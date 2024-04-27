Yamaha Motor Corporation Continues Support as Manufacturer Partner of Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 25, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the return of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, as a manufacturer partner of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The highly decorated OEM will continue its multi-year commitment in support of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will be highlighted by a repeat as title sponsor of the 34th running of the Yamaha Racing Budds Creek National on August 17, for the 10th and penultimate round of the summer season. The annual visit to Southern Maryland’s legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park will also be Round 27 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

“The addition of a storied brand like Yamaha as title sponsor of our event last summer was a privilege, as it brought together two entities with incredibly rich legacies in American motocross for a showcase the best this sport has to offer,” said Ezra Beasley, Track Manager, Budds Creek Motocross Park. “To welcome them back for another season of support is exciting and will help us to provide yet another memorable event for our incredibly loyal and passionate fans at a very critical point in the championship battle.”

Yamaha’s title sponsorship of the 2023 Budds Creek round coincided with the kickoff of the manufacturer’s 50-year celebration of its legendary YZ model that is rooted in the sport’s infancy. The history of the brand within Pro Motocross is quite impressive, with an era of dominance during the early years of the championship that saw Yamaha capture numerous titles across the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc divisions thanks to the gifted talents of young superstars like Broc Glover and Bob Hannah, who combined to capture nine championships over a 10-year period between the 1976 and 1985 seasons. Additionally, Yamaha prevailed with the first ever 250cc premier class crown in 1972, which was won by Gary Jones, the namesake of the current 250 Class trophy.

“Yamaha is a brand that is synonymous with the Pro Motocross Championship thanks to more than five decades of success within this storied series,” said Mike Ulrich, Off-Road Motorcycle Senior Communications Specialist, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. “After enjoying incredible levels of success during the sport’s founding era, we are in the midst of another memorable wave of achievement that has now extended across the past decade. The opportunity to serve as title sponsor of Budds Creek puts the spotlight on Yamaha and allows us to showcase our exceptional lineup of motorcycles and our star-studded group of athletes.”

Arguably no brand has enjoyed greater success over the past 10 years of Pro Motocross competition than Yamaha, thanks largely to its unique competitive alliance with Star Racing. Following back-to-back championships by Jeremy Martin in 2014 & 2015, Yamaha ascended to become one of the dominant forces of the 250 Class and has remained a perennial threat for the title, which it won three additional times during the 2016, 2018, and 2020 seasons. The recent addition of the 450 Class to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing effort has brought even more success, as the team has won two of the past three titles with back-to-back triumphs during the 2021 & 2022 seasons. For 2024, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing stable is the largest in the field, spearheaded in the premier class by four-time champion Eli Tomac and crafty veteran Cooper Webb, and anchored in the 250 Class by title hopeful and reigning Rookie of the Year Haiden Deegan. The lineup also includes Justin Cooper as a 450 Class rookie and a mix of both promising and experienced talent in the 250 Class with Daxton Bennick, Michael Mosiman, Stilez Robertson, Nick Romano, Jordon Smith, and Nate Thrasher.

“Yamaha fortified its distinction as one of American motocross’ most elite manufacturers very early in the history of the Pro Motocross Championship–our first 250cc Champion Gary Jones rode a Yamaha to the 1972 title–and it’s been exciting to see their return to prominence through the partnership with Star Racing,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Much of Yamaha’s initial success can be attributed to innovation around the YZ model that was introduced in 1974 and that trend has continued 50 years later. You’d be hard pressed to not see a Yamaha battling at the front of the field, and that has helped drive the progression of the other seven competing manufacturers to provide an incredibly deep field of talent across both divisions. As one of the cornerstone brands of our sport, we proudly welcome Yamaha’s support of Pro Motocross.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

