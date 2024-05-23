MISANO UNBELIEVABLE EVENT AND ON-TRACK SHOW 2024 APRILIA ALL STARS

2024 APRILIA ALL STARS ON THE HORIZON JUNE 8 AT MISANO UNBELIEVABLE EVENT AND ON-TRACK SHOW THAT WILL INCLUDE FABULOUS RS-GP MACHINES FROM THE MOTOGP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AND RIDERS VIÑALES, ESPARGARÓ, SAVADORI, OLIVEIRA, AND FERNANDEZ. JOINING THEM WILL BE JACOPO CERUTTI AND HIS APRILIA TUAREG, DOMINATORS IN DAKAR GREAT CHAMPIONS, LED BY SIX-TIME WORLD CHAMPION MAX BIAGGI, WILL ENTERTAIN IN THE ALL STARS RACE, A TEAM RACE, WITH LE MANS STYLE

The Aprilia All Stars event is less than three weeks away, the huge Aprilia festival — one

of the most eagerly awaited events by motorsport fans — and the program is beginning to

take shape of a day which promises to be unique, with bikes and champions, adrenalinecharged

shows, and entertainment for fans and families.

And those who will be in Misano will have a fabulous opportunity to reward their

passion for bikes: at the end of the day an Aprilia RS 457 will be given away in a

drawing. This is the new sport bike from Aprilia, which is the synthesis of Aprilia

design and technology, intended for the utmost fun on the track and on the road.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at the Misano World Circuit. An

extraordinary and entirely free festival where those in attendance will be able to have an

up-close look at the magnificent RS-GP MotoGP machines and chance to meet the Aprilia

Aprilia Racing Factory and Team Track House riders: Aleix Espargaró, Maverick

Viñales, Lorenzo Savadori, Miguel Oliveira, and Raul Fernandez.

Champions who will be protagonists, not only on track but, in classic Aprilia All Stars

tradition, who will also join the numerous fans in the paddock to celebrate Aprilia, the most

victorious European brand with the most wins in World Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing, at

298 GP triumphs. Joining them will also be the great champions of Aprilia history, led by

six-time world champion Max Biaggi.

There will also be plenty of room for the off-road, with the queen of the desert, Aprilia

Tuareg, dominator in the Africa Eco Race, and the entire off-road team, including riders

Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari, who will meet their fans in the joyous and

informal atmosphere of the Italian paddock.

And to have these truly unique and exclusive experiences, go online to APRILIA.COM,

where you can already purchase breathtaking experiences such as:

– A lap around the track on a two-seater bike with an Aprilia MotoGP rider at the

controls

– A tour through the MotoGP garage to learn all the secrets, led by Aprilia Racing

technicians

– A meet & greet with the riders, to hear the tales of MotoGP straight from the

mouths of Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales, Miguel Oliveira, Raul Fernandez,

and Lorenzo Savadori

– Lunch in the Aprilia Racing Hospitality area with the MotoGP riders and the

Aprilia Racing team.

The big news for the 2024 edition is the All Stars Race, a challenge between

champions which will combine competition with great fun. All the Aprilia Racing riders,

from the MotoGP stars all the way to the off-road aces, will be on the track to compete in

an extremely special race astride the Aprilia RS 660 Extrema. Each rider will race in a

pair with one of the guests who will be providing entertainment at the Aprilia All Stars event

— champions who have written pages in Aprilia sports history, well-known faces from the

entertainment and motorsports world — will be forming unprecedented teams,

combinations which, thanks in part to the Le Mans style start and the spectacular rider

change, promise to result in a balanced and thrilling racing experience.

As always, Aprilia All Stars will be an all-around festival, for enthusiasts, groups of

friends, and for entire families. The paddock will be constantly abuzz with fabulous test

rides, to put the range of Aprilia bikes through their paces on the local Italian streets — all

free of charge — and with the Racing Museum, with the racing bikes that built the Aprilia

legend, ready to unleash the scream of their 2T engines on the track, a must-hear

symphony for any fan.

Music by Radio DeeJay will provide the soundtrack for an event that will be full of

initiatives, such as the “Aprilia seen from the East” exhibit, with the spectacular photos of

Japanese photographer Aki Kusudo, a full immersion in the racing world which tells the

story of Aprilia’s work in the MotoGP world championship.

There will also be plenty of room for eSports, shopping dedicated to apparel and Aprilia

Racing merchandising, food areas, and much more.

And, at the end of the day, when the rumble of the MotoGP and historic 2T bikes fade, the

Misano track will belong to all the bikers on their Aprilias, for the traditional final parade.