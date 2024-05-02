MANI LETTENBICHLER IS READY TO RACE HARD ENDURO 2024

For Lettenbichler, 2024 is all about defending his 2023 Hard Enduro crown. Riding his favored KTM 300 EXC, Mani showed impressive form over the winter in the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, finishing third overall after a series of intense races. Now, with his busy preseason of training and testing completed, the 26-year-old is on top form and ready to tackle the seven-round Hard Enduro championship.

Mani’s 2023 Hard Enduro season was one for the history books. Not only did he secure back-to-back world championship titles, but he won all six rounds of the series to complete a perfect season. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star took his sixth and final victory on home soil at Germany’s GetzenRodeo, making the feat even more special.

The seven-round 2024 Hard Enduro World Championship kicks off with the Valleys Hard Enduro in South Wales on May 10-12, followed by a trip to the Iron Giant for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo just three weeks later. Over the summer, the series will visit Serbia for the Xross Hard Enduro Rally, Romania for fan-favorite Red Bull Romaniacs, as well making a return to the United States for Red Bull TKO. This year’s calendar also sees the addition of Turkey’s Sea to Sky and the Hixpania Hard Enduro in Spain, which will close out the championship in October.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I can’t wait to get the 2024 Hard Enduro season underway! I don’t even know what to say about last year, I went into the season with no expectations, but then after winning the first few rounds, I realized I had a shot at doing something unique. I had a perfect season, and to make history in our sport is so cool! There are a lot of different things we’ve done to get race ready during preseason. I have focused on my fitness a lot, but we also had a lot of bike testing to do too. I tried to ride as many different disciplines as possible like enduro, hard enduro and motocross, so I’m prepared for everything this season. Going into this year, we have so much more experience with this bike and which settings work best for each race. Of course, I want to replicate what I did last year, but we are just going to start the season and see how it goes. I can’t wait to get the championship underway in Wales!”