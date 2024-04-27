Pro Motocross Championship Welcomes Triumph Motorcycles as Newest Manufacturer Partner and Competitor

Iconic British Marque Set to Embark on Inaugural Outdoor Season with TF 250-X

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 24, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., welcomes Triumph Motorcycles as the newest manufacturer partner and competitor of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The iconic British marque will embark on its inaugural summer campaign for the 2024 season with a two-rider lineup piloting the brand-new TF 250-X motorcycle under the Triumph Racing banner. The eighth OEM to join the hallowed group of competing manufacturers will see an increased presence at the Nationals through its sponsorship and support of the series.

“Triumph’s entry into the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series has been a significant step in expanding the legacy of our company. We’ve learned a lot through our participation in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and have made tremendous progress in developing the TF 250-X into a contender, which has us eager for the summer that lies ahead in the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Rod Lopusnak, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles America. “The outdoor Nationals are the cornerstone of motocross in America and the opportunity to combine our lineage with Pro Motocross’ rich legacy, not only on the track but also through series partnership, is a perfect way to commemorate our first year of off-road competition. We cannot wait to be immersed in the one-of-a-kind fanfare of these legendary events at the sport’s most renowned venues.”

The 250 Class lineup for Triumph Racing will boast a mix of veteran experience and youthful exuberance. Leading the way will be multi-time race winner Joey Savatgy, who will make his return to the smaller displacement with credentials that make him an instant title threat. Throughout his time in the division, from 2013 to 2018, Savatgy was a perennial contender with seven wins, 14 podiums, and a pair of top-three finishes in the championship. He’ll be accompanied by another former winner in Jalek Swoll, who has been a fixture in the 250 Class since turning pro in 2019 and will contest his landmark fifth full season of competition this summer. Swoll will look to build off the best season of his young career one year ago with an eye on becoming a consistent threat for the podium. The Triumph Racing factory effort will be spearheaded by the highly respected pairing of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Steve “Scuba” Westfall.

“With several races under our belt we’ve learned a lot as a team, which will benefit us as we transition into outdoor competition for the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Hewitt. “Jalek [Swoll] has endured through some of the ups and downs that come with racing already this season, which I believe will better prepare us for the challenge of 11 rounds and 22 motos at the Nationals. Adding Joey [Savatgy] to the lineup will bring added stability and experience to the team, which I know will elevate everything we’re doing and allow us to continue our progression as a new program. We want to contend immediately, and I believe we are certainly in a position to do just that.”

The 2024 season will see Triumph Racing focus solely on the development of its TF 250-X for competition in the 250 Class, with the addition of a 450 Class program and premier class competition targeted for the near future.

“After more than 50 years of racing it’s quite incredible to think we’re entering a golden age of the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Not only do we already possess what could be the deepest collection of talent the sport has ever seen, especially across both classes of competition, we’re welcoming one of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling this summer in Triumph. The Pro Motocross Championship has long been a global sport with multinational athletes and manufacturers, but that reach will grow even more with Triumph’s involvement and we’re fortunate to have them on board as an integral partner of the series. They’ll become the first British OEM in the series since its early days in the 1970’s and we can’t wait to see what they do on the track this summer.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.