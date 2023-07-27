Beta Motorcycles re-signs GNCC National Enduro rider Jason Lipscomb

Beta Motorcycles has re-signed Jason Lipscomb to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team for two more years. Lipscomb is currently third in the points in the GNCC XC3 class with four podiums and a win this year. Lipscomb will look to carry this momentum to next season as he will move up to compete in the XC2 class at the GNCCs. He will also race the NE Pro2 class at the National Enduro, his first time competing in that series. Jason will be riding a Beta Factory 250 RR next year in both series.
“Jason has been very strong in the XC3 class for the past 2 years. He has the speed and skill to compete at a high level. I look forward to him finishing this year off strong and continuing his strong riding into the next couple of seasons.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.
Jason Lipscomb | Parkersburg, WV
| Race Bike – Factory 250 RR
“I’m excited to continue riding for Beta USA in the XC2 class for the next 2 years. We’ve had some success in the XC3 class and I’m looking forward to moving up and carrying what I’ve learned into the new class!”
About Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA, Inc. is the United States distributor of Beta Motorcycles. Beta Motorcycles has been a family-owned company since 1905, producing Italian motorcycles manufactured at their factory in Florence, Italy. Beta Motorcycles are known for their rideability and premium performance. Beta USA, Inc. imports and distributes Enduro, Trials, Dual Sport, and Motocross motorcycles to over 200 dealerships nationwide.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
The Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team with Rizla aims to make further improvements to its performance at the fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at MotorLand Aragón this weekend. In previous years, the […]
Demonstrating huge potential in South America, Yamalube Yamaha Official Rally Team riders have made a strong statement at the 2018 Dakar Rally. Playing a key role in the development of the race, Adrien Van Beveren […]
Front-row start for Pecco Bagnaia at the Australian GP, third in qualifying. Jack Miller, eighth, will start from the third row at Phillip Island Jorge Mart󠇧in sets the new circuit record at Phillip Island and […]