Beta Motorcycles re-signs GNCC National Enduro rider Jason Lipscomb

Beta Motorcycles has re-signed Jason Lipscomb to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team for two more years. Lipscomb is currently third in the points in the GNCC XC3 class with four podiums and a win this year. Lipscomb will look to carry this momentum to next season as he will move up to compete in the XC2 class at the GNCCs. He will also race the NE Pro2 class at the National Enduro, his first time competing in that series. Jason will be riding a Beta Factory 250 RR next year in both series. “Jason has been very strong in the XC3 class for the past 2 years. He has the speed and skill to compete at a high level. I look forward to him finishing this year off strong and continuing his strong riding into the next couple of seasons.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.