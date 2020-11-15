Joan Mir Champion after 20 years since Kenny Roberts Jr MotoGP title

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 15.

After a long wait of 20 years since the last title with Kenny Roberts Jr. in 2000, Joan Mir has brought the MotoGP World Championship title back to Suzuki in emphatic fashion.

The young Spaniard, in only his second season in the top class, put together an incredible campaign with Team Suzuki Ecstar in what has been an extraordinary and highly-demanding 2020 season. He takes the much coveted crown one round ahead of the closing race, due to the 29 point advantage that he has over his closest competitors after the GP of Valencia.

This Grand Prix weekend at Ricardo Tormo circuit sees Team Suzuki Ecstar reap the rewards of a superb 2020 season, in which the results obtained by Mir and Alex Rins has put Suzuki on the path to the ‘Triple Crown’: The Riders’ Championship, Teams’ Championship, and Constructors’ Championship.

The 2020 World Championship has seen Suzuki come full circle, celebrating success in what has been an important year in the company’s history:

• It is the 100th Anniversary of Suzuki Motor Company.

• It is 60 years since Suzuki began racing.

• It is 20 years since the last World Championship title in the premier class.

The 2020 Riders’ World Championship is the 16th title for Suzuki and the 2nd for Joan Mir, after his crown in the Moto3 class in 2017. Mir is the 10th rider in history to win a title with Suzuki considering all categories, and the 7th in the 500cc/ MotoGP class.

It is also a historical and momentous day for Team Suzuki Ecstar, as it becomes the first Team in Suzuki history to win the Teams’ World Championship.

Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki – President of Suzuki Motor Corporation:

“I would like to congratulate and express my gratitude to Team Suzuki Ecstar and Joan Mir for winning the MotoGP World Championship in such an unprecedented and tough season due to the COVID-19 situation in 2020. Also to Alex Rins, who has put together an extraordinary championship, being still in the fight for second place.

“This is Suzuki’s 100th anniversary and in this memorable year, we won the MotoGP championship, which is the world’s highest series of motorcycle racing. And motorcycle business to us is one of the key sectors our seniors started and have built up over many years.

“I would like to thank all the customers, fans and dealers who always encouraged and supported Suzuki, and all the suppliers and sponsors who supported us. Our team staff members, riders, and furthermore all the staff who backed this activity by Miyakoda and Ryuyo, Japan.

“Since returning to the MotoGP, I am very proud of the team that has overcome various hardships, made steady progress year by year, and finally became the champion.”

More information and contents, including rider and manager quotes, will follow soon…

2020 MotoGP World Championship Classification:

1 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 171

2 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 142

3 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 138

4 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 127

5 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 125

6 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 125

7 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 122

8 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 112

9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 105

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 100

11 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 87

12 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 78

13 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 71

14 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 67

15 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 62

16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 47

17 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 34

18 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 29

19 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 27

20 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 18

21 Bradley SMITH Aprilia GBR 12

22 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 10

23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 4

24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA