Inspiration Friday: National Get Outdoors Day 2022

Celebrate Inspiration Friday with National Get Outdoors Day 2022 simply by getting outside and win epic prizes, even free park passes. Discover new possibilities, experience off-road motorcycles, trails, camping across 200 epic destinations nationwide. It has been shown that it only takes 10 minutes outside to boost your mood and add our Rider Inspiration: Research Study Finds Riding a Motorcycle is Healthy to the mix and you have some very happy motorcyclists!!

Diverse Great Outdoors Month events, including the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, National Get Outdoors Day, the Great Outdoors Day of Service, the Great American Campout, Kids to Parks Day, Bike Travel Weekend, National Fishing and Boating Week, Free Fishing Weekend, Free ORV Weekend, Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week and National Marina Day.

Looking for some ideas on what to do this weekend? We have events in some of the greatest states: Hawaii, Colorado, New Hampshire, California and Arizona.

I can’t think of a more sunny way to bring Inspiration Friday to your week from Total Motorcycle.com; So, what are you waiting for? Get outdoors!

#THINKOUTSIDE

On June 11, share on social media how you’re getting your mood boost by getting outside on National Get Outdoors Day using #THINKOUTSIDE to be entered to win special prizes from Polaris, including riding helmets, sunglasses, insulated mugs and Polaris Adventures experiences, among other items. National Get Outdoors Day is held annually on the second Saturday of June. The day is dedicated to encouraging Americans to be active outdoors, whether that be in their own backyard or our nation’s parks, forests and wildlife refuges.

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood outdoor spaces and discover the history, nature and adventure right around the corner or just across town.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Polaris, National Get Outdoors Day Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan) as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: National Get Outdoors Day 2022. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

June 2022: Great Outdoors Month Michigan Proclamation

WHEREAS, going outdoors is a safe and healthy way to engage with family and friends while enjoying the natural resources and beauty Pure Michigan has to offer; and,

WHEREAS, kids spend an average of ten hours a day in front of a screen, and outdoor activity is touted by leading health organizations as a remedy for the adverse effects caused by increasing inactivity; and,

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance of providing safe, close-to-home opportunities for people of all races, incomes, and beliefs to access public parks, trails, sidewalks and biking infrastructure, and open spaces for daily physical exercise, mental well-being, socializing with friends and family, relaxing outdoors, and enjoying Michigan’s natural wonders and beauty; and,

WHEREAS, diverse Great Outdoors Month events, including the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, National Get Outdoors Day, the Great Outdoors Day of Service, the Great American Campout, Kids to Parks Day, Bike Travel Weekend, and more, help introduce people of all ages to healthy, fun, outdoor events; and,

WHEREAS, other events during Great Outdoors Month, such as National Fishing and Boating Week, Free Fishing Weekend, Free ORV Weekend, Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week, National Marina Day, and more, provide everyone, including children, with exciting opportunities for recreation and boating on the great waters of our state; and,

WHEREAS, the economic impact of outdoor recreation is both large and growing statewide, generating 124,000 direct jobs, with a $10.1 billion total outdoor recreation value, $4.7 billion in wages and salaries, and 1.9% of GDP in Michigan; and,

WHEREAS, Michigan’s local, state, and national parks, forests, trails, and forest roads attract millions of visitors each year and reflect every facet of our state’s rich natural and cultural history; and,

WHEREAS, enjoyment of our great outdoors allows us to celebrate the commitment of our state to conserve and protect our air, water, wildlife and lands and contribute to conservation efforts through various licenses, taxes, and fees; and,

WHEREAS, Great Outdoors Month allows residents to celebrate the partnership of federal, state, and local agencies, the recreation and tourism industries, and recreationists, who make outdoor recreation opportunities plentiful and add new and needed features, such as improved trails through the Recreational Trails Program, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim June 2022 Great Outdoors Month in Michigan and encourage all residents and visitors to explore, enjoy, protect, and conserve Michigan’s great outdoors.

Polaris is ‘Betting on a Sunny Day’ for National Get Outdoors Day

Polaris invites consumers to #THINKOUTSIDE on June 11 for chances to win epic prizes

MINNEAPOLIS (June 2, 2022) – Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports who has been helping people discover new possibilities in the outdoors for more than 65 years, today announced initiatives to inspire people to get outside on National Get Outdoors Day, June 11. Polaris offers a range of products and experiences designed to help people get outside, from off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, to pontoons, motorcycles and more.

Consumers who don’t have access to a Polaris vehicle or are looking to try powersports for the first time, Polaris makes it easy for people to experience the excitement and fun of riding a Polaris vehicle through Polaris Adventures, an unparalleled network of outfitters which provide premium ride and drive experiences at nearly 200 epic destinations nationwide. For those looking to enjoy more regular access to Polaris vehicles, Polaris recently announced the nationwide expansion of Polaris Adventures Select, a first-of-its-kind monthly subscription service.

Betting on a Sunny Day

It has been shown that it only takes 10 minutes outside to boost your mood1 and people are more apt to get outside when it’s sunny, which is why Polaris is betting on a sunny day for National Get Outdoors Day. In other words, Polaris is betting that 10 of the cloudiest cities in the United States will see sunshine on June 11.

How it works:

Polaris partnered with The Weather Channel television network– the authority on weather data collection and reporting – to identify 10 of the cloudiest cities2 in the U.S., which include:

Youngstown, OH Detroit, MI Syracuse, NY Pittsburgh, PA Seattle, WA Fort Wayne, IN Newark, NJ Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Louisville, KY

Polaris is betting that these 10 cities will see sunshine on National Get Outdoors Day and consumers who commit to spending 10 minutes outside on June 11 can either bet with or against Polaris. If you agree all 10 cities will see sunshine on June 11, you’re on Team Sunny. If you disagree and think at least one of the 10 cities will not see sunshine on June 11, you’re on Team Cloudy.

The first 5,000 participants – whether you’re on Team Sunny or Team Cloudy – will initiate a $2 donation from Polaris to The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that protects the lands and waters that matter most for communities and the environment.

Everyone on the winning team will automatically unlock a 10% off discount at participating Polaris Adventures outfitters and be entered for the chance to win one of three grand prizes: All-expenses-paid Polaris Adventures experiences to ride a Polaris RZR or Slingshot at the location of your choice from one of the nearly 200 outfitters across the U.S. (Two experiences available.) A free membership to Polaris Adventures Select, which is the industry’s first subscription-based program that allows you to access Polaris vehicles such as off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot and Bennington and Godfrey pontoons. (One membership available.)

Head to polaris.com/NationalGetOutdoorsDay to learn more and bet with or against Polaris

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with an aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

1According to Cornell University

2The data pulled by The Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points. Cloud cover was ranked based on daily record keeping from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period (January 2019 – December 2021). Please note: This list has been filtered to limit the number of cities per state to one, featuring the cloudiest city in each represented state (including the District of Columbia).

Endless adventure coast to coast: Polaris Adventures Select membership program expands nationwide

First of its kind membership program for powersports now available across the country

MINNEAPOLIS (June 1, 2022) — In its continued quest to make the outdoors more accessible to all, Polaris Adventures, the experience business of global powersports leader Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announces the national expansion of its monthly membership program, Polaris Adventures Select. Members now have open access to get outside and explore their own cities or bucket list destinations across the country in a new way: exploring the outdoors off-roading, touring the city in an open-aired Slingshot, or even cruising the open waters by pontoon.

With the ability to have vehicles reserved for pickup or booked at a Polaris Adventures Outfitter, the Select membership program offers exceptional value, flexibility and service.

“Since launching Polaris Adventures Select early last year, 90 percent of our members are new to the powersports industry,” said Vic Koelsch, senior vice president, chief digital and information officer at Polaris. “We’re thrilled to expand the program and make it available to all types of riders and believe it could be one of the biggest levers, if not the biggest, to new customer growth. By eliminating the barriers that come with ownership as well as offering the ultimate breadth of riding options, members have the flexibility to ride whichever vehicle best meets their needs whenever and wherever.”

Over the last two years, more and more people have turned to the outdoors for fun and recreation, and a growing number of consumers have been discovering how powersports provides a new and unique way to discover the outdoors. This membership program makes it easy to get outside by including all you need to get out and ride. With access to nearly 200 Outfitter locations across the United States, riders can use their membership wherever their travels take them.

Select is easy to join and starts at $149/month. Members acquire credits to be redeemed for access to Polaris ATVs, Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL off-road vehicles, Slingshot open-air roadsters, Indian Motorcycle, snowmobiles and boats (in limited markets*).

Interested riders can reserve their membership by visiting poladv.com/membership.

Visit Hawaii

Explore the diverse scenery of Hawaii’s tropical climate. With active volcanoes, idyllic beaches, and panoramic ocean views, there are endless things to do in Hawaii. Venture off-road in the tropical rainforests or drive along mountainous sea cliffs next to crystal clear waters. Explore plantations, caves, and archeological digs or participate in a festival or whale watching tour on your next Hawaii getaway.

Best Time To Visit

Visit during winter to surf legendary waves and watch humpback whales. Summer and fall are for extravagant Hawaiian festivals.

Climate

Tropical climate, humid, with consistent temperatures. Hot with less rain during the summer season. Cool and wet in winter.

Altitude

Beaches at sea level and jutting volcanic peaks. Hawaii tours have a bit of everything.

Terrain

Smooth highways provide views of sandy shores and rocky volcanoes. ATV trails through the rainforest are well maintained.

Hawaii Attractions

Akaka Falls

The best waterfalls in Hawaii are on the Big Island, including this 420-foot tall monster located in the Akaka Falls State Park.

Pololu Valley Lookout

The black sand beach along the Kohala Coast on the Big Island is accessible via a hiking path on the Pololu Valley scenic drive.

Diamond Head Crater

One of the most popular Hawaii tourist attractions is on Oahu. Hike up to Diamond Head to view the crater that overlooks Honolulu, a remnant of volcanic activity.

Nakalele Blowhole

Head to Nakelele Point in Maui for a view of Hawaii’s version of Old Faithful. Blowholes are connected to underground water-filled caves, so don’t get too close!

Volcano National Park

On the Big Island, two active volcanoes, 335,259 acres, and 150 miles of hiking trails. Crater Rim Drive via Slingshot is a sight to behold.

Visit Colorado

With dramatic mountain peaks, abandoned ghost towns, famous landmarks, and a wealth of national forests and parks, a Colorado vacation should be on everyone’s bucket list. Explore endless off-road adventures in summer or take a winter getaway to the mountains to find the best snowmobiling in Colorado.

Best Time To Visit

When winter snowmobile adventures rival the thrill of off-roading and slingshot tours, that means the best time to visit Colorado is whenever you’re going.

Climate

A four-season state with hot, dry summers and cold, snowy winters, the Colorado climate is ideal for year-round outdoor activities.

Altitude

The entire state of Colorado sits at over 2,000ft above sea level, with mountain elevation reaching over 14,000 feet. Colorado altitude sickness can be prevented with proper hydration and rest.

Terrain

The diverse Colorado terrain encompasses rugged mountains, expansive plains, and sandy desert canyons and mesas.

Colorado Attractions

Cripple Creek

Take a Slingshot tour to this historic gold mining mecca near Pike’s Peak, now a thriving gaming town with nine casinos all within walking distance. The Cripple Creek Historic District is a designated National Historic Landmark.

Colorado National Monument

Explore off road on OHV trails in one of the most magnificent American landscapes. View towering red rock formations like Independence Monument and Coke Ovens from the winding tracks of Rim Rock Drive.

San Juan Mountains

The San Juans offer stunning views of the Cascade Canyon wilderness, especially when viewed on a guided snowmobile tour. Ride a vintage steam locomotive on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and explore ghost towns of abandoned gold mines.

Arapahoe National Forest

If you’re looking to off-road in true Colorado wilderness areas, look no further than the Arapaho National Forest. The Cache la Poudre River and the Brainard Lake Recreation Area offer plentiful recreation opportunities like hiking, camping, and fishing.

Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak is one of Colorado Springs attractions you won’t want to miss. One of 54 Colorado fourteeners, (mountains more than 14k feet above sea level), it was here that Katharine Lee Bates wrote “America the Beautiful” in 1893, having marvelled at the view from the summit.

Visit New Hampshire

If New Hampshire isn’t on your vacation list, get out your notepad. With outdoor recreation activities for every season, visitors flock to the expansive wilderness from the White Mountains in the north to the Atlantic beaches. Snowmobiling in winter and off-roading in summer are favorite outdoor adventures for locals and vacationers alike.

Best Time To Visit

Timing your New Hampshire getaway depends on whether winter activities are your passion, or if you’re more into atv trail riding and scenic drives. Fall foliage viewing is an especially popular activity.

Climate

Cold and snowy winters with mild summers define the New Hampshire climate. Frequent rain and heavy snowfall is not uncommon.

Altitude

From Mount Washington in the White Mountains at 6,288 ft and the ocean shore at sea level, New Hampshire altitude runs the gamut in terms of elevation.

Terrain

Situated in the northern part of the Appalachian Mountain Range, New Hampshire terrain is mountainous and densely forested. Extensive granite formations and quarries cover the mid-state region.

New Hampshire Attractions

White Mountains

With so many things to do in the White Mountains, those looking for mountain adventures will see why this wilderness area in northern New Hampshire is one of the nation’s top travel destinations. The 1000 mile Ride the Wilds OHV trail system is maintained by local ATV clubs.

Kancamagus Highway

This 35-mile scenic highway from Conway to Lincoln is one of the best fall foliage viewing areas in the US. Be sure to take this mountain drive during your next New Hampshire vacation.

Diana’s Baths

A family trip to beautiful waterfalls of Diana’s Baths along the Lucy Brook stream in Bartlett will have the kids wading in refreshing pools and scrambling over granite boulders. It’s an easy, short hike on a wide gravel path.

Mount Washington Auto Road

This 7.6 mile drive to the top of Mt. Washington is not for the faint of heart. A narrow and twisty road with no guardrails and 12% average gradient will thrill those looking for real adventure. The above-treeline views are an awe-inspiring reward at the summit.

Covered Bridges Tour

Some of the best New Hampshire scenic drives are on road tours of the covered bridges of New England. The state boasts 54 of these iconic bridges, a perfect romantic getaway for couples looking for picturesque photo locations.

Visit California

The Golden State continues to be one of the top travel destinations in the US and even the world. It’s no wonder. With Disneyland and its neighboring theme parks, Hollywood and its abundance of tourist attracts, and Napa Valley and its renowned wineries, not to mention the abundance of national and state parks, there’s something for everyone.

Best Time To Visit

The ideal season for California travel depends on your favorite adventure type. Beach life is best during summer months, but winter is best for mountain adventures.

Climate

California’s deserts are some of the hottest in the world, though the coastal regions enjoy a Mediterranean climate: warm, dry summers and cool, wet winters.

Altitude

Though many cities lie at sea level along the coast, the highest and lowest points in the lower United States – Mt. Whitney & Death Valley, are in California.

Terrain

The diverse geography means varied terrain: desert sand dunes, rocky mountain trails, lush and green valleys, and snowy peaks.

California Attractions

Joshua Tree National Park

If national park tours are your thing, explore the 800,000 acres of twisted and spiky Joshua trees, palms, and other desert plants, and rock formations like Skull Rock. Include a tour of the relics of historic Keys Ranch in your desert adventures.

Solvang

Rent a Slingshot and take a weekend vacation to one the most unique cities to visit in California. Solvang, known for its Danish-style architecture and wineries, is one of the most popular road trip destinations from Los Angeles. Tour the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art and the Vintage Motorcycle Museum in between wine tastings.

Hearst Castle

Include Hearst Castle on your list of places to visit in California. A great day trip from LA, this State Historical Monument in San Simeon was built over 28 years in the early 1900s. Sitting atop a hill at 1600 feet with views of the Pacific Ocean, it also features an immense art collection and private exotic animal zoo.

Mojave Desert

ATV riding in the Mojave Desert is one of the more adventurous things to do in Southern California. With steep mountains perfect for rock crawling and winding sandy washes in a 53,000 acre off-roading area, intermediate and expert riders will find their thrills here. Grab something to eat at Slash X Ranch Cafe.

Big Bear Lake

Plan the perfect family vacation with a long weekend in the heart of the San Bernardino National Forest. Home to one of the best outdoor adventures resorts, Big Bear is also one of the most popular winter travel destinations with enviable ski slopes and snowmobile trails. Summertime is for fishing, hiking, and horse riding.

Visit Arizona

Arizona is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world, such that picking places to go for your weekend getaway or family trip is a hard task. Explore off-road trails in the mountains near Flagstaff or hop in a dune buggy rental to conquer some Arizona sand dunes. A wealth of state and national parks from Tucson to Sedona are waiting to be your next adventure.

Best Time To Visit

Tourists enjoy outdoor adventures year round in Arizona, though tend to travel to the desert during the winter and mountains in summer.

Climate

The Arizona desert becomes extremely hot and dry during summer, offset by mild winters. Mountainous zones receive more precipitation, cooler summers, and cold, snowy winters.

Altitude

The average elevation in Arizona is 4,100 feet, with Humphrey’s Peak in the northern mountains peaking at 12,637 feet.

Terrain

Arizona terrain depends on the region. Travel over sand dunes and red rock in desert locales, or forested and snowy trails in the mountains.

Arizona Attractions

Havasu Falls

One of the most beautiful places to visit in Arizona is Havasu Falls, astonishingly aqua-blue waterfalls pouring over towering red cliffs in a side canyon of the Grand Canyon. Make reservations far in advance for this tropical oasis on the Havasupai Indian Reservation. The 10-mile hike is challenging but worthwhile.

Grand Canyon National Park

Still one of the top travel destinations in the United States and even the world, the Grand Canyon should not be missed on your next trip to Arizona. Over 6 million people a year visit what has been voted one of the natural Wonders of the World. Explore on foot, by mule, or by boat on the Colorado River.

Petrified Forest National Park

The Petrified Forest is known for the fossilized Triassic-Era trees strewn about the landscape, a kaleidoscope of rainbow tinted quartz. In addition to the petrified logs, fossilized plants, reptiles and dinosaurs are found within the Petrified Forest. Short, kid-friendly hikes make this a family vacation destination.

Devil’s Bridge

Devils Bridge is the largest natural sandstone arch in the Coconino National Forest near Sedona. Only all-terrain vehicles are able to navigate Dry Creek Road to the trailhead. The 45 foot long bridge atop the arch is a popular photo location for ATV riders and hikers.

Antelope Canyon

This magnificent slot canyon in Northern Arizona is known for the rolling and winding walls, the result of millions of years of erosion. Light beams through the red sandstone vortex, giving the canyon a magical and ethereal aura. Only guided Antelope Canyon Tours are allowed.