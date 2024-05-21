Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati endure an action-packed weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 20, 2024 — The Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama played host to the second round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, and it was another action-packed encounter for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati duo of Josh Herrin and Loris Baz.



Baz led the way throughout the weekend, with an exceptional qualifying performance in second place on his return to Barber, two places up on teammate Herrin. However, Herrin reversed the results in Race One to take his first podium of the season in third place, with Baz coming home in fifth despite losing part of his footpeg.



Race Two was tough for Herrin, who would record his first DNF of the year after crashing at the ‘Charlotte’s Webb’ corner on lap one. Fortunately, Baz continued to uphold and took fourth at the flag after an intense three-way battle for the podium.



In the final race of the triple-header, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati pair circulated together for much of the race in fourth and fifth place until Baz was inexplicably taken out by a lapped rider at turn two late in the race, sending Baz into the gravel trap, thankfully without injury.



Herrin held on to fourth place to record his second top-five finish of the round. He now ranks sixth in the points standings with 47. Baz is two places behind, in eighth place with 43.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“We knew it would be a difficult track for us, but we’re leaving here with a couple of top-five finishes,” Herrin said. “I misjudged where everyone was getting on the brakes and got in too hot in Race Two. Now, we’re going places where we know the Panigale V4 R will shine. We’ll be full gas from here on out, and I can’t wait.”



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“I am very thankful for all the work the guys in the Warhorse team did and everyone in Italy to get me comfortable on the bike after Road Atlanta.”



“The final race was a bit the same—I was behind Josh, and I couldn’t really attack as I had some arm pump and didn’t want to make any silly mistakes. But then we came up on a lapper—Josh got him at turn one, and I came through at turn two, but I don’t know what happened. Maybe the lapper got scared, I’m not sure, but he hit me from behind, and I had another big crash. Luckily I’m OK. Now we look forward to Road America, where we know our bike is super-fast.”



Round three of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship heads to one of the biggest rounds of the year at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, from May 31 to June 2, 2024.