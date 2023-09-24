Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts ends illustrious MX2 career

Geerts Ends Illustrious MX2 Career with Phenomenal Grand Prix Win as Yamaha Secures Fourth Consecutive MX2 Manufacturer’s World Title

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts ended an illustrious MX2 career with a thrilling Grand Prix win at the 19th and final round of the series in Matterley Basin, Great Britain. As a result, the Belgian secured this year’s FIM MX2 World Championship silver medal. At the same time, Thibault Benistant ended a challenging season disrupted by injury with a top-five finish at the MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain, while Rick Elzinga was classified 13th. Thanks to the combined effort of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 trio, Yamaha has successfully defended the Manufacturer’s World Title for a fourth consecutive season.

Under the bright and sunny skies, the wide and flowing Matterley Basin circuit provided the perfect backdrop for an intense showdown between the three talented riders, Benistant, Geerts and Simon Laengenfelder in Race One.

When the gates dropped, Benistant and Geerts chased Laengenfelder around turn one, quickly establishing themselves as the frontrunners. All three riders ran a blistering pace, captivating the attention of the crowd as they took the fight for the race win right down to the wire. At the flag, it was Laengenfelder who held on to take the checkers ahead of Benistant and Geerts.

Following the result of Race One, the battle for the silver medal hinged on the outcome of Race Two. Geerts was squeezed off the gate but showed the same grit and determination that has taken him to 55 podiums throughout his incredible MX2 career, as he charged from 10th and past all MX2’s heavy hitters to end the ‘250cc chapter’ of his career with a phenomenal race win.

At the same time, Benistant started ninth and, despite feeling slightly ‘off’ on the track, still powered back to sixth.

After missing six rounds of the championship through injury, Benistant ends 2023 ninth in the MX2 Classification.

Elzinga battled a slight shoulder injury to finish ninth in Race One and 16th in Race Two after a fall and ended his first term in MX2, 10th in the Championship Classification.

This year, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team celebrated seven Pole Positions, 15 race wins, and 18 podium finishes, of which 10 were Grand Prix victories, to secure Yamaha its fourth consecutive MX2 Manufacturer’s World Title.

Click here to view results from the MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain Winner, 45-points

2nd MX2 World Championship, 759-points

“I’m proud of what I did today, and I am proud of my whole season. I came back from two injuries, and it was still a good season for me. This weekend was not easy, but in the end, especially in the second race, I felt good on the bike and on the track and won the second race. It’s nice to end my MX2 career with a win. Now, I’m looking forward to moving to the 450cc, which I will race at the Motocross of Nations, and hopefully, I will have a good season next year.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain 37-points

9th MX2 World Championship, 533-points

“I could take some positives and some negatives from this weekend. I think I missed some race intensity because of the rounds I missed. But, overall, I had good speed; I just struggled to push at the start of the race. Now, I’m looking forward to building for next season.”

Rick Elzinga

13th MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain, 17-points

10th MX2 World Championship, 354-points

“I dislocated my shoulder during the week, so I knew it would be a difficult weekend. In the first moto, I finished ninth, which was not too bad. I struggled to pass because I didn’t want to take any risk with my shoulder being unstable. In Race Two, I had a much better start, but I fell, so I had to come back from dead last. That’s about it. Top-10 in my first season in MX2. It’s something to build on.”