Very few things in life are more inspiring than helping others without profits. Yamaha is doing just that in partnership with Riders for Health in Africa. By providing new 2024 Yamaha motorcycles to medic’s they are able to deliver care to remote areas in The Gambia, Nigeria, Lesotho and Malawi. Funds are flowing in to replace an aging feet of Yamaha AG100 motorbikes via auctions, fundraisers and prize draws. So far €68909 has been raised out of €100000, will you be inspired to help? Welcome to week #254 of Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday: Riders for Health 2023! Read all our hundreds of Inspiration Friday stories here.

32 Yamaha AG100 motorcycles have been raised to far for Riders for Health across sub-Saharan Africa. More than 60% of the population live in rural areas, miles away from essential healthcare centers and with no means of transport. The organization supplies and maintains motorcycles to health focused organizations as well as providing rider training for health workers so that they can reliably reach people with life-saving care.

Russia is also stepping up on Thursday in helping with food health in Africa. The Russian president offered free grain to six African countries, noting that shipments will be ready within months. Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somali, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea will each receive 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain, according to Putin. Last year 11 million tons were delivered. Currently Western sanctions make it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertilizers to poor countries. Very inspiring to see this free giving while the country is in conflict and under sanctions itself.

The majority of my readers may not know that I also personally reach out and help others at no cost with Financial Literacy via 1-1 or group setting. I 100% believe in “pay-it-forward” myself and the money I make from Total Motorcycle helps me create positive changes in hundreds of lives. And that would not be possible without your support.

Read below all about what Yamaha and Riders for Health are doing and how they are making a difference. When you are done, also check out our newest 2024 Yamaha Motorcycle Model Guide, just updated with dozens of more 2024 Yamaha bikes!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Yamaha and Riders for Health well as our over 400 million of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Riders for Health 2023!

Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

In 2022, the first year of our three-year partnership with Riders for Health, Yamaha focused on supporting the organization’s The Gambia programme. The team had an urgent need to replace an ageing fleet of AG100 motorcycles used to provide reliable transport for community health workers delivering care to remote areas.

By the end of the year, Riders for Health, The Gambia could purchase 16 new AG100 bikes with raised funds. With these bikes now on their way to The Gambia, Riders for Health and Yamaha want to thank everybody who took part and made this possible!

Yamaha AG100 bike donation

In 2023 Yamaha continues to raise funds for the Riders for Health, The Gambia programme as the replacement of their ageing AG100 fleet remains their most urgent goal. Yamaha has decided to kick off this year’s activity by donating 16 AG100 units.

Thrilling Yamaha experiences and memorabilia

On top of our donation of motorcycles, Yamaha will be offering very exciting items to raise further funds for the project.

Motorcycle lovers will be able to enter prize draws and auctions giving them the chance to win Yamaha items including special guest passes to WorldSBK and MXGP races around Europe, plus very special WorldSBK and MXGP racing memorabilia.

The auctions and prize draws will be organised by Two Wheels for Life, the UK-based fundraising arm of Riders for Health.

Ténéré 40th anniversary

Riders for Health will be on tour with Yamaha celebrating its Ténéré 40th Anniversary at various Ténéré Spirit events around Europe which kicks off in June. Ténéré Spirit 40th Anniversary event calendar will be revealed soon on the Yamaha website.

Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team title partner

Riders for Health continues to be title partner of our Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team who just participated in the Morocco Desert Challenge, and will compete again in the Africa Eco Race later this year.

About the Riders for Health partnership

In 2022 Yamaha and Riders for Health kicked off a three-year partnership. The aim of this partnership is to raise awareness and funds to support Riders for Health, a humanitarian organisation that has been making healthcare accessible for remote communities across Africa for over 30 years.

Riders for Health currently operates in The Gambia, Nigeria, Lesotho and Malawi. They have long used Yamaha AG100/200 motorcycles, making the organisation a natural fit for this partnership, as Yamaha looks to live by its ethos of contributing to society and bringing value to people’s lives.

Yamaha supports Riders for Health and their UK-based fundraising arm, Two Wheels for Life, by increasing awareness of their work and helping them in fundraising activities.

Join us now in helping Riders for Health to save lives.

Find out more at the Yamaha Motor for Riders website

About Riders for Health

More about Riders for Health

About Two Wheels for Life

Two Wheels for Life is a partner organisation to Riders for Health, running fundraising activities in the world of motorsports and motorcycling to support Rider’s work, as well as building awareness of the cause.

More about Two Wheels for Life

Join us and help motorcycles save lives

Yamaha Motor Europe has launched the all-new Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team in partnership with Riders for Health, powered by Two Wheels for Life. Help raise over €100,000 to support live-saving motorcycles.

Find about more about Yamaha Motor Europe’s partnership with Riders for Health powered by Two Wheels for Life.

About the project

In 2022 Yamaha Motor Europe launched the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team in partnership with Riders for Health, powered by Two Wheels for Life, to raise over €100,000 over the course of 3 years to help to replace a fleet of life-saving AG100 motorcycles for The Gambia and other essential support for the programme.

The new team participated in a special Rally program in 2022 to mark the start of a three-year partnership with Riders for Health, a title sponsor that Yamaha is proud to display on the Yamaha Ténéré World Raid Team bikes.

The project saw them contest the Tunisian Desert Challenge and the iconic Africa Eco Race 2022, from Monaco to the legendary finish in Dakar, Senegal.

The project aims to raise money for essential equipment and increase awareness of the tremendous work carried out by Riders for Health, supplying, managing and maintaining motorcycles for health-focused operations in Africa.

Yamaha has a long and storied history racing in Africa, starting in 1979 with victory for Cyril Neveu in the first-ever running of the Paris Dakar Rally. Contesting the Africa Eco Race brings the brand full circle, returning them to the spiritual home of the Ténéré and confirming the new approach, which focuses on reconnecting Yamaha’s Rally program with the genuine spirit of adventure and with products that customers can also enjoy.

Over the coming months in the lead up to the race we will launch some exciting fundraising activities.Funds raised will help replace a fleet of Yamaha motorcycles used by health professionals to reach communities with vital health services. We will also be funding all the parts, fuel, training and protective clothing needed to ensure they run safely and reliably.

Discovering your limits, together with new horizons and people along the route, while raising awareness for Riders for Health is the target of the Africa Eco Race challenge.

Russia boosting grain supplies to Africa despite ‘illegal’ sanctions – Putin

from RT.com

The continent received more than 11 million tons last year, according to the president

Russia has boosted food supplies to Africa despite the country’s exports being targeted by Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa Summit.

According to Putin, Africa received 11.5 million tons of Russian grain last year, and has already been supplied with almost 10 million tons in 2023.

“Understanding the importance of an uninterrupted food supply for socio-economic development and maintaining the political stability of African states, we are increasing the supply of agricultural products to Africa,” the Russian leader stated.

“And this is despite the illegal sanctions imposed on our exports, which seriously impede the supply of Russian food, complicate transport logistics, insurance, and bank payments,” he added.

Russia will always be a responsible supplier of agricultural products, including free of charge to countries in need, Putin stressed.

Putin pledges grain aid to Africa

On Thursday, the Russian president offered free grain to six African countries, noting that shipments will be ready within months. Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somali, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea will each receive 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain, according to Putin. Moscow will also cover the delivery costs of the shipments, he said.