Technical Trials NATC East Gilbert Shootout

NATC

East Rounds 3 & 4

Gilbert, MN

June 11th – 12th, 2022
The East rounds (3&4) of the NATC were in Gilbert, Minnesota. Riders and spectators were treated to bright, sunny skies, mild temperatures, and slightly breezy conditions.

Twelve sections were placed along the 6.5-mile course. Most of our riders were still eyeing the Championship in their class. Alex Niederer got off to a good start on day 1 with a 3rd place finish but he dropped off a little on day two to take 5th place in the Pro class. Cole Cullins dominated both days as all the hard work he put in during the offseason translated to a National Championship in the Expert class. Jay Gregorowicz took 3rd both days in the Expert class to finish out the season. Kevin Murphy competed hard but fell just short of the Championship in the Expert Sportsman class by a few points. Mika Lonsdale capped off his season winning the East Championship in the Junior Expert Sportsman class. And rounding out the team performance was another Championship, this one courtesy of Sherman Smith III in the Junior Sportsman class.

Results:

Round 3

Alex Niederer

3rd Place – Pro

Cole Cullins

1st Place – Expert

Jay Gregorowicz

3rd Place – Expert

Kevin Murphy

3rd Place – Expert Sportsman

Mika Lonsdale

2nd Place – Jr. Expert Sportsman

Sherman Smith III

1st Place – Junior Sportsman

Round 4

Alex Niederer

5th Place – Pro

Cole Cullins

1st Place – Expert

Jay Gregorowicz

3rd Place – Expert

Kevin Murphy

2nd Place – Expert Sportsman

Mika Lonsdale

1st Place – Jr. Expert

Sherman Smith III

2nd Place – Jr. Expert Sportsman

Photos: Stephanie Vetterly

Alex Niederer

Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke

“Going into Minnesota I knew I had some work to do, but there was an outside shot of still getting 3rd for the season.  I was right in the action after the first loop on Saturday. Second loop was even better and we were in a good spot going into the afternoon shootout. The shootout sections were challenging and long. The first section was probably the most technical. An ok ride through there kept me in contention. The second section was relatively easy and we did what we needed to stay in it. The third section is where we started to make up points and pull ahead as we got a clean and a one-point ride through section three. Section four was the decider and it couldn’t have gone better. All of my direct competitors failed it at least once and I was able to ride it twice with a clean and a one. It was a perfect way to end the day on the podium and right in the mix for the championship.

Sunday started well, I had a good first loop which had me right in the mix again. My second loop was identical, which I was really happy with, it turns out it just needed to be a bit better. The third loop again was good, but unfortunately, I missed out on the podium. All in all, I was happy with my ride on Sunday too, as we sorted out how to get my first loop back on track and I was mentally and physically fit for all of it.

Taking away from the season is that I know I can do it, and I am motivated for more. It was another tough year for me, again for reasons outside of sports but nevertheless, I am proud of my riding and my effort.

I want to give a huge thanks to all of the team, Ray as an outstanding manager and mentor, Tim for supporting all of us, and everyone else involved in making this happen.  Thank you for letting me be part of this team and family.”

Cole Cullins

Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke

“The Minnesota National was a great mixture of big hits, steep hills, and tight technical sections so I had to be on my game in all aspects. Both Saturday & Sunday I felt really good and made very few mistakes each day, only getting one 5 each day. Super happy to get the win on both days and end the season with five wins and one second. I wasn’t that happy with my 4th place in the standings last season so I worked super hard over the winter and that improvement in my riding earned me the Expert Championship!”

Jay Gregorowicz

Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke

“Rounds 7 & 8 went well. The weather was beautiful for being as far North as we were. As always, my Factory 300 Evo ran flawlessly with all the power I needed for some of the hits we had to do that were well over head height. Saturday I missed out on a second place by one point, and Sunday I couldn’t seem to get going until the second loop, putting me solidly in another podium spot.

With the cancellation of the Colorado rounds and my head injury at the beginning of the season, I feel I still managed to put together a decent result for the season.

Huge thanks to Beta USA, Ray Peters, and the rest of the team for another awesome season. Looking forward to working with the younger riders this year and preparing for next year.”

Kevin Murphy

Factory EVO 250

“I had an awesome time at the last rounds of the NATC Championship. Although it didn’t go as well as I would have hoped (coming in 2nd and 3rd) it was still an absolute blast and honor competing with such amazing riders and being a part of an amazing team. The bike handled perfectly as usual I just had a bad couple of days getting so close but messing up in one of the last sections on day 2. The championship was on the line and I missed it by 2 points. Overall I learned lots of new skills this year and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Beta team.”

Mika Lonsdale

Factory EVO 125

“This weekend I wrapped up the AMA/NATC Junior Expert Sportsman Championship! Finishing 2nd on Saturday gave me enough points to clinch the title, so we were able to lock up the number 1 plate. With the blessing of the team manager, I rode up on Sunday in Junior Expert, formerly 125 Expert. The sections were awesome, and a big thanks to Chris Cullins for minding. My Beta Evo Factory 125 performed flawlessly, and it was an awesome experience being the first NATC Junior Expert rider since 2018. Thanks to Ray Peters and Beta USA for an exceptional motorcycle and support, and to Jitsie for absolutely incredible gear. Looking forward to next season already!”

Sherman Smith III

Factory EVO 125

“Rounds 3 and 4 of the Eastern Nationals series went well for team Beta. Saturday was a low-scoring day for me, and I felt that I was comfortable in the new terrain on my bike. I placed first, and after securing the Junior Sportsman Championship on Saturday, I moved up one class to the Junior Expert Sportsman line. It proved to be much more difficult. The sections were a lot of fun, and much more challenging. On my first loop, I had 14 points and had some good rides in it, but I was still trying to get used to the new difficulty and style of section. My second loop was also 14 points, I was getting super tired, and I took two silly 3’s because of it. On my third loop, I cleaned my loop score up to 10 points, and finished the day in second place. Thank you so much to Ray Peters, for helping in between loops, and having food and water to keep us fueled throughout the day. My Factory Beta 125 performed very well, and gave me all the power & confidence I needed to perform my best & provide the power for some serious hill climbs”

Beta Dominance at NATC
Beta bikes (factory riders and non) won 8 out of the 16 class East championships and 6 championships in the West, as well as the Expert – National Championship! A strong showing for the Beta brand this season.

Below are more Beta Champions:

Neil Belvoir

SR-60 West Champion

Mark Murphy

SR-40 West Champion

Chris Buzzelli

Sportsman West Champion

Abigail Buzzelli

Clubwoman West Champion

Paul Coates

Expert Sportsman East Champion

Ben Eudy

Clubman East Champion

Trevor Howarth

Senior Clubman East Champion

Tiffany Bucher

Clubwoman East Champion

Andy Saum

SR-50 East Champion

Tim Cone

SR-60 East Champion
