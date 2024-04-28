Strong rides for KTM at Philadelphia 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Chase Sexton and Tom Vialle both delivered important second-place finishes in Philadelphia’s 15th round of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship. For Vialle, his result enabled him to extend his advantage in the 250SX East standings with a single round remaining in the eastern region.

Sexton was back on track aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION this weekend, fifth on the time sheets at the conclusion of Qualifying and then racing through the pack to claim sixth in Heat 2. The defending 450SX Champion also put on a charge in the Main Event from fifth after lap one for an eventual P2 result, currently positioned fourth in the point standings.

Chase Sexton: “Philadelphia was a good round for me, we’re happy with second and I felt like it was a strong ride in the end. I didn’t get a good start, but was able to make my way through the pack and had some really good laps. Tonight, I had a little bit more of my normal speed, and I haven’t really had that all year, so I feel like I’m coming into form in these final races of the series. There’s been a lot of learning this year, I feel like I’ve grown a lot and it’s made me better – we’ll keep clicking these things off and keep getting better with the team.”

Philadelphia saw Vialle reunited with the 250SX East red plate as the series leader and he was instantly on the pace this morning, setting the benchmark in Qualifying 1 on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The Frenchman ended up third on combined times and then scored second in Heat 2, setting him up strongly for the Main Event.

Two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle was buried in 10th position at the end of the opening lap, but was spectacular on his way to second position as the checkered flag flew – climbing to within 1.111s at race’s end. As a result of his seventh-consecutive podium, he will carry a 15-point lead into the Supercross Finals at Salt Lake City in two weeks’ time.

Tom Vialle: “It was a good race tonight. I saw Haiden [Deegan] right behind me and trying to push – together we actually came back from pretty far and to the front. The track was pretty gnarly again, we passed a lot of guys in that Main Event, and it was stressful at times, but I pushed to the very end and it was a good result to finish second here in Philadelphia. Now we will look ahead to Salt Lake City and I am excited to get to the final round of the season.”

Next Race: May 4 – Denver, Colorado

Results 450SX Class – Philadelphia

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

8. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 15 of 17 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 311 points

2. Cooper Webb, 299

3. Eli Tomac, 270

4. Chase Sexton, 268

7. Aaron Plessinger, 198

9. Justin Barcia, 182

11. Malcolm Stewart, 169

Results 250SX East Class – Philadelphia

1. Max Anstie (GBR), Honda

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

14. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

17. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 250SX East Class 2024 after 8 of 9 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 158 points

2. Haiden Deegan, 143

3. Pierce Brown, 124

22. Casey Cochran, 19