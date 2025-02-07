When you think of a motorcycle, odd are, the first thing you think of, directly or indirectly is its engine, sound or performance. All these are related even if you don’t know what type of engine configuration it is! So TMW asked this week, what motorcycle engine types have you owned and did you have any favorites? 5,200 riders were interested in talking engines making this our #1 topic of the week. For me, it’s anything high-revving with a high RPM redline and hopefully that’s either a inline-4 or V-Twin! Welcome to this weeks Interactive Friday: Big Motorcycle Engines! Helmet Visors & New Tires!

Now you might ask, what’s with the Visors? That’s not Donald Trump’s advisors, that’s the visor on your helmet and we asked: Have you used a tinted visor before and What type(s)? Personally, I’ve never wanted anything other than clear, but a lot of you have had colored and tinted one on your lid.

Ok, before you start looking at the results and posting your replies, the 3rd hottest topic this week was… Do you buy your tires in a set/pair or singles as you need them? And as a bonus question, have you ever bought USED motorcycle tires before? For me, I like to match my tire brands and models, I don’t like running mismatched tread patters or brands so if I can replace a rear with the same type, bonus, if not, it’s a new set for maximum road safety. How about you?

#4 and #5 this week as Let’s start today off with a global warm welcome by putting up your country’s flag and a wave and Q. Do you sometimes just look at, admire, appreciate and stare at your ride?

Also, lots of new 2025 Honda Gold Wings this week in our 2025 Motorcycle Model Review Guides you have to check out… with everything going up in price, Gold Wings are looking pretty affordable.

So, what types of motorcycle engines are there? Quite a few…

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

POLL: What is your biggest pet peeve on roads? 😬 1. Bad Mergers

2. Slow Drivers

3. Rubber Necking

4. Reckless Drivers

5. Big Trucks

6. Construction

7. Road Conditions (pot holes, speed bumps)

9. Crashes

10. Red light Runners

11. Distracted Drivers

12. Young/Old Drivers

13. High… pic.twitter.com/sgrXmojYeN — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 7, 2025

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle community on X! Q. Do you think the Inline-4 engine is in danger of going away? Bonus: What engine type do you think will replace it? The inline-4 motorcycle engine has been iconic since 1968 powering everything from the first CB750 all the way up… pic.twitter.com/PdUmBlxFua — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 7, 2025

Let’s talk Engines! What #motorcycle #engine types have you owned? Any favorites? 🏍️👍 1. Single Cylinder

2. Parallel Twin

3. Inline Twin

4. Flat Twin

5. Triple

6. V-Twin

7. L-Twin

8. Transverse V-Twin

9. Inline-Four

10. V4

11. Boxer Four

12. V5

13. Inline-Five

14. Boxer Six… pic.twitter.com/L7vAIgFLHn — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 6, 2025

Have a great night from @TotalMotorcycle 😀 Nice to see custom builders doing up little 125cc bikes! Quite neat looking little motorbike. 👀🏍️👀 Photo: Custom built XSR125 by Eduardo Castro Motos at the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club Show. pic.twitter.com/YUWI9O2ur6 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 5, 2025

What’s your favorite Crayola retired color coming back? 1. Buell Blast Dandelion

2. Yamaha FZ1 Blizzard Blue

3. Triumph Thruxton Magic Mint

4. Honda Silver Wing Mulberry

5. Harley-Davidson V-Rod Orange Red

6. Suzuki Bandit Violet Blue

7. Victory Vegas Lemon Yellow

8. BMW R1200C… pic.twitter.com/L58TrksjyY — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 5, 2025

Spring Riding on the mind yet? ❓🏍️🌳🏍️ Q. Where will your first real ride take you once the weather is warm enough? Bonus: Any motorcycle projects planned for 2025? ⏩ Follow @TotalMotorcycle and enjoy the ride! 🏍️ 🖼️ Photo thanks to follower: TwoWheels OneLeg @2wheels1leg pic.twitter.com/7KDmR7tdZM — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 5, 2025

Good Morning Riders! It’s Wednesday until it’s not. ☀️🏍️ Very odd V-Max here, is it covered in mud or oil? Painted that way? 👽 What’s going on here?? pic.twitter.com/MBlfCmScPn — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 5, 2025

Have a great night @TotalMotorcycle bikeaholics! 😎🏍️ I’ll see you in the morning! pic.twitter.com/CBJUgYuddJ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 4, 2025

Motorcycle Two Wheel Tuesday! Let’s see some motorcycle WHEEL / RIM photos! 🏍️🛞 pic.twitter.com/iXZvZKfLbJ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 4, 2025

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle world! Q. Do you buy your tires in a set/pair or singles as you need them? 1⃣or2⃣ Bonus Q. Ever bought USED motorcycle tires before? 🗝️ Photo: New set of tires Battleax BT46 for the Guzzi V7! pic.twitter.com/0USY5oy1Lz — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 4, 2025

Monday Rider Poll!! Q.: Have you used a tinted visor before? Bonus Q.: What type(s)? 🏍️🪖 pic.twitter.com/bqxpnTqKSJ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 3, 2025

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle World! Let’s start today off with a global warm welcome by putting up your country’s flag and a wave! 👋🇨🇦… pic.twitter.com/zwXWo6oOQL — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 3, 2025

Easy Rider Sunday Survey… Q. Have you ever had your bike painted? 🎨🏍️🖌️ Bonus Q. Would you ever consider matching your bike to your vehicle’s paint? 🟢Follow and engage @TotalMotorcycle we add a little motorcycle color to your day! 🔵🔴 🚗🚙🚕🛺🚌🏎️🚎🚓🚑🚒🚐🛻🚚🚛🚜 pic.twitter.com/YkLjgz0TRx — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 2, 2025

Good Sunday Morning @TotalMotorcycle community! Can I get a 👋 this morning? Yesterday’s Trivia poll: Did you guess Zero motorcycles was the only 100% made brand in the USA? I didn’t! Did you know 430 million motorcyclists read TMW from every country in the world? Motorcycling… pic.twitter.com/A9DlphTFOP — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 2, 2025

Poll Time! Q. How many *major* motorcycle brands manufacture motorcycles entirely in the USA? A. 0

B. 1

C. 7

D. 15 (Answer in replies) Lots of talk about tariff’s today and how it will affect the motorcycle industry with new bike prices, parts, availability and the big one,… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 1, 2025

Afternoon Rider Poll! Q1. Do you know anyone who got their motorcycle license in the past 12 months? Q2. Do you know anyone on the fence or going to be getting their bike license this year? 👩‍🎓👨‍🎓🏍️ = 😍😍 Photo: My own photo of some cute Kawasaki models at the motorcycle show. pic.twitter.com/mFlP6l551l — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) February 1, 2025