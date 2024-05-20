MXGP held at thrilling historic St. Jean d’Angely circuit

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team delivered an outstanding performance at the 2024 MXGP of France. Lucas Coenen dominated MX2, celebrating 1-1 finishes in both motos to take the overall win, while Kay de Wolf secured second place, maintaining his lead in the championship standings. In MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini finished a solid 14th, securing valuable points to move-up in the world championship standings.

Held at the historic St. Jean d’Angely circuit, the French venue hosted its 18th MXGP, providing a thrilling backdrop for the third consecutive weekend of action in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Despite muddy conditions on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rain, Sunday started out with dry conditions, though heavy rain returned in the afternoon, challenging riders on the 1620m hardpack circuit.

In MX2, Lucas Coenen was in a class of his own, winning Saturday’s qualifying race in sticky muddy conditions. On Sunday, he showcased his dominance again, starting 4th in race one, moving to 2nd by lap two, and taking the lead by lap seven. By lap 13, Coenen had stretched out a 10.5-second lead over Andrea Adamo, eventually finishing 11 seconds clear at the flag. In race two, he quickly swept into the lead by lap three, set the fastest lap on lap six with a time of 1:49.9 and stretched his lead to over nine seconds by lap 7. Despite worsening weather, Coenen secured his third Grand Prix victory, moving to third in the championship and closing in on second place.

At the same time, championship leader Kay de Wolf arrived in France with a 44-point advantage. In race one, he grabbed the Fox Holeshot and, despite an early setback dropping to 11th, battled back to finish 3rd. In race two, de Wolf moved up to 2nd by lap five, capitalising on a mistake from Sacha Coenen. Eventually taking the flag in second place, de Wolf’s 3-2 results for the weekend extended his championship lead, completing an incredible performance for the Nestaan Husqvarna MX2 squad.

In MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini showcased his raw speed and huge potential in the world championship’s premier class. In race one, he rocketed to third place at the start, an impressive feat from his 15th place gate slot. Though he slipped to 7th by lap two and finished 13th, his performance earned him eight valuable points. Race two was even more challenging with heavy rain lashing down from the start. A crash at the first corner put Guadagnini in 24th place, but he steadily worked his way back up to finish 17th, moving up one spot in the championship standings to 21st.

After three consecutive races, the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will regroup during a one-week break before heading to Teutschenthal for the MXGP of Germany on 2nd June.

#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “The conditions were tough this weekend, but I’m pleased with how I managed to fight through. Starting from 15th and making it up to third at the start of the first moto felt great, even though I finished 13th. The second moto was a real challenge with the heavy rain and the crash at the first corner, but I pushed hard and managed to climb back to 17th. Overall, I’m happy to have earned some valuable points and moved up in the championship. A big thanks to the team for their support. I’m looking forward to building on this and performing even better in Germany.”

#74 – Kay de Wolf: “The first race was intense, but I managed to hold on. In the second moto, I eased up when the rain and storms hit, keeping the bigger picture in mind. It was definitely another great weekend—I’m really happy with the bike and my performance. Being back on the podium and extending my championship lead feels fantastic. I hope we can keep this momentum going!”

#96 – Lucas Coenen: “The first moto I was thinking about using the outside gate start like Kay and then on the second one I gave it a try – and it all worked out. We pulled off two great motos today and the win on Saturday, so I’m super super happy with this result – especially after last weekend in Lugo. I will try to keep building on this, and carry this momentum over to Germany next. I want to say a huge thankyou to the team, and also I want to take a moment to wish Thibault (Benistant) a fast recovery after his huge crash this weekend. 1-1 on Sunday with the changing conditions is awesome; let’s keep it up.”

Results – 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Seven

MXGP – Overall:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 43pts; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 42pts; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 40pts; 4. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 38pts; 14. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 12pts

MXGP – Moto One:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda); 3:12.805; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:19.273; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:31.869; 6. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:37.464; 13. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 36:32.106

MXGP – Moto Two:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 36:25.903; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 36:32.901; 3. Pauls Jonass (Honda) 36:52.625; 5. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 37:41.745; 17. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 37:08.447

MXGP Standings:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 348pts; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 343pts; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 319pts; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 287pts;21. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 47pts

MX2 – Overall

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 40pts; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 38pts; 5. Liam Everts (KTM) 31pts; 11. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 18pts; 35. Marc Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 0pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:26.564; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:36.709; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:43.052; 4. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:50.120; 6. Liam Everts (KTM) 36:14.025; 15. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37:11.098; 35. Marc Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) DNF

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:49.450; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:13. 617; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:19.299; 4. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:25.145; 5. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:28.161; 9. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 36:04.690; DNS. Marc Antoine Rossi (GASGAS)

MX2 – Standings

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 342pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 290pts; 3. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 283pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 268pts; 6. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 257pts; 9. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 159pts; 12. Marc-Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 122pts