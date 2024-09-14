Jeremy Seewer and Ducati in 2025 – 2026 MXGP World Championship

Jeremy Seewer and Ducati together in the 2025 – 2026 MXGP World Championship

Jeremy Seewer will be one of the two official Ducati riders who will take part in the 2025 MXGP World Championship with the Desmo450 MX. The thirty-year-old Swiss rider, born in Bülach (CH) on 18 July 1994, has signed a two-year agreement (2025 – 2026) with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Seewer made his world championship debut in 2012 and was twice runner-up in MX2 in 2016 and 2017, and three times runner-up in MXGP in 2019, 2020 and 2022, while he finished third in 2023. He has five victories in MX2 and eight in MXGP to his name. Seewer is currently lying fourth in the 2024 championship, with two races remaining this season.