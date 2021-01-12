ADRIAN FERNANDEZ SET FOR 2021 Moto3™

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND THE STERILGARDA MAX RACING TEAM WILL FIELD ROMANO FENATI AND ADRIAN FERNANDEZ ON THE FR 250 GP AFTER A LATE LINE-UP CHANGE FOR THE 2021 FIM GRAND PRIX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen-year old Fernandez comes into the Grand Prix team alongside the experienced Fenati for what will be his first year in Moto3. The Spaniard makes a deserved graduation from the Laglisse Academy team after showing promise in the 2020 FIM CEV Repsol Junior World Championship where he scored a podium finish and finished 7th in the standings steering a Husqvarna Motorcycles FR 250 GP. He also made his Moto3 debut in the final race of the 2020 Grand Prix campaign at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal and classified 18th.