Podium results across the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) HOOSIER

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing achieved podium results across the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) with Craig DeLong and in the U.S. Hard Enduro Series courtesy of Ryder LeBlond this weekend, being the highlights at the end of a packed weekend of offroad competition.

Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) – Round 6

The Hoosier marked Round 6 of the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Craig DeLong earned his first podium result of the 2024 season.

DeLong has been on the rise in recent weeks onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350 and after crossing the finish line third on Sunday, he was elevated to second position post-race and that’s moved the defending champion to P4 in the XC1 Open Pro Class standings.

DeLong said: "This is definitely a step in the right direction for how the season has gone, I'm just happy to be up front and to be in the battle again! We're getting there and I'm happy with that, to be on the podium, and I want to keep this going into the next round now."

Teammate Trevor Bollinger also claimed his best finish of the year in sixth position at the conclusion of the XC1 Open Pro Class race, while in the WXC encounter Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede took the checkered flag in fourth place, equipped with her Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 250.

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Steward Baylor Jr, KAW

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Johnny Girroir, KTM

6. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Rachael Archer, KAW

2. Shelby Turner, GAS

3. Rachel Gutish, SHR

4. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Brandy Richards, KTM



U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3

Three rounds into the U.S. Hard Enduro Series and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond has a trio of podium scores to his credit after taking home another third-place finish at the Battle of the Goats in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

LeBlond powered his Husqvarna Motorcycles TE 300 to P3 in spectacular fashion, featuring among the front of the pack through Saturday’s Prologue and into Sunday on his way to the podium. Despite the race’s duration of three laps and over four hours on the bike, there was a lot to celebrate at race’s end with a well-earned result.

LeBlond said: "I ended up third and had some good battles throughout the day, I kept Trystan [Hart] in sight for a while and then was with Cody [Webb]. I kept a pretty consistent pace and we were all pretty close when it came to the finish – we'll aim to get them at the next one."

Battle of the Goats saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing place both entries inside the top five by virtue of Colton Haaker’s fifth-place score, marking what was his best performance of the year. It was another inspired ride that will serve him well in upcoming races.

reflected Haaker: "A fifth-place finish and around six hours of riding, so a lot of good things to take away! We felt really comfortable after working out some arm-pump… I felt like myself from the second lap and it was solid from there. I didn't make as many mistakes and felt a lot more flow, so it was sick. Everything came together pretty good after that first lap."

Pro Class Results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Cody Webb, SHR

3. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

4. Will Riordan, GAS

5. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing





National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) – Round 5

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton arrived in Pala, California, with momentum on his side and pushed hard on his way to seventh place at Fox Raceway on Sunday, adapting to the tight track layout and taking a lot from the weekend.

Walton sprinted early and ran as high as third in the early stages of the race onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450, before settling into a rhythm and eventually taking the checkered flag in P7. He’s currently ranked fourth in the point standings following Round 5.

Walton commented. “That was different to what I’ve been working on, so we will keep our heads down following a race like this, because there’s a lot to learn from it. I’m sure everybody was struggling with the track today, so it was all about managing those mistakes and hitting your marks. Where we finished isn’t where I expect myself to be and I’m going to keep preparing for the tight stuff coming up.” “It was a super-challenging weekend, so much different to a usual GP-style event, and really tight,”“That was different to what I’ve been working on, so we will keep our heads down following a race like this, because there’s a lot to learn from it. I’m sure everybody was struggling with the track today, so it was all about managing those mistakes and hitting your marks. Where we finished isn’t where I expect myself to be and I’m going to keep preparing for the tight stuff coming up.”

Pro Class Results

1. Cole Martinez, HON

2. Dante Oliveira, KTM

3. Dare Demartile, BET

5. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

7. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – May 2024

5/5: National Enduro Series – Round 3

5/12: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 7

5/26: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 6

5/26: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 5

5/26: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 4