Crash and regained confidence for Ducati at Jerez de la Frontera testing

The Ducati Lenovo Team resumes action in Jerez de la Frontera for a day of official testing

Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini took to the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto once again to tackle a day of official post-race testing. The reigning World Champion, who won the Spanish GP held just yesterday at the Andalusian track, began his program about an hour into the session, mostly focusing on testing a different setup configuration. With a best time of 1:36.589, Bagnaia ended the session in fourth position after completing a total of 43 laps.

Teammate Enea Bastianini, who finished fifth in yesterday’s race, also started his test day early but was partially slowed by a crash at Turn 7, which fortunately left him without consequences. Enea was able to resume his program shortly after, mainly focusing on finding a setup that would allow him to have better sensations under braking. The rider from Rimini declared himself satisfied and ended his day with the ninth best time of 1:36.792, after completing 65 laps.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (1:36.589 – 43 laps):

“It was definitely a positive day. Last Friday, we had already tested some things, so today, we didn’t have many new items to try. However, we were able to confirm all the good feelings we had during the race weekend. Additionally, we focused on a different setup configuration that could prove useful in the future on tracks with low grip. Overall, I am satisfied with today’s progress.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (1:36.792 – 65 laps):

“Today was an important day for us. It didn’t start easily, as I made a mistake and crashed at Turn 7 after just an hour. However, I quickly regained confidence with the bike. We tested some new solutions, and I really liked them. My pace improved lap by lap, and I was able to maintain consistency. Now, I can also brake hard, so I am very happy with how things went.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to the track for the fifth round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship from May 10-12 at the Le Mans for the French Grand Prix.