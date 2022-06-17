Technical Trials NATC East Gilbert Shootout

Alex Niederer Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke “Going into Minnesota I knew I had some work to do, but there was an outside shot of still getting 3rd for the season. I was right in the action after the first loop on Saturday. Second loop was even better and we were in a good spot going into the afternoon shootout. The shootout sections were challenging and long. The first section was probably the most technical. An ok ride through there kept me in contention. The second section was relatively easy and we did what we needed to stay in it. The third section is where we started to make up points and pull ahead as we got a clean and a one-point ride through section three. Section four was the decider and it couldn’t have gone better. All of my direct competitors failed it at least once and I was able to ride it twice with a clean and a one. It was a perfect way to end the day on the podium and right in the mix for the championship. Sunday started well, I had a good first loop which had me right in the mix again. My second loop was identical, which I was really happy with, it turns out it just needed to be a bit better. The third loop again was good, but unfortunately, I missed out on the podium. All in all, I was happy with my ride on Sunday too, as we sorted out how to get my first loop back on track and I was mentally and physically fit for all of it. Taking away from the season is that I know I can do it, and I am motivated for more. It was another tough year for me, again for reasons outside of sports but nevertheless, I am proud of my riding and my effort. I want to give a huge thanks to all of the team, Ray as an outstanding manager and mentor, Tim for supporting all of us, and everyone else involved in making this happen. Thank you for letting me be part of this team and family.”