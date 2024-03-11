Kicking off 2024 MX2 World Championship with strong start in Argentina

Thibault Benistant Places Fourth at MX2 World Championship Season-Opener

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant has kicked off the 2024 MX2 World Championship with a strong fourth overall in Argentina. The Frenchman fought hard for an impressive third in the opening race of the day before charging through the field for seventh in race two. Benistant’s teammates, Rick Elzinga and Andrea Bonacorsi, delivered consistent results throughout the weekend to claim 10th and 14th overall, respectively.

A great start by Benistant in race one saw him run second for much of the race until he moved into the lead on lap 11 after the early leader, Marc-Antoine Rossi, tipped over. The Frenchman then took control of the race for two laps before slipping back to second. Frustratingly, Benistant was passed in the final turn but would ultimately secure an impressive third to start the season with a strong top-three result.

Unable to replicate his race one start in moto two, Benistant completed the opening lap just outside of the top 10 in 12th. After progressing to 11th by the end of lap five, the 21-year-old would then find his rhythm, pick up his pace, and pass many of his rivals in quick succession to move into seventh with three laps to go. Maintaining his position to the finish, Benistant was rewarded with fourth overall.

With only three weeks aboard his Yamaha YZ250FM in the lead up to the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, Elzinga delivered a pair of top-10 results despite his lack of time on the bike. His 10th place in race one was followed up with ninth in race two for 10th overall.

Bonacorsi made his MX2 World Championship debut for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team in Argentina. The reigning EMX250 Champion delivered two consistent results on the challenging race track for 14th overall.

With points from the MX2 Qualifying Race added to each rider’s total, Benistant lies third in the championship standings with Elzinga 11th and Bonacorsi, 13th.

The second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Madrid, Spain, on March 23rd and 24th.

Thibault Benistant

4th MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, 34-points

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 40-points

“All weekend I haven’t felt 100% and today was a little frustrating. My first race went well, but between races I didn’t feel good at all. Then I had a bad start to race two and it took me a while to get going and find a good rhythm. But, finishing in the top five is a good result for a bad day, so now it’s onto round two.”

Rick Elzinga

10th MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, 23-points

11th MX2Championship Standings, 23-points

“I’m happy to complete round one, especially after only three weeks on the bike before this race. I feel like my level of riding was pretty good and each time out on track I felt better and better. I had really good starts all weekend, which is important, and my pace kept improving as well. I’m happy with my consistency and I’m looking forward to building on this result.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

14th MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, 15-points

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 18-points

“This is my first time racing here in Argentina and it’s quite a fast and tricky track. But it was a good learning experience, and this year is all about learning for me. I’m not overly happy with my performance but we’ll keep working and focus on the upcoming races.”