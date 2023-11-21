Manuel Lettenbichler ready to take on 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship!

Lettenbichler is no stranger to indoor enduro, the 25-year-old was crowned FIM Junior SuperEnduro World Champion back in 2016, after which he raced a further two seasons as a privateer in the Prestige category.

Mani was all-set to take on the 2022 season for Red Bull KTM and in fact contested the opening round in Poland where he secured an excellent runner-up result. Unfortunately, the KTM 350 EXC-F racer was forced to sit out the remainder of the season due to receiving surgery to his knee.

Lettenbichler also missed the 2023 season due to his commitment to the development of the all-new 2024 model KTM 300 EXC – a decision that obviously paid off, with Mani going on to dominate this year’s FIM Hard Enduro World Championship while racing the 2-stroke machine.

Now, just weeks after completing his unbeaten season in hard enduro, the young German has already switched his focus to the intense format of SuperEnduro. Mani hopes to challenge the best in the sport, starting at round one in France on November 25.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “The 2023 Hard Enduro season went amazing for me, but now I’m already looking ahead to the 2024 SuperEnduro World Championship. For sure, the racing is very different to hard enduro – for the indoors it’s all about super-short intense motos, you go all out and have to hit the obstacles as hard as you can, more or less. It’s going to be tough – it’s also going to be hard to beat Billy (Bolt), who has had it his way for a few years now, but you can be sure I’ll give it my best. Most of all, I’m looking forward to riding in some cool places in front of some passionate enduro fans.”

The 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship kicks off in France on November 25, 2023. It is then followed by round two in Poland on December 6, before rounds in Germany, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria early in 2024. The series concludes in the UK with the seventh and final round on March 2.