Mixed day at Round 5 of 2024 AMA Supercross Championship Detroit

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing experienced a mixed day at Round 5 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship in Detroit, with 450SX contenders Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig racing to P11 and P13 results, while 250SX East Class rookie Guillem Farres claimed a solid eighth place finish on debut.

Stewart opened race day by registering the ninth-fastest qualifying time aboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition, adjusting to the softer, rutty conditions that the East Coast dirt served, before powering his way to fifth place in his Heat Race.

A top 10 start saw Stewart battling forward in the premier class Main Event, before an untimely fall while making further passes ultimately cost him a stronger result. Tumbling down the running order, the fan favorite would eventually climb into 11th position by race’s end.

recalled Stewart. "Detroit, I was P1 in Free Practice, which meant I felt pretty good all day, ninth overall in qualifying, then fifth in the Heat, and felt really good at that point. I tried to get by [Jason] Anderson in the whoops after a good start, and then just dropped it at the end of the set there. It really sucks to crash like that, but I fought hard for 11th – the riding has been improving, so we'll keep fighting."

450SX teammate Craig started the day with consistency, posting a time good enough for P13 in qualifying, before improving to seventh place in his Heat Race. In struggling for track position on the technical track surface, he would salvage a 13th place finish to complete his day inside Ford Field.

As the Eastern Region made its anticipated first showing of the year, Guillem Farres made his Supercross debut, with the talented Spaniard piecing together a confidence-inspiring day across the variety of sessions. Ninth place in 250SX East qualifying, followed by P7 in his Heat Race set the rookie up well entering the Main Event, where he went on to finish in eighth position on the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition.

Farres commented. "Detroit was pretty good, especially for my first Supercross ever! Luckily, I got the track pretty dialed on press day, which was helpful. I felt good in my qualifiers today and then was super nervous heading into the Heat Race, but got a decent start and finished seventh. Then, in the Main there was a massive pile-up that I was lucky to avoid… I was running sixth until the last lap before a small tip-over, so I am a little mad about the fall, but happy with my first Supercross."

Next Event (Round 6): February 10, 2024 – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Round 5 Results: Detroit

250SX East – Detroit Results

1. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki)

2. Max Anstie (Honda)

3. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)

…

8. Guillem Farres – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX – Detroit Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Chase Sexton (KTM)

3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

…

11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

13. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX East Rider Point Standings

1. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) – 25 points

2. Max Anstie (Honda) – 22 points

3. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha) – 20 points

…

8. Guillem Farres – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 13 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 98 points

2. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 97 points

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 96 points

…

14. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 37 points

17. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 29 points