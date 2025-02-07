Interactive Friday: Big Motorcycle Engines! Helmet Visors & New Tires!

February 7, 2025
When you think of a motorcycle, odd are, the first thing you think of, directly or indirectly is its engine, sound or performance. All these are related even if you don’t know what type of engine configuration it is! So TMW asked this week, what motorcycle engine types have you owned and did you have any favorites? 5,200 riders were interested in talking engines making this our #1 topic of the week. For me, it’s anything high-revving with a high RPM redline and hopefully that’s either a inline-4 or V-Twin! Welcome to this weeks Interactive Friday: Big Motorcycle Engines! Helmet Visors & New Tires!

Now you might ask, what’s with the Visors? That’s not Donald Trump’s advisors, that’s the visor on your helmet and we asked: Have you used a tinted visor before and What type(s)? Personally, I’ve never wanted anything other than clear, but a lot of you have had colored and tinted one on your lid.

Ok, before you start looking at the results and posting your replies, the 3rd hottest topic this week was… Do you buy your tires in a set/pair or singles as you need them? And as a bonus question, have you ever bought USED motorcycle tires before? For me, I like to match my tire brands and models, I don’t like running mismatched tread patters or brands so if I can replace a rear with the same type, bonus, if not, it’s a new set for maximum road safety. How about you?

#4 and #5 this week as Let’s start today off with a global warm welcome by putting up your country’s flag and a wave and Q. Do you sometimes just look at, admire, appreciate and stare at your ride?

Also, lots of new 2025 Honda Gold Wings this week in our 2025 Motorcycle Model Review Guides you have to check out… with everything going up in price, Gold Wings are looking pretty affordable.

So, what types of motorcycle engines are there? Quite a few…

1. Single Cylinder
2. Parallel Twin
3. Inline Twin
4. Flat Twin
5. Triple
6. V-Twin
7. L-Twin
8. Transverse V-Twin
9. Inline-Four
10. V4
11. Boxer Four
12. V5
13. Inline-Five
14. Boxer Six
15. Eight Cylinder
16. Electric
17. Rotary
18. Gas Turbine
19. Electric

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

