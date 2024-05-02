MXGP and MX2 teams revved up and ready to burst back into Portugal action

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Riders Ready to Tackle Three in a Row!

After a two-week break in the calendar, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are revved up and ready to burst back into action, with the MXGP of Portugal starting an intense stretch of three back-to-back Grands Prix.

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, taking place in Agueda this weekend, is a familiar venue. It has hosted 26 Grands Prix since its inaugural round in 1985. The track surface is classed as hard pack; however, its orange clay can be loose in some areas, which often adds an element of unpredictability and excitement.

In the premier class, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen has been steadily building speed and confidence. At the most recent Grand Prix in Trentino, the 27-year-old South African achieved a season-best second-place finish in MXGP Race Two, offering a glimpse of his full potential. After a much-deserved weekend off, Vlaanderen is eager to keep the momentum going and climb up the MXGP Championship Standings. He is currently seventh in the championship chase, just 11 points shy of Pauls Jonass in fifth.

Adding to the strength of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team this weekend, Andrea Bonacorsi is excited to make his premier-class debut. The 21-year-old Italian has been riding a wave of confidence after recently achieving a career-best third place finish in MX2 Race Two in Italy. But, despite this impressive performance, Bonacorsi, due to his height and weight, felt he was better suited to the YZ450FM, and when the opportunity arose, he made the decision to step up to the MXGP class for the remainder of the season.

With a couple of weeks of intense testing and training under his belt, ‘Bona’ has quickly adapted to his YZ450FM is feeling better than ever and looks forward to lining up for his first ever 450cc Grand Prix.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant has recharged his batteries during the break by spending quality time with his family and friends in France. The talented 22-year-old Frenchman finally uncorked a long-awaited bottle of podium champagne at the MXGP of Trentino, which has given him a boost in motivation and determination as he aims to achieve more of the same in Agueda. He is currently third in the MX2 Championship Standings.

At the same time, Rick Elzinga has been consistently improving week after week. However, the recently crowned Dutch Motocross Champion fell ill after Trentino and has spent the past 10-days doing all that he can to return to full health. In terms of his speed on the bike, the ‘44’ has made good progress over the past few rounds and arrives in Agueda with hopes of a top-five finish.

In addition to the premier class action, the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams will be on the gate for the third round of their respective championships. VRT Yamaha’s Ivano van Erp is currently fifth in the EMX250 Championship Standings after opening his 2024 campaign with an epic podium finish, while teammate Karlis Reisulis is 10th. At the same time, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure is fourth in the EMX125 championship chase, just 7-points shy of a place in the top-three. Teammates Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets are eighth and ninth, respectively.

While the official EMX riders aim to challenge the podium, Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to confirm the appearance of YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup star Jekubs Kublins. Kublins will be stepping into the limelight, temporarily filling the seat of the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winner, Giorgio Orlando, on the JK Racing Yamaha Supported MX team as Orlando continues to recover from a broken collarbone.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 131-points

“I had my first weekend off in 8 weeks, so I really enjoyed some time off, playing golf and spending some time with my family and friends. ⁠⁠I really like the track in Agueda, one of my favourite ones on the calendar, especially if it’s ripped deep and has some lines. Nice jumps and tacky orange dirt. My goal is to be fighting for the podium! We have been improving each GP and had my best finish in Arco with a second in Race Two, so my goal is to continue the momentum and fight for the box.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“We’re all set to go racing! The transition to the 450 has been very smooth, I feel more comfortable than ever before! I really like Agueda. I’ve had good races there in the past, so it makes it exciting to go back there and this time on the 450. I’m going into this round without any pressure or expectation. Our main focus will be building my relationship with the team and getting the bike dialed for me so we can continue to progress.”

Thibault Benistant

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 148-points

“I went to France for a bit to see my family and friends, which was nice. I also did the Dutch Masters and my usual riding and training. I am looking forward to Agueda, I really like the track, the layout is good, it flows really well. My goal remains the same, I want to keep building into the season and to ride free.”

Rick Elzinga

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 110-points

“I got sick when I got back from Italy, and it was a bit up and down since then. Only after a few days, I felt a bit better to train again, so that’s what I have been doing. Trying to get fit for Agueda. I like the track, it’s nice and flowing so I enjoy riding there. My expectations are that I want to get in or close to the top five. The plan will be to get good starts and to stay there.”