Sunshine thunderstorms and heavy rain hit St Jean d’Angely MXGP racers

Podium for Faure on Home Soil in France

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure raced to an impressive third overall in tough conditions at the fifth round of the EMX125 Championship in St Jean d’Angely in France.

After a morning of sunshine, thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the St Jean d’Angely track on Saturday afternoon, ensuring conditions were tough for both of the opening EMX125 and EMX250 races.

Faure made an excellent start off the gate, moving into second place by the first corner. Handling the challenging conditions well, the Frenchman maintained his position until lap seven, where a small tip over dropped him down to third. Regrouping quickly, Faure powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 back into second by lap nine and held on to the finish.

In much better conditions on Sunday morning, Faure got off to another strong start in Race Two, and was able to hold his own in third for the majority of the race. With just a few laps to go, the 14-year-old fell but made a quick recovery to secure fourth, which was enough to celebrate his home Grand Prix on the third step of the podium. As a result, he has maintained fourth position in the EMX125 championship standings, and has moved within seven points of third.

Jarne Bervoets rode to a solid fifth place in Race One, and despite a tough Race Two, where he charged through the pack to 10th before falling late in the race, secured 11th overall. Teammate Dani Heitink fought back from two bad starts to finish 19th and 13th for 20th overall.

At the close of round five, Bervoets and Heitink lie 10th and seventh respectively in the EMX125 championship standings.

VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Karlis Resulis showed promise at the fourth round of EMX250 Championship , claiming 12th in a rain-hit Race One, but going on to finish as the runner-up in Race Two. Showing excellent pace on his GYTR-kitted YZ250F on Sunday morning, the Latvian made a strong start to lie fifth at the end of lap one. Moving up to third, the 18-year-old then passed Cas Valk for second on lap 11, to finish five seconds clear at the chequered flag.

Ivano van Erp improved from his 15th place in Race One to finish fifth in Race Two, just 2-seconds from fourth at the end of the moto. With Resulis securing fifth overall and van Erp ninth, the two talented youngsters now lie ninth and fourth in the EMX250 Championship Standings.

The next round of the EMX250 will take place on June 1-2 at the MXGP of Germany in Teutschenthal with round six of EMX125 taking place over the weekend of June 8-9 in Kegums, Latvia.

Click here for the EMX125 and EMX250 results from the MXGP of France.