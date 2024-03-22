Inspiration Friday: Goodbye Yamaha YZF-R1!

26 years of street Yamaha YZF-R1 sportbikes and is that it…Stick a fork in it, it’s done? 2024 will be the last of street YZF-R1 unfortunately as “Yamaha Motor Europe has taken the decision that the future of its Supersport models will be dedicated solely to track use from 2025.” Thankfully that’s just Europe. But it’s bitter sweet news as the 2024 Yamaha YZF-R6 Race and 2024 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR are track only as well… no street models either.

That leaves the 2024 Yamaha YZF-R7, 2024 Yamaha YZF-R3 and 2024 Yamaha YZF-R125 (Europe only) as the only street sportbikes left in the Yamaha line up for 2024.

“In line with the change in demand and customer needs, Yamaha Motor Europe has taken the decision that the future of its track-targeting Supersport models will be dedicated solely to track use from 2025.” says Yamaha Europe.

“Change in demand and customer needs” is important here as Sport bikes are not doing great in sales as the industry struggles to get younger riders and the inline-4 engine might just be on the chopping block due to ever increasing stringent emissions regulations. But Yamaha is committed to the R1 in 2025 and beyond. How far beyond 2025 and will it still have an inline-4 engine remains to be seen.

But what does that mean for us in North America? Nothing yet… but we have already lost the R6. The R1 may not be far away as our emission regulations for internal combustion engines (ICE) catch up to Europe and 2030 goals.

My advice. Buy that Yamaha R1 now, don’t wait, buy it new and let Yamaha know you want R1’s for the street still before they go away. I don’t know if the R1 will get any better. In the car world the “new” 2024 Mustang isn’t mostly a refresh of the pervious 2024 line and that is the last V8 muscle car now (no new Camaro or Challenger anymore).

Over at the @TotalMotorcycle Twitter/X channel, we ran the story yesterday and here are a few select responses:

@JoeScotillo – “Actually the trends are exciting. The cruiser crowd adopting adventure bikes, kids buying 400cc nakeds, woman Royal Enfield racing. Motorcycle parking is filling up again after years of vacancy. Once all these young riders evolve they will want more. Sportbikes will rise again”

@scottieducati says “Well, that’s not going to sell a lot of bikes.”

@jeffhaley69777 says “That is a surprise, I borrowed one once and was a little nervous on it but it was modified so maybe a little faster then a stock one, could easily lift the front end up with the throttle. I ride older bikes that aren’t that powerful.”

@PeakRiders says “Europe is controlled by unelected power mad bureaucrats who think the world will end if the ICE exists but do nothing about India and China coal. I’ll stick to my pre 2015 bike without all power sapping “improvements” . Sad for manufacturers.”

Yamaha Motor Europe announces 2024 YRE and commitment to the future of the R1

Over the last decade, the global motorcycle market has seen significant changes as the needs of riders have evolved in line with external circumstances. On top of these changes, emissions regulations have become more stringent.

The evolution of the Supersport category is undoubtedly among the most noticeable of these changes.

Staying true to its brand origin and DNA, Yamaha Motor Europe remains committed to the road going Supersport segment in the future and is confident the product line-up in this sector – based on platform models like R125, R3 or R7 – will continue to excite and exhilarate customers both on the road and the track.

In line with the change in demand and customer needs, Yamaha Motor Europe has taken the decision that the future of its track-targeting Supersport models will be dedicated solely to track use from 2025 – with the R1 following the same route taken with R6 in 2020.

This is not to say it is the end for the iconic R1; far from it. Global production of the R1 will continue in 2025 and beyond, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both the FIM Superbike and Endurance World Championships in recent years.

The R1 remains a popular choice for riders and teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective package for both casual track day use and racing, from the grassroots club level to national and international race series.

It is for this reason that Yamaha has consistently invested in making available to customers a range of GYTR® Performance parts for the R1, leveraging the experience of the same engineers responsible for the development of the R1 WorldSBK campaigned this year by six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Yamaha Motor Europe and its distributors have also set-up a dedicated network of GYTR PRO SHOPS to support riders looking to get the most out of any of its R-Series Supersport models on track.

Each GYTR PRO SHOP is run by a Yamaha dealer with a wealth and passion for motorcycle racing, who are actively involved in racing themselves and in direct contact with the Yamaha Road Racing Technical Service. Examples include Crescent Motorcycles, who operate Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team, the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team, who recently opened their GYTR PRO SHOP at the Misano World Circuit, the Yamaha Austria Racing Team, the reigning EWC Champions, and Ten Kate Racing, the most successful WorldSSP Team ever.

While the R1 as standard is ready for the track, many track-focused customers transform their R1 from a road-going machine to a purely track-focused weapon. With the R1 moving to a track-focused model from 2025 and beyond, this step will be simplified allowing more opportunity for customers to access the performance-enhancing GYTR parts.

Throughout 2024 the road going homologated R1 and R1M will still be available through all Yamaha dealers and to emphasise their current commitment to the segment, Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed the popular and prestigious Yamaha Racing Experience event.

Taking place at Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto on 3rd and 4th July 2024, the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary owners and 2024 R1M owners are invited (free of charge) to join this immersive racing experience, which offers a broad program of riding, plus the presence of the legendary Yamaha Brand Ambassador and R1 GYTR owner Valentino Rossi, the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK team and other Yamaha Official riders.

Racing is in Yamaha’s DNA; and no matter what challenges may be faced in the future, Yamaha is committed to retaining this vital part of its identity, moving forwards through the continued development of the entire Supersport range both on track and on road, its GYTR strategy and the unique bLU cRU program dedicated to its racers.