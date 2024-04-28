Gaining momentum at Philadelphia 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

An eighth-place finish marked another step forward for Malcolm Stewart and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in Philadelphia for Round 15 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, continuing to gain momentum in the final stages of the season.

Stewart has been improving from week to week onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition, qualifying in ninth position – within a second of the fastest lap-time following Qualifying 2 – and then racing to fifth in Heat 2. The Main Event saw him fight hard to P8 for a fourth-straight top-10 score and he’s still ranked 11th in the standings.

said Stewart. “The fans were awesome this weekend and we actually did alright. The Main Event was okay, because I made some mistakes, but pulled it back around and we ended up P8. It’s not the result we want exactly, but I rode good and that’s all that we can ask for at the end of the day. There are some things we could clean up, so I look forward to the next races and the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew have done a phenomenal job – we’ll keep giving it everything we’ve got.” “Philly was definitely new for everybody, very challenging dirt, but I enjoyed it,”“The fans were awesome this weekend and we actually did alright. The Main Event was okay, because I made some mistakes, but pulled it back around and we ended up P8. It’s not the result we want exactly, but I rode good and that’s all that we can ask for at the end of the day. There are some things we could clean up, so I look forward to the next races and the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crew have done a phenomenal job – we’ll keep giving it everything we’ve got.”

Teenage teammate Casey Cochran made his third professional AMA Supercross start in 250SX East, once again displaying his speed for ninth overall in Qualifying and then claiming seventh in his Heat race. Equipped with the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition, he had an early mishap in the Main Event, before going on to claim five points in 17th position.

Cochran reflected. “It wasn’t the best day for me, but we’ll push on and move forward. I’m taking it all in with each race, so we’ll use this to keep being able to learn and apply it for next year.” “It was another day of learning for me overall,”“It wasn’t the best day for me, but we’ll push on and move forward. I’m taking it all in with each race, so we’ll use this to keep being able to learn and apply it for next year.”

Next Race: May 4 – Denver, Colorado

Results 450SX Class – Philadelphia

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 15 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 311 points

2. Cooper Webb, 299

3. Eli Tomac, 270

4. Chase Sexton, 268

7. Aaron Plessinger, 198

9. Justin Barcia, 182

11. Malcolm Stewart, 169

Results 250SX East Class – Philadelphia

1. Max Anstie (GBR), Honda

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

3. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

14. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

17. Casey Cochran (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250SX East Class 2024 after 8 of 9 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 158 points

2. Haiden Deegan, 143

3. Pierce Brown, 124

22. Casey Cochran, 19