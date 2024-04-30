NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally Ducati’s remarkable performance

NORRA Mexican 1000 Stage 2 Update: Smith Battles for the Lead Through a Commanding Second Stage. Kamrad withdraws due to a Technical Issue.

Ducati North America’s Alexander Smith has had a remarkable performance at the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally. Smith, aboard the DesertX Rally, has maintained a dominant position at the end of stage two, currently holding second place in the Pro Rally class only 7m.25secs behind the lead rider.

Unfortunately, Steve Kamrad had to withdraw from the race today due to a technical issue that occurred during Stage 2 and which is under evaluation.

Stage 3 will begin at 6:00 am from Guerrero Negro to San Ignacio, Mexico, spanning over 250 miles, where Smith will continue to put pressure on the lead rider to secure the overall victory.