Maxime Renaux up to Third in MXGP World Championship after MXGP Round 10

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team’s Maxime Renaux has placed fourth overall at the MXGP of Germany, and in doing so, moves up to third in the championship standings. The 10th round of the series proved positive for the whole squad, with Calvin Vlaanderen finishing fifth, while Jago Geerts just missed out on the top 10 in 11th.

The 2025 MXGP World Championship reached its halfway point in Teutschenthal, Germany. After a mixed first half to the year, including a win at the season opener in Argentina, Renaux put solid points on the board as the campaign approaches its second half.

In Race One, with the hardpack track in near-perfect condition, Renaux started just inside the top 10 and made solid progress to reach sixth by the finish. Race Two unfolded in a similar way. As rain had fallen between races, conditions turned tricky; however, the Frenchman embraced the challenge and fought his way to fourth with five laps remaining. In placing fourth overall, and just missing the podium, Renaux moves from sixth to third in the series standings.

For the third time this year, Vlaanderen secured a top-three finish with third in the opening race of the day. The result arguably came from the 28-year-old’s best ride of the season so far, as he crossed the line less than seven seconds behind eventual race winner Lucas Coenen.

Race Two started well for Vlaanderen, running in eighth until he twisted his knee in one of the circuit’s many deep ruts. Riding through the pain, he crossed the line in 10th for fifth overall on the day. Following 10 rounds of racing, Vlaanderen sits 10th in the championship standings.

Following his strong 10th place finish in the second race the MXGP of France last weekend, Geerts carried that same speed into Germany. After placing 13th in Race One, the Belgian finished 12th in Race Two, despite needing to stop for goggles on the first lap. Entering the second half of the season, Geerts lies 15th in the series standings.

Next weekend, the team heads to Latvia for round 11 of the MXGP World Championship, with the Grand Prix taking place at the popular sandy circuit of Kegums, near Riga.

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP of Germany, 33-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 326-points

“A positive GP. Consistent results, and they were good for the championship. However, it’s not where I want to be, but the positives are no injuries and a good feeling on the bike. Hopefully, we don’t have any more mud races and now it’s onto Latvia next weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

5th MXGP of Germany, 31-points

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 262-points

“All weekend I’ve had a good feeling on the bike, and today was a bit up and down. My first race was really good, battling with the guys and finishing third. Race Two was going good until I twisted my knee in a rut. After that I just focused on riding smoothly to the finish. I ended up 10th for fifth overall, so it’s not been too bad really.”

Jago Geerts

11th MXGP of Germany, 17-points

15th MXGP Championship Standings, 154-points

“I had a pretty good day but the results don’t show it. I had to start from the outside but my starts were good. I was running 11th until the end of Race One, and then a hay bale fell into a rut I was in and I crashed. Then in Race Two, a stone broke my goggles in the second corner. I came in the pits for a new set, but then later in the race the same thing happened, although I was able to finish 12th. So, my speed is good, so that’s a positive to take away.”