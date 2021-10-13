Frustrating MXGP season for Yamaha

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams continue their run of back-to-back races. This time, the teams are heading 1000km southeast to Madrid, Spain, for the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship and the last Grand Prix outside of Italy in 2021.

Following an impressive return to form at the MXGP of France a few days ago, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer is determined to make a run at the podium in Spain. There have been 24 races so far in the 2021 season, and despite suffering from Epstein Barr Virus all the way through, the ‘91’ has finished inside the top-10 in all but two. As a result, the Swiss star is still the best-placed Yamaha rider. He is currently comfortably sixth in the MXGP world championship standings.

After a frustrating season that a few minor problems or mistakes have hindered, Glenn Coldenhoff is currently eighth in the standings. The Dutchman is desperate to turn things around at the newly built track that was introduced to MXGP in 2020. The ‘259’ is looking forward to racing at the intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos circuit, where he hopes for two good starts and a solid day of speed and consistency.

As for Ben Watson, the rookie YZ450FM rider will be nursing an injury this weekend in Spain. The tall Brit twisted his ankle at the French Grand Prix and is experiencing quite a bit of pain. Regardless, he is committed to adding more points to his 2021 tally, so he will take the week off to rest and recover in hopes that he will be back to full strength by time the Grand Prix rolls around.

Over in MX2, every Grand Prix represents a chance for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renax to inch closer to his very first MX2 world title, while teammates Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant are aiming for medals of their own.

Although the third step was not where he wanted to be at his home Grand Prix in France a few days ago, Maxime Renaux arrives in Spain highly motivated. Consistency is proven to win championships, and from the 12 Grand Prix’s raced this year, the Frenchman has tasted champagne on no fewer than 10 occasions. Consequently, the ‘959’ currently leads the MX2 World Championship by a whopping 91-points over teammate Jago Geerts.

Geerts has been ill since the French Grand Prix and is still not feeling 100%. The young Belgian will rest as much as he can going into the Spanish Grand Prix, where he will line up, ready to give his best on Sunday. He is currently second in the MX2 Championship Standings with a 4-point advantage over Mattia Guadagnini.

Currently sixth in the championship chase, Thibault Benistant is excited to race at the intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos venue in Madrid. The Rookie raced at the venue last season in the EMX250 class where he finished second behind Guadagnini. The 19-year-old French ace says that he enjoys the track, its ruts and its jumps. He will focus on improving his starts this weekend and is confident that if he can get a good start, that he can get a good result.

Also joining the MXGP and MX2 World Championships this weekend will be the ladies racing the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. Going into round five in Spain, Yamaha stars Nancy van de Ven and Larissa Papenmeier are chasing championship silverware. Van de Ven is currently third in the standings after four rounds, while Papenmeier rounds out the top five.

In addition, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will be back in action with their GYTR kitted YZ125 powered riders racing the fifth round of the European EMX125 Championship. 15-year-old Italian prodigy Ferruccio Zanchi is currently fourth in the EMX125 standings despite missing a round through injury, while teammates Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis are 11th and 16th, respectively.

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 344-points

“My feeling is good going into Spain because I had one of my best races this year a few days ago in France, so things are really looking good. We have made some good progress and I still feel like I have more room for improvement and am capable of doing better. My confidence is growing now, which is helping also. I am looking forward to going racing and doing those last few GP’s. It’s not my favourite track, but we go there feeling strong. I don’t think it’s an issue; the goal stays the same. Top-five will be a good result, but the podium is the goal.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 284-points

“I feel ok for Spain. I am just looking for some good and consistent results. I really hope to turn things around this weekend. We only rode here once before, and it turned out to be a pretty fun track. I like to ride there, so I am looking forward.”

Ben Watson

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 195-points

“I don’t know how to feel entering Spain. I hit my foot hard in France and it’s giving me some pain so I hope to be able to ride 100% there. I didn’t have a great weekend there last year. Although I enjoyed the track, it was nice to have some big jumps. I will not be able to make any changes. This week I will not ride the bike in order to try and let my foot heal the best it can, so I will head to Spain on Friday and hope for a good recovery over the next days to give 100% in Spain.”

Maxime Renaux

MX2 Championship Leader, 488-points

“I’m feeling good for Spain. I look forward to race there. We rode there last year, and I thought the track is pretty fun, so it will be nice to go back there. I will go back to work this week to t better starts in Spain, that’s what I missed at the French GP, so that will be the main focus this week.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 397-points

“I’m still not feeling great. I just hope that after a few more days rest, I will be back to normal again. The track in Spain is nothing Special, but I had good results there last year, so I look forward to going back there, and to ride that track again. I am not sure if I will be able to get back out on the bike this week, if I am still feeling sick like this, but it’s not too much of an issue. I am really happy with the bike set-up, so we don’t need to change anything.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 336-points

“I am looking forward to going to Spain. I really liked it last, it had a lot of ruts and bumps and jumps, so it will be cool. I think we will keep the bike the same. I am happy with where it is. Maybe during the week, I will focus on starts to get my feeling back so I can start upfront, but that’s it.”