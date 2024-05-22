The Ducati Lenovo Team Ready to Tackle the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at Montmeló The Ducati Lenovo Team returns to Spain this weekend for the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalunya, the sixth round of the 2024 MotoGP season.



The event will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where last year, both Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini were forced to retire from the race due to two separate crashes. The reigning World Champion, Bagnaia, experienced a severe highside, which, despite its frightening dynamics, resulted only in severe bruises without serious consequences. His teammate, Bastianini, was less fortunate: he suffered fractures to his left wrist and left ankle, causing him to miss the next three races.



On the strength of their third and fourth-place finishes in the last French GP, Bagnaia and Bastianini arrive at Montmeló determined to redeem themselves and once again be among the top contenders. After the first five rounds of the season, Pecco is second in the championship, while Enea occupies fourth place, tied on points with third-placed Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).



Ducati, which has scored four victories at Montmeló, including the first MotoGP win for the Desmosedici GP with Loris Capirossi in 2003, currently leads the constructors’ championship. The Ducati Lenovo Team also tops the team classification with 180 points.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (91 points)

“Just like in France, we were unlucky at Montmeló in 2022 and 2023, but this year, I hope it will be different. The last weekend at Le Mans was positive overall, even though we lacked something in the race compared to our rivals. So, it will be important to keep working to be even more competitive. Compared to Le Mans, I expect very different grip conditions here in Barcelona, and there will be some very fast competitors. In any case, I am confident and ready to give my best as always.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (89 points)

“Unfortunately, I don’t have good memories of Barcelona last year, given the accident I had in the race that forced me to miss three more GPs. Despite that, I arrive at Montmeló serene and confident: race after race, I manage to be faster, and I am constantly improving. We have a good base from which to set the work for the weekend, and the goal is to continue fighting for the top positions.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, 24 May, at 10:45 local time (GMT +2.00) for the first free practice session of the Catalan GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya

Best Lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:39.939 (167,7 km/h) – 2021

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:38.639 (169,9 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: A. Espargaro (Aprilia), 356,4 km/h – 2023

Track Length: 4,6 km

Sprint Race Distance: 12 laps (55,2 km)

Race Distance: 24 laps (111,1 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° A. Espargaro (Aprilia); 2° Viñales (Aprilia), 3° Martín (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:38.639 (169,9 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Viñales (Aprilia), 1:40.343 (167 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 196 (91 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 30 (20 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 25 (18 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 175 (54 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (91 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (89 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (170 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (180 points)