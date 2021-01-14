Dakar Rally Stage 10 beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of the Red Sea

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has claimed a solid seventh place finish on stage 10 of the 2021 Dakar Rally, continuing his strong run of form during the second week of the event. Enjoying the physical nature of today’s rocky stage to secure a second consecutive top 10 result, the Frenchman advances one position to ninth in the overall provisional classification with two stages of the event remaining.

The 10th stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally opened with beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of the Red Sea, before heading east, sending riders into the rocky landscape that formed much of the 342-kilometre special. Patience and accurate navigation throughout ensured Adrien enjoyed a strong stage result ahead of tomorrow’s penultimate day of racing.

Following on from his strong ride on yesterday’s stage nine, AVB, armed with increased confidence in his navigational skills, confidently tackled the rocky terrain that formed a large part of stage 10. Going on to deliver a mistake-free ride, the Yamaha WR450F Rally mounted rider remained in the top 10 through each waypoint. The 30-year-old put his superior fitness to good use to complete the stage as the seventh fastest rider, despite being hindered by dust towards the end of the special. With tomorrow’s stage set to take place on the Frenchman’s favoured terrain – sand – and with an advantageous starting position, Adrien is well positioned to record another impressive result.

The 11th and penultimate stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally is set to provide the toughest test of the rally so far. With a very short liaison, the 511-kilometre special is the longest of the event and features a physically demanding stretch of nearly 100 kilometres of sand dunes. Upon completion of the stage, riders will arrive in Yanbu and look forward to the final day of competition.

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Another good stage for me so I’m really happy with how this week is going at the Dakar. Another rocky stage today, but a good result on this terrain gives me confidence for the long stage tomorrow where we can expect a lot of sand. Today was really demanding, both physically and mentally but I like it like this. Towards the end of the stage I had to ease off because there was so much dust but overall I’m happy with how today went for me.”

Alexandre Kowalski – Yamaha Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“Adrien put together a really consistent and strong stage today. He had a good pace and his fitness is really good so this was another positive day for him and the team. Tomorrow will be a tough day, the longest special stage of the rally but with Adrien’s sand skills and fitness this should reward him with another strong result. Only two days to go until we reach the finish in Jeddah and we’re confident ahead of the final two days of racing.”

Dakar Rally 2021

Stage 10 Provisional Classification

Ricky Brabec (Honda) 3:12:33 Joan Barreda (Honda) 3:15:48 + 0:03:15 Kevin Benavides (Honda) 3:17:44 + 0:05:11 Skyler Howes (KTM) 3:18:21 + 0:05:48 Matthias Walkner (KTM) 3:18:29 + 0:05:56 Daniel Sanders (KTM) 3:21:40 + 0:09:07

…

Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 3:23:42 + 0:11:09

Dakar Rally 2021

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 10)

Kevin Benavides (Honda) 40:20:08 Ricky Brabec (Honda) 40:20:59 + 0:00:51 Sam Sunderland (KTM) 40:30:44 + 0:10:36 Joan Barreda (Honda) 40:35:48 + 0:15:40 Skyler Howes (KTM) 40:49:46 + 0:29:38 Daniel Sanders (KTM) 40:51:03 + 0:30:55

…

9. Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 41:32:50 + 1:12:22