Automatically Upgrade Your Slingshot with up to $500 in Savings Promo Code

Get your Slingshot ready for the upcoming season. Use promo code “READY” to automatically unlock these great deals or head into your local dealer.

*As Low As 2.99% APR for 72 Months Legal:

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models and is subject to credit approval on qualified purchases financed during this program. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available through TD Bank and valid on new 2018 and 2019 Slingshot models. Monthly payment and cost of borrowing will vary depending on amount borrowed and down payment/trade. Minimum amount to finance is $5,000. Example for MY2019 Slingshot SL: $31,699 financed at 2.99% APR over 72 months = 72 monthly payments of $433.33 with a cost of borrowing of $2,670.97 and a total obligation of $31,200.07. Monthly payment examples exclude tax, title & other fees. See participating retailers for complete details and conditions. Offer valid January 1 – March 31, 2020.

https://cdn1.polaris.com/globalassets/slingshot/root/special-offers/coupons/march-2020/2001-slg-grtr_coupon-lr.pdf?v=7c5171f8

** Customer Cash Rebates:

Slingshot SL $5,000

Slingshot SLR $5,000

Slingshot Grand Touring $3,000

This is a limited time offer which is valid for the purchase of selected qualifying models. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer valid on new 2018 and 2019 Slingshot models. All rebates paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Offer valid January 1 – March 31, 2020.

*** VALID MARCH 1 – APRIL 30, 2020. RESTRICTIONS APPLY. RESTRICTIONS: Valid from March 1, 2020 – April 30, 2020. Get $40 (US or Canadian dollar) off Slingshot Oil Change and Other Valid Services: Air Filter Change, Brake Pad Replacement, New Battery, Drive Belt Change OR Get $100 (US or Canadian dollar) off $750 (US or Canadian dollar) Purchase of Slingshot Parts and Oil Products. Labor cost not included in this offer. Physical coupon with valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and employees are not eligible for the discount. Not valid on non-Slingshot products or after the expiration date. While supplies last; in-stock items only. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time by Slingshot. Offer available only in the U.S. and Canada, and is void where prohibited by law. By submitting this coupon with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., and its affiliates, subsidiaries and authorized Slingshot dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Slingshot, its products, offers, or marketing materials. Limit one (1) $40 off Service or $100 off $750 coupon per customer. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Returns of any qualifying purchase will require equal forfeiture of coupon value. Applicable tax, shipping, and handling do not qualify towards offer amount. SLINGSHOT is a registered trademark of Polaris Industries Inc. Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three-wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand and follow your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

DEALER INSTRUCTIONS: This is a Slingshot OEM coupon. For reimbursement log on to your Slingshot dealer website then go to dealer management on the blue tool bar and click coupon redemption to login and proceed with the submittal process. Scan this coupon along with the original sales slip (receipt of purchase) that indicates the discount was issued at time of purchase, including all applicable part numbers and product descriptions. Dealer must check the box on which offer was used and highlight corresponding items on the original sales slip (receipt of purchase). All redemptions must be submitted by May 15, 2020 or earlier. Incomplete redemptions will not be credited and credit amount given will not exceed amount given to customer. All redemptions will be charged to dealer parts account. © 2020 Polaris Industries Inc.

****Owner Credit

This is a limited time offer which is valid toward the purchase of select qualifying new model year 2018, 2019, and 2020 Slingshot models, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Offer available to any individual who currently owns a Slingshot (proof of ownership/ registration is required). Trade-in is not required. Offer may be combined with all other promotional offers at the time of sale. All rebates are paid to dealer and are not redeemable for cash. Limit 1 per qualifying purchase. Offer valid March 1st, 2020 through April 30th, 2020.

It’s Automatic Spring Promotion

RESTRICTIONS: Only one (1) coupon per customer can be submitted. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $25 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $100 (US or Canadian Dollar) off OR purchase $2,000 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying items and receive $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Qualifying purchase must be made between March 15th–April 30th, 2020. Offer is valid on current, clearance and limited time offer Slingshot Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (PG&A); in-stock items only. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. A valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Dealers and their employees are not eligible for discount. This offer is not transferrable, not redeemable for cash or gift card, nor is it valid towards prior purchases. Available online and at participating dealers and subject to cancellation or change at any time without notice. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons or promotions including but not limited to the Free Install Offer on Pre-ordered MY20 Slingshot Units. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. By submitting this coupon with your name, address and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., its parent company, subsidiaries and/or affiliates, and authorized Slingshot dealerships contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Slingshot, its products, offers and marketing materials. Always wear a helmet, eye protection, and protective clothing and obey the speed limit. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Slingshot is a registered trademark of Polaris Industries Inc.©2019 Polaris Industries Inc.

DEALER INSTRUCTIONS: To receive reimbursement, dealers must submit the coupon code along with invoice listing eligible PG&A part numbers for eligible products sold between March 15th–April 30th, 2020. Up to $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) of the customer’s invoice will be paid out at 100% and credited to dealer parts account. For reimbursement go to: https://apfco.Net/secure/w1623/and fill out the online form. Scan this coupon along with the original sales slip (receipt of purchase) that indicates the discount was issued at time of purchase, including all applicable part numbers and product descriptions. All redemptions can be made starting March 15th, 2020 and must be entered no later than May 15th, 2020. Incomplete redemptions will not be credited, and credit amount given will not exceed amount given to customer.