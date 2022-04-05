Legendary British rider Graham Jarvis’ 9 Year Contract Renews

Continuing the successful relationship with Graham Jarvis into 2022, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to continue the support of the legendary British rider. Graham, together with his Jarvis Racing Team, will compete on Husqvarna Motorcycles machinery in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and other selected national and international events.

Known all over the world as a true legend of hard enduro, Graham won Erzbergrodeo five times, the Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye six times, and hopes to add to that tally further over the course of the 2022 season.

After eight years as a Husqvarna Factory Racing rider, Graham has formed the Jarvis Racing Team to take on the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, where he will compete on TE 300i together with fellow Brits Jono Richardson, Sam Winterburn, and Grant Churchward.

Graham will also put continued focus on his ever-growing Jarvis Signature Tours in 2022, where he will continue to use the latest Husqvarna enduro line-up. The popular tours cater for riders of all skill levels, taking place at specifically selected locations. Participants can choose between a selection of TE and FE models and take on some of the best trails the world has to offer, in countries such as Spain, Romania, and Turkey.

Jarvis’ first outing as a Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted privateer will be at round one of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – the Minus400 in Israel, from April 5-7.

Graham Jarvis: “Continuing to race on Husqvarna Motorcycles machinery is something I’m really pleased about. I’ve been with the brand for a lot of years now, and we’ve had so much success together. Obviously, my goal is still to challenge for the Hard Enduro World Championship and to try and do as well as I can in each event. Things will be a little different for me with my own team this year, but I’m really looking forward to it all. I’ve been working hard to get back to full fitness after my knee injury, and I’m feeling pretty good again now. I’m looking forward to an enjoyable season.”