climate change risks and the impact on homeland security, and a focus on climate change-driven population migrations and the prospects for coordination between States.

FRIDAY 22 OCTOBER

Opening times:

Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October: 9 am to 5 pm

Friday 22 October: 9 am to 4.30 pm

Paris-Nord Villepinte exhibition centre

BMW AT MILIPOL 2021

Paris. With the new BMW CE 04 and the BMW F 900 XR in an official version for the police – a cooperation with BMW Motorrad Netherlands – BMW Motorrad will be celebrating two world premieres at Milipol 2021 from 19 to 22 October 2021 in Paris. This adds two superior and forward-looking vehicles to the range alongside the current police version R 1250 RT, F 750 GS and F 850 GS.

The new BMW CE 04 in police version: Future-oriented, sustainable e-mobility for the city and urban areas.

The new CE 04, which was presented a few months ago, plays a particularly important role, since the dynamic, environmentally friendly electric scooter not only offers a concept tailored to special authorities requirements by offering flexible options and a high level of operational expertise in urban and metropolitan areas. The new CE 04 is also a forward-looking component of the sustainability strategy anchored in the BMW Group, in which riding pleasure goes far beyond simply getting from A to B. Over the past years and decades, significant standards have already been set in the BMW vehicle eco balance – starting with the resources used, through energy consumption, to the share of recycled components.

Powerful drive and ample range for authority-suitable use.

With a maximum output of 30 kW (41 hp), the new BMW CE 04 features a powerful motor and offers the best prerequisites for police work in the city and urban areas. The top speed is 120 km/h – enabling fast riding not only in the city, but also on motorways and motorway sections.

With 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), the new BMW CE 04 has an ample battery cell capacity and provides a range of around 130 kilometres. This ensures everyday, reliable and emission-free riding in the city as well as in urban environments.

In addition, the authorities version of the new CE 04 also has a number of technical highlights that make riding it everyday reliable, comfortable and, above all, safe:

Short charge times and charging technology based on the system used in cars.

Increased riding stability thanks to slip control by means of ASC (Automatic Stability Control). • DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) as an ex-works option.

Three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” for efficient, everyday use as standard.

“Dynamic” riding mode for an even sportier riding style as ex works optional equipment.

Directionally stable suspension and chassis with single-unit tubular steel main frame.

Powerful braking system with ABS. • Banking-enabled ABS (Automatic Stability Control) as an ex-works option.

10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and extensive connectivity as standard.

Powerful LED lighting units all round. Adaptive Turning Light Pro and light functions as ex-works options.

Wind deflector.

Storage compartments at the side and front.

Customisable ergonomics thanks to a choice of various seats. Special optional equipment for the authorities versions of the new BMW CE 04:

LED flashing lights front and LED beacon in the rear.

Authorities case.

Siren.

Additional switch for controlling the light and sound signal components.Built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and individually configurable with special optional equipment.

Like the series-production vehicles, the authorities vehicles are also built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and are integrated into the series production process.

The BMW Motorrad range of optional accessories and optional equipment ex works, specially tailored to the needs of authorities and institutions, benefits from decades of experience and development in this field. Whether for the police, customs, technical aid organisations, fire brigade, military, escorts or as support for heavy goods transports – BMW Motorrad is always able to offer tailor-made authorities vehicles.

Accordingly, the new CE 04 as well as the R 1250 RT-P, F 750GS-P and F 850GS-P in the authority versions can be configured for a wide variety of uses.

The optional equipment is integrated into the vehicle’s series production and thus guarantees highest-level process reliability and thus consistently high quality – in contrast to simply putting on add-ons and integrating conversions or one-off vehicles, as practised elsewhere.

BMW Motorrad – the leading manufacturer in the authorities business.

For more than 90 years, the authorities business has been an important and successful field of activity for BMW Motorrad. BMW Motorrad is the only manufacturer that, in addition to production, also develops authorities components and carries out the homologation of the vehicles and authorities equipment itself.

Since 1970, more than 160,000 BMW official motorcycles have been delivered to relevant institutions in over 150 countries around the world. A figure that impressively underlines the reliability and versatility of this BMW Motorrad division. In 2019, customers included public authorities from 31 countries. With more than 2,400 vehicles delivered worldwide – 235 of them in Germany alone – BMW Motorrad was again the leading international manufacturer in the authorities business last year.”



The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

WHY VISIT MILIPOL PARIS?

Every two years Milipol Paris is the ultimate gathering point for all international representatives and practitioners from the safety and homeland security sector. Featuring 1,100 exhibitors and over 31,000 attendees, business meetings, conferences and live demonstrations, Milipol Paris is the headline event for the sector and the focal point for all the latest innovations.

MEET WITH THE MAKERS AND SHAKERS OF THE SECURITY INDUSTRY

Milipol Paris is the meeting point that no professional from the security market should miss.

The 21st edition of the event provided further proof of the growing importance of security industries, as underlined by an unprecedented level of participation:

1,089 exhibitors from 55 countries (68% non-French).

from 55 countries (68% non-French). 31,185 qualified attendees from 156 countries (48% non-French). Visitor degree of satisfaction: 92% . 89% of attendees declared their intention to visit Milipol Paris 2021 .

from 156 countries (48% non-French). 167 official delegations from 68 countries.

from 68 countries. 461 journalistsfrom 23 countries.

Visitor degrees of satisfaction were:

93% in terms of general atmosphere of the exhibition.

in terms of general atmosphere of the exhibition. 91% in terms of the representativeness of the overall offer.

in terms of the representativeness of the overall offer. 90%in terms of the quality of products and services exhibited.

(Source: visitor survey 2019)

DEVELOPING YOUR NETWORK WHILE DOING BUSINESS

57% of attendees at Milipol Paris 2019 came with a specific investment or purchase project in mind, while 92% found what they required to formalise their project at the event (Attendee survey 2019).

The event brings together business professionals from the security sector from all levels: ministries and governmental bodies, administration and institutions (Customs, Interpol, National Police, etc.), manufacturers, distributors, service companies, etc.

EVENTS WITHIN THE EVENT

A number of mini-events are held, designed for all participants in the exhibition:

The official opening ceremony by the French Minister of the Interior, followed by the official opening keynotes .

by the French Minister of the Interior, followed by the . A free, 4-day conference programme , featuring internationally-renowned experts from the security sector.

, featuring internationally-renowned experts from the security sector. Exhibitor live demonstrations .

. The Milipol Innovation Awards ceremony which rewards the most innovative companies of the homeland security industry.

which rewards the most innovative companies of the homeland security industry. The Innovation & Research Stage with numerous pitches delivered by Milipol Innovation Awards finalists, startups, exhibitors via seminars, etc.

with numerous pitches delivered by Milipol Innovation Awards finalists, startups, exhibitors via seminars, etc. The Startup zone , a real stage highlighting the Security sector’s entrepreneurial dynamism, and a unique opportunity for Startups & Innovative companies to showcase their solutions.

, a real stage highlighting the Security sector’s entrepreneurial dynamism, and a unique opportunity for Startups & Innovative companies to showcase their solutions. Specific exhibiting areas .

. And other events…

As well as being the ultimate international showcase for the homeland security sector, Milipol Paris also provides an exclusive forum for exhibitors to reveal their latest products and services to attendees, covering all aspects of public and industrial security.

Milipol Paris is the place to be for attendees wishing to discover the hottest innovations from within a sector that is undergoing constant development, and also to consider together the future of the industry and take up the challenge of a safer world.

