ITALIAN BIKE WEEK ALMOST 50000 VISITORS FOR THE 2023 SEASON FINALE

Almost 50,000 visitors among motorcyclists, tourists and enthusiasts attended the motor festival held in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine-Italy) in mid-September. The event hosted more than 1,200 free demo rides over its four days, thanks to presence of the main motorcycle brands along the most talented customizers

The second edition of the ITALIAN BIKE WEEK, the end-of-summer motorcycle event, took place in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine-Italy) from 14th to 17th September 2023. After the big success of 2022, for the second year the IWB welcomed bikers from all over Italy and Europe, registering arrivals not only from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, but even from Finland, Estonia, Latvia and even Kuwait. Lignano, the ‘Italian Florida’ according to the American writer Ernest Hemingway, took once again the role of the ‘Daytona of the Adriatic’.

Born as a Biker Fest International’s spin-off, the Italian Bike Week retains its close link to the world of customization, but introduces in the same time a strong focus on the Adventure and Off-Road sectors: the Demo Ride Area, for example, turned the spotlight on the ‘dirt’ side of motorcycling with more than 1,200 free tests carried out during the weekend by 14 Brands present (Aprilia, Beta, Brixton, Honda, Husqvarna, KTM, Malaguti, Moto Guzzi, Motron, Rieju, Sherco, TM Racing, Triumph and Yamaha), which brought in Lignano their latest Adventure, Enduro, Cross and Scrambler model ranges.

The 155,000 m² area of the Off Road Arena hosted dirt tracks suitable for all levels of ability, with the main one taking the route of the circuit of a legendary race, the 12 Hours Enduro Lignano. On Saturday and Sunday this 7 km track was the stage for the Enduro Days by MotoClub Sabbiadoro: an opportunity for riders and the public to enjoy the show of off-road racing. At the same time the Adventure Rides, the off-road excursions of 70 km proposed by MV Adventure, and the Notturna Tassellata, a 300 km, 12 hours non-competitive endurance organised by Amici del Bicilindrico, immersed partecipants in the most authentic and adventurous enduro spirit.

As mentioned above, despite its off road focus, Italian Bike Week doesn’t forget its roots. ‘Daughter’ of an event that has been bringing the best of international Kustom Culture to Italy since 1986, the IBW proposed a Custom Bike Show that hosted both a round of the Italian Motorcycle Championship (IMC) and the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building, the prestigious ‘world championship’ dedicated to special bike manufacturers. Brescia-based Gallery Motorcycles won the ‘Best in Show’ prize with its fabolous Harley-Davidson JD.

Saturday was the time for the 4th Mods Meet Rockers, a reunion of vintage scooters and mopeds which was attended by many fans of vintage Vespas, Lambrettas and more. In the same afternoon there was also the Pin Up Contest: the Fifties-style girls are also the co-stars of the U.S. Car on the Beach, the great American car meeting that gathered over 200 American Cars. Under the direction of Cruisin’ Magazine and Old School Garage, it gave a warm welcome to several American Car Clubs from all over Italy and even abroad, as well as many ‘independent’ participants. The maxi-parade that brought muscles and hot rods through the streets of Lignano – the second one of the weekend after the two-wheeled Saturday Night Parade – started from Europa Avenue on Sunday morning, and ended with the award ceremony for the best restored, most original or brightly customized examples, selected by a jury of experts.

Great satisfaction from the organizers: “There are many events that focus on Adventure and Off Road, but all of them have a racing or even competitive imprint” explained Micke Persello “What was missing was a touring event dedicated to this sectors, which alone accounts for 50 per cent of the market. We would like to thank all the people who contributed to this amazing success!”.

Now the appointment is for 9-12 May 2024, with the 38th edition of Biker Fest International. Se you next year!

CUSTOM BIKE SHOW STANDINGS – ITALIAN BIKE WEEK 2023

BEST IN SHOW

H-D JD – GALLERY MOTORCYCLES (BS)

SCRAMBLER

1°- BUELL XB 12 – GDESIGN CUSTOM MOTORCYCLES (CO)

2°- BMW R65 – MDIM GARAGE STYLE (TV)

3°- YAMAHA XT – RAW CUSTOM (PD)

CAFE’ RACER

1°- BMW R100RS – VM CYCLES (UD)

2°- H-D XL 1200S – LUCKY 74 (TS)

3°- SUZUKI GSX 1200 – PUNTO MOTO FACTORY BIKE (VE)

OLD STYLE

1°- H-D FLATHEAD – VK CUSTOM WORKS (SLOVENIA)

2°- H-D “SEGUNDA VIDA” – MC CYCLES (TV)

3°- H-D SPORTSTER – SAM GARAGE/GRAPHIC DESIGN FACTORY (VE)

STREETFIGHTER

1°- YAMAHA V-MAX AMERICA – MOTOR ATTITUDE (TV)

2°- BUELL HUMMER – GARAJEK MOTORCYCLES (BG)

3°- KAWASAKI Z650 RS – OVERDRIVE CUSTOMS (VE)

MODIFIED H-D

1°- H-D VROD “MUSCLE” – CUSTOM THOM (MN)

2°- H-D FXR “1600” – MR. FIGHTER (TV)

3°- H-D SPORTSTER – OVERDRIVE CUSTOMS (VE)

METRIC

1°- HONDA SHADOW – GORNI SAMUELE (MN)

2°- IZH 350 – SONNBERGER GUNTER PENSIONATO RACING TEAM (AUSTRIA)

3° – YAMAHA WILD STAR – ORSETTO MOTORS (GO)

BAGGER

1°- H-D TOURING “ABSURD” – CUSTOM CREATIONS GARAGE (SLOVENIA)

2°- H-D LOW RIDERS – PRO MOTO (MI)

3°- H-D ROAD KING – SF AUTOMOBILE (GERMANIA)

FREESTYLE

1°- H-D IRONHEAD – HAZARD MOTORCYCLE (BS)

2°- H-D “CHOPPER” – BIKER SHERIFF (TV)

3°- S&S “LA DIABLA” – MC CYCLES (TV)

“MOPED” SPECIAL AWARD

BASLUNGA – ALEARTEMOTORI (VA)

TOP 30 SELECTED U.S CAR ON THE BEACH

n.37 | Ford Country Squire – 1961 | Jakob Moser (AUSTRIA)

n. 146 | Ford Mustang – 2020 | Luca Calamita

n. 67 | Chevrolet 3200 – 1957 | Marco Piccin

n. 16 | Ford Mustang Mach-1 – 1973 | Vasco Tebellato

n. 156 | Ford Mustang Mach-1 – 2021 | Andrea Tavella

n. 190 | Chevrolet M1008 – 1985 | Mattia Mognon

n. 50 | Ford F150 – 1997 | Vittorio

n. 64 | Pontiac Firebird – 1991 | Michael Lussnig (AUSTRIA)

n. 151 | Hummer H1 – 1998 | Franco Marcon

n. 19 | Lincoln Continental – 1966 | Manuela Bonamini

n. 124 | Cadillac Calais – 1965 | Valetr Sbaiz

n. 29 | Dodge Charger RT – 1968 | Giacomo Milocco

n. 117 | Ford Mustang – 1967 | Geremia Danny

n. 4 | Chevrolet El Camino – 1974 | Marco

n. 172 | Pontiac Trans Am – 1991 | Paolo della Pietra

n. 53 | Ford Mustang GT Convertibile – 1965 | Roberto Miculan

n. 192 | Chevrolet C10 – 1983 | Sonja Stix (GERMANY)

n. 68 | Cadillac Fletwood – 1956 | Fausto Ruoso

n. 63 | Ford Mustang – 1971 | Vanni Cusinato

n. 120 | GMC & Harley-Davidson Hardtail Sporster Springer – 1951 | Ivano

n. 111 | Chevrolet Silverado – 1989 | Luca Callegari

n. 25 | Lincoln Continental – 1965 | Gianluca “The Fack”

. 57 | Lincoln Town Car Limousine – 1985 | Eros Obedic

n. 169 | Ford Willys – 1943 | Giulio Ceolato

n. 126 | Dodge Ram – 2006 | Sebastian Scaindra

n. 73 | Dodge Challenger – 2017 | Alfio Casella

n. 54 | Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – 2019 | Vincenzo Cannone

n. 152 | Ford F100 – 1956 | Luca Gubert

n. 133 | Chevrolet Corvette – 1979 | Mauro Martin

n. 30 | Dodge Challenger – 2023 | Massimo Gasparin