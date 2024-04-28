Significant number of crashes highlight MotoGP Jerez

Early end to Sprint Race for Ducati Lenovo Team riders at Jerez

• Jorge Martín on Pramac Racing Team’s Ducati wins a race characterised by a significant number of crashes

The sprint race that took place today at the ‘Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto’ saw both standard bearers of Ducati Lenovo Team out of action before the chequered flag. Francesco Bagnaia ended his performance on the gravel trap outside turn one during lap three, while Enea Bastianini crashed out with four laps left at turn five, while battling for third place.

Bagnaia had an excellent start from seventh on the grid and in the opening two laps, he managed to defend fifth place from his nearest rivals. At the start of lap three, an exchange in lines saw Pecco squeezed between Binder and Bezzecchi at turn one and following a coming together triggered by the former and with no room for manoeuvre, he was unable to avoid what was a blameless crash.

Bastianini was fighting for third place with Alex Márquez and Brad Binder during lap nine when at turn five, he lost control of his Desmosedici GP, with the crash being almost identical and only a fraction of a second later to the ones suffered by the two riders ahead of him.

The Spanish Grand Prix 25-lap race will take place tomorrow from 14:00 local time (GMT +2).

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – DNF

“I was quite comfortably following the riders in the leading group and the goal was to overtake them, but it was not easy due to some coming togethers and for what eventually happened. It’s really a pity because I was feeling very strong and I believe the win was within reach, but things went differently. We will try to battle for the podium and eventually for the win tomorrow, but it’ll be important to stay out of trouble and try to ride at my own pace.”

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – DNF

“It was quite a good race, as the feeling had improved compared to yesterday. With four laps left, at turn five, I tried to pick the bike up as soon as I saw both Brad and Alex crashing out almost at the same time, but with the water lifted it was very complicated to stay upright. Unfortunately that’s what happened and we need to look ahead, we’ll try to do well tomorrow.”