Triumph TF 250-X enters first time on Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship track

Triumph Motorcycles Brings Rich Pedigree to SuperMotocross World Championship Series as Newest OEM Partner

Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry to Debut in Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship
DETROIT, Mich., (February 2, 2024) – Supercross Media Day activities just concluded at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and attending press members were treated to the historic debut of Triumph Racing as athletes Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry spun laps on the new Triumph TF 250-X for the very first time on an official Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship track.
Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll (33) and Evan Ferry (751) before Supercross Media Day at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.
From a competition standpoint, Triumph Motorcycles joins Beta USA as the newest manufacturers to support a racing program in the series. GASGAS joined the championship in 2021.

Triumph Motorcycles becomes the eighth Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join the series as an official partner, joining Japanese owned brands Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Austrian brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS.

As an official series partner, Triumph Motorcycles will work closely with Feld Motor Sports, Inc. to create first-class hospitality programs, FanFest activations and live event branding opportunities. Additionally, Triumph Motorcycles will enjoy prominent placement in television & streaming programming and social & digital marketing campaigns designed to engage both a domestic and international audience across the entire 31-round SMX World Championship.

The Detroit date serves as Round 5 of the indoor stadium season of Supercross for the premier 450 Class, and doubles as the official start of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship. Swoll and Ferry will be lining up against a stacked 250 field that includes the defending SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, veterans Austin Forkner, Max Anstie, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and 2x MX2 Champion Tom Vialle.

Joining Swoll and Ferry in the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the outdoor season of the SMX World Championship, and starting at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. on Saturday May 25 will be longtime fan favorite Joey Savatgy.
Triumph Racing’s Evan Ferry (751), Joey Savatgy (17) and Jalek Swoll (33) from a photo shoot earlier this year. Photo Credit: Simon Cudby
Triumph Racing’s commitment to the sport goes far beyond this season as plans are already underway to field a 450 premier class team in the future.
