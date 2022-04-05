Ducati Island Experience at COTA MotoGP

Don’t forget to grab your tickets to experience the thrill of MotoGP with an exclusive Ducati Island Experience at COTA.

The big red family awaits you: share your racing passion with Ducatisti from all over the world! Ducati Island offers you exclusive activities to make your MotoGP weekends an unforgettable experience, side by side with true Ducati fans.

April 8-10 will be the biggest celebration of motorcycle racing in North America.

Park your Ducati trackside on Ducati Island, located between Main Start Finish Grandstand and Turn 1. Cheer on the Ducati teams from your grandstand seat, take your Ducati for a lap of the Circuit and enjoy a light “Taste of Italy” sampling of Italian antipasti served by Ducati Executives.

________________________________________

WHEN

Friday – Sunday

April 8 – 10

WHERE

Circuit of the Americas

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd

Austin, TX 78617

________________________________________

The Ducati Island Ticket Package Includes:

• 3-Day Grandstand Ticket in your choice of the following Grandstands

o Main Grandstand

o Turn 1

• Ducati Only parking on Ducati Island*

• Access to Ducati Hospitality unit for authentic Italian espresso and track views

• 1x COTA Zip Line Ticket

• “Taste of Italy” small plate appetizer of authentic Italian antipasti (Sunday)

• Ducati welcome gift

• Exclusive “Ducati Only” Parade Lap (must ride a Ducati to participate)

• Complimentary Gear and Helmet check

*Only Ducati motorcycles will be invited to park on Ducati Island. Ducati Island parking expressly excludes non-Ducati motorcycles. Ducati Island parking is subject to available space.