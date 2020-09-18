With our Inspiration Friday: Win a Trip to Anywhere contest by Moto Guzzi, where would you go? New York? London? Paris? Toronto? Maybe somewhere exotic like Bangkok or Morocco? With the opportunity to take a new Moto Guzzi V85 TT anywhere you want, Moto Guzzi said: “This was the true essence of The Spirit of the Eagle Rideaway. We wanted to provide the opportunity for individuals to take a step away from their current responsibilities of life, especially with all of the difficulties surrounding the current crisis, to enjoy the open road, explore new regions and live life freely again. Motorcycling isn’t just about having the newest bike with the latest technology, it’s a culture that wants to enjoy the bliss of being free and living life to the fullest.” And we at Total Motorcycle couldn’t agree more (and I’m a little biased here as I ride a 2013 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone myself).

Check out our 2020 and 2021 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle Model Guide to get your Guzzi bearings and learn about these exciting characterful and interesting motorcycle models today.

“Such great news, since this year has not been great for anyone” – Mr. Kevin and Mrs. Beth Young, the first winner in the contest.

SPIRIT OF THE EAGLE RIDEAWAY

Moto Guzzi USA launched the “Spirit of the Eagle” contest online earlier this year, while many were at home daydreaming of the next time they would get to ride. Now, the contest has completed, three winners were selected to experience the ride of their dreams, with accommodations from Moto Guzzi.

The first winner to partake in their adventure was Mr. Kevin and Mrs. Beth Young. When first speaking with Kevin he expressed his excitement for the trip as it was “such great news, since this year has not been great for anyone”. Specifically, Kevin had been struggling with the crisis earlier in the year and choose to inform his Instagram fan base that unfortunately he will be taking some time off and possibly not returning to social media. Luckily Moto Guzzi was able to brighten up his year and give him the opportunity to partake in the trip of a lifetime.

Kevin immediately started to plan out his trip to visit some of the most beautiful and iconic locations around the US. His original plan included starting in Fort Collins Colorado and working his way to Breckinridge, Aspen, Million Dollar Highway, Durango, Monument Valley and Moab, Utah. He wanted to be able to test the new Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel in a range of different elements and terrain while enjoying a week away from being locked in doors.

While speaking with Kevin about his trip and ironing out the details we were able to build a unique relationship with him speaking about his struggles, his experience professionally, his previous motorcycle adventures, his knowledge of the motorcycle business and his pure passion for motorcycling.

This was the true essence of “The Spirit of the Eagle Rideaway”. We wanted to provide the opportunity for individuals to take a step away from their current responsibilities of life, especially with all of the difficulties surrounding the current crisis, to enjoy the open road, explore new regions and live life freely again. Motorcycling isn’t just about having the newest bike with the latest technology, it’s a culture that wants to enjoy the bliss of being free and living life to the fullest.

As part of our commitment to all the winners, we supplied Kevin with the brand new V85 TT Travel. You may be wondering what the differences between the V85 TT Adventure and the V85 TT Travel are, and why we choose to provide the Travel edition. The new V85 TT Travel is equipped with additional features such as heated hand grips, auxiliary lights, travel side cases, a new desert themed paint job and a taller windscreen, appropriate for long distance travels, like this one celebrated by Kevin and Beth. In combination, all additional features allow the rider to feel more comfortable and at ease along their journey. Since Kevin and Beth were traveling two-up, we also fitted the bike with the top box featured on the V85 TT Adventure model, to make storage a breeze.

Along his journey Kevin was able to see how well the V85 TT Travel lived up to its name. On September 9th Kevin posted on his Instagram (@2uptogether), a picture of him and his wife standing with the V85 TT Travel between a gorgeous red rock mountain range. At this point in his travel he has had the V85 for a few days and truly was getting the feel of what the machine had to offer. “Wow! Right outside of Moab is Highway 128 that hugs the Colorado River. It is an A+ motorcycle road. We ripped around it most of the day. The bike felt more like the 1200cc I am accustomed too without all of our stuff weighing it down. Being down in the canyon without all of the wind noise I could hear the v-twin engine sing. I admit I like the sound. It sounds like a motorcycle should sound. The rumble is unmistakable v-twin at low speeds and it purrs at high speed. Now that I am used to the gearbox and throttle, I has a ball riding those curves. The gearbox is smooth and shifts effortlessly. The bike handles great. It turns in easy and tracks so well.” Even with the unexpected, harsh weather conditions thrown at them they truly enjoyed their trip!

SPIRIT OF THE EAGLE RIDEAWAY CONTEST RULES

Moto Guzzi USA is excited to announce the “Spirit of the Eagle” Rideaway – an exclusive opportunity to plan your dream trip around the USA for two weeks, with a V85 TT supplied by Moto Guzzi USA.

We are offering the opportunity to plan up to a two-week trip in the month of August 2020 anywhere in the US on the V85 TT. You pick your destinations and time frame to get there, while we support with the mode of transportation, gas and the cost of hotels. It’s the perfect chance to get familiar with the new adventure model, test its capabilities and visit your favorite destinations.

On August 3rd one winner will be picked from each different entry form to participate in the Spirit of the Eagle Rideaway. Once picked Piaggio Group Americas will contact the winners to plan your dream tip!

If you have any questions about the contest please contact marketing@piaggiogroupamericas.com or call us at 212-380-4433.

OFFICIAL RULES

CONTEST ENTRY PERIOD: The Spirit of the Eagle Rideaway Contest (the “Contest”) begins at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on Monday, August 3, 2020 (the “Contest Entry Period”), by which time all entries must be received (the “Contest Entry Deadline”). Two Winners will win an exclusive opportunity to plan a motorbike trip around the USA with a MOTO GUZZI V85TT.

PRIZE: There are two (2) prizes available to be won by two (2) Winners. The prize consists of a travel package for one person within the continental United States and the free use of a Moto Guzzi V85TT (the "Prize" or collectively the "Prizes") according to the approved trip plan. Sponsor estimates that the Prize trip shall last between three to four consecutive days depending on the destination selected by Winner, but in no event shall Winner have use of the Moto Guzzi V85TT for more than fourteen consecutive days. The Prize has a total value of up to USD 2,500.00 (two thousand five hundred/00 U.S. dollars).

