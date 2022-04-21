Racing there is always a pleasure WorldSBK Cathedral of Speed

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Ready for the Cathedral of Speed

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is back in action for the second round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at TT Circuit Assen this weekend. After completing the opening round of the season at MotorLand Aragón, Kohta Nozane and Garrett Gerloff are ready to prove their speed at the Dutch venue.

At the season-opener, both riders showed good speed and potential, with the Gerloff clinching a Best Independent result on Saturday and top 10 finishes on Sunday. The American is focused on the upcoming weekend, targeting an improved qualifying performance and is confident of finding good pace at the ‘Cathedral of Speed’.

Nozane missed out on points in Aragón, but improved each session and just missed out on a top-15 finish in all the three races. Therefore, the Japanese rider is aiming for his first points of the 2022 campaign at the Dutch round.

This weekend’s schedule will slightly differ from what we had in Aragón. The main difference will be on Sunday’s Race 2, which is set for 15:15 local time. You can find as usual on our preview the whole times to follow us during the weekend.

Garrett Gerloff:

“It’s nice to be back after just two weeks. After the opening round we had at MotorLand Aragón, I cannot wait to see how the 2022 Yamaha R1 works at TT Circuit Assen. The Dutch track should suit our bike very well and I really like the layout, so I’m thrilled for the upcoming weekend. We want to prove our pace once again and to show the speed we had in the practice sessions at Aragón to get a good result in the Netherlands.”

Kohta Nozane:

“Coming back to the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ is always such a nice feeling. To race there is always a pleasure and our this track should play to our strengths. I cannot wait to start and see our pace after making progress in the opening round in Aragón. Unfortunately I couldn’t score points, but I’ll try to be stronger and am aiming for much better results.”