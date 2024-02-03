Triumph TF 250-X enters first time on Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship track

Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll (33) and Evan Ferry (751) before Supercross Media Day at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

From a competition standpoint, Triumph Motorcycles joins Beta USA as the newest manufacturers to support a racing program in the series. GASGAS joined the championship in 2021.

Triumph Motorcycles becomes the eighth Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join the series as an official partner, joining Japanese owned brands Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Austrian brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS.

As an official series partner, Triumph Motorcycles will work closely with Feld Motor Sports, Inc. to create first-class hospitality programs, FanFest activations and live event branding opportunities. Additionally, Triumph Motorcycles will enjoy prominent placement in television & streaming programming and social & digital marketing campaigns designed to engage both a domestic and international audience across the entire 31-round SMX World Championship.

The Detroit date serves as Round 5 of the indoor stadium season of Supercross for the premier 450 Class, and doubles as the official start of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship. Swoll and Ferry will be lining up against a stacked 250 field that includes the defending SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, veterans Austin Forkner, Max Anstie, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and 2x MX2 Champion Tom Vialle.

Joining Swoll and Ferry in the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the outdoor season of the SMX World Championship, and starting at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. on Saturday May 25 will be longtime fan favorite Joey Savatgy.