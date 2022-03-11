BMW Motorrad delivered 194261 motorcycles in 2021 up 15%

BMW Motorrad with strong growth in revenues and earnings

BMW Motorrad delivered 194,261 units (prev. yr.: 169,272/ +14.8%) to customers in 2021. The segment posted revenues of € 2,748 million (prev. yr.: € 2,284 million/ +20.3%) and an EBIT of € 227 million (prev. yr.: € 103 million/ +120.4%). The EBIT margin came in at 8.3% (prev. yr.: 4.5%/ +3.8 percentage points) and is therefore within the guidance corridor of 8-10%.

The main drivers were positive product-mix effects and sales growth. The significant increase in return on capital employed to 35.9% (prev. yr.: 15.0%/ +20.9 percentage points) mainly reflects the improvement in EBIT.

“Our business figures are proof that we were able to combine the underlying transformation and the major investment it entails with strong operational success in a very volatile environment in 2021. We are in a good position and optimistic about the future. The rating agencies have affirmed this by revising our outlook to ‘stable’ last year,” said Nicolas Peter, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Finance on Thursday in Munich.

Munich. In a challenging environment, the BMW Group ended the financial year 2021 strong and fulfilled its targets as forecast. The premium manufacturer was able to significantly increase both Group earnings and net profit compared to the previous year, having already raised its guidance in May and September. Valuation effects and reversals contributed to this improvement. The BMW Group also met high expectations for its non-financial targets: For example, in financial year 2021, the percentage of total deliveries from electrified vehicles increased significantly to 13%. As well, the CO2 emissions value of the BMW Group’s EU new vehicle fleet was reduced to 115.9 g/km (WLTP).

The company has stepped up electrification of its product range, while considerably enhancing its profitability.

“The past year provides clear evidence that successful transformation bears fruit. The strong earnings we achieved in financial year 2021 are the result of our consistent strategy – with the right products at the right time,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, on Thursday in Munich. “This success is also thanks to our associates, and I would especially like to thank them for their hard work and their passion. Together, we are demonstrating that bold transformation and economic success go hand in hand at BMW.”

High Group earnings for financial year 2021

The BMW Group ended the financial year 2021 with all-time highs for Group revenues, earnings and net profit – all of which were significantly higher.

Deliveries were up 8.4%, to 2,521,514 units, of which 13% were electrified vehicles (328,314 units/ +70.4% YOY).

Group revenues climbed to € 111,239 million (prev. yr.: € 98,990 million/ +12.4%). With a higher percentage of high-revenue vehicles, the BMW Group benefited from positive product-mix effects and improved pricing – both for the sale of new vehicles and the resale of end-of-lease vehicles. Lower year-on-year employee numbers and modernisation of the pension scheme for employees in Germany resulted in a lower cost of sales in the high three-digit million euro range. However, this was partially offset by higher expenses for performance-based remuneration in the cost of sales. Further headwinds resulted from higher raw material prices.

E-mobility and digitalisation drive R&D costs

Higher research and development spending is an indication that the BMW Group is consistently driving forward with its transformation. Total costs for research and development in accordance with IFRS increased significantly year-on-year to € 6,299 million (prev. yr.: € 5,689 million/ +10.7%). Higher revenues meant the R&D ratio, according to the German Commercial Code, of 6.2% remained on a par with the previous year (prev. yr.: 6.3%). In 2021, investments were channelled into new vehicle architectures and toolkits in connection with the electro-offensive. Additional expenses came from the development of digital products and automated driving.

Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets amounted to € 5,012 million in 2021 (2020: € 3,922 million/ +27.8%). The major expansion of the electrified product line-up and upcoming series launches led to corresponding capital expenditure at the plants involved. The capex ratio of 4.5% was within the target range of <5% as planned.

The BMW Group reported earnings before financial result for the full year of € 13,400 million (prev. yr.: € 4,830 million/ +177.4%). Group earnings before tax also saw a strong increase, reaching an all-time high of € 16,060 million (prev. yr.: € 5,222 million/ +207.5%). A positive effect of around € 1 billion resulted from the partial reversal of the provision for the EU Commission’s antitrust proceedings, after these were concluded in the second quarter.

Group net profit also reached a new all-time high of € 12,463 million (prev. yr.: € 3,857 million/ +223.1%).

Dividend to increase proportionally

Shareholders should also participate to an appropriate extent in the success of the company. Based on the annual financial statements of BMW AG, the unappropriated profit (according to the German Commercial Code) for distribution to shareholders amounts to € 3,827 million (prev. yr.: € 1,253 million/ +205.4%). While maintaining the target range of 30-40% for the payout ratio, the Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of € 5.80 per share of common stock (prev. yr.: € 1.90) and € 5.82 per share of preferred stock (prev. yr.: € 1.92) to the Annual General Meeting on 11 May. The payout ratio amounts to 30.7% (prev. yr.: 32.5%).

“We intend to keep our promise of enabling shareholders to participate in the company’s success at a reliable and commensurate level. With a payout ratio of 30.7%, our shareholders will also be able to benefit from a strong financial year 2021,” said Nicolas Peter, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Finance.

EBIT margin of Automotive Segment at 10.3%

The Automotive Segment benefited from better pricing and an improved product mix in 2021, as demand remained high. Due to the global semiconductor shortage, fewer new vehicles were available on the market and high-revenue models were preferred. Positive residual value development for end-of-lease vehicles – especially in the US and the UK – also contributed to higher segment income. Increased business from new parts and accessories also lifted revenues.

As a result, segment revenues were significantly higher, at € 95,476 million (prev. yr.: € 80,853 million/ +18.1%).

Earnings before financial result (EBIT) amounted to € 9,870 million (prev. yr.: € 2,162 million/ +356.5%). At 10.3%, (2020: 2.7%; +7.6 percentage points), the segment EBIT margin was at the high end of our guidance.

The segment’s financial result of € 1,935 million was significantly higher year-on-year (2020: € 560 million/ +345.5%). It benefited, in particular, from the higher contribution of our Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., as well as positive valuation effects from equity investments and shares.

The total earnings before tax for financial year 2021 of € 11,805 million were significantly higher than the figure for the previous year (2020: € 2,722 million/ +333.7%).

Free cash flow in the Automotive Segment reached a new all-time high of € 6,354 million (prev. yr.: € 3,395 million/ +87.2%) at year end.

As forecast, return on capital employed (RoCE) for the automotive business also increased significantly in 2021 to 59.9% (prev. yr.: 12.7%/ +47.2ppts). This significant increase primarily resulted from the much higher EBIT in the year-on-year comparison.

Financial Services Segment delivers high earnings contribution

The Financial Services Segment also benefited from high demand for new and used premium vehicles. The number of new retail contracts with customers reached 1,956,514 for the full year (prev. yr.: 1,845,271/ +6%). The total portfolio of 5,577,011 retail contracts managed at the end of 2021 was on a par with the previous year (prev. yr.: 5,591,799 contracts/ -0.3%).

Revenues in the Financial Services Segment increased significantly to € 32,867 million (prev. yr.: € 30,044 million/ +9.4%) in 2021. Pre-tax earnings in the Financial Services Segment totalled € 3,753 million (prev. yr.: € 1,725 million/ +117.6%) and were therefore also significantly higher than the previous year. The increase in revenues and earnings mainly resulted from higher income from end-of-lease vehicles due to positive price development in the used car markets. The need for value adjustments for credit risks remained low – which had a further positive effect on earnings.

At 22.6%, return on equity in the Financial Services Segment was at the high end of our guidance corridor of 20-23% (prev. yr.: 11.2%/ +11.4 percentage points). This increase mainly stems from the improvement in the risk situation during the financial year.

Successful fourth quarter, despite cost headwinds

The BMW Group ended 2021 with a successful fourth quarter, despite continuing semiconductor supply bottlenecks and rising energy and raw material prices. During this period, deliveries of the three premium automotive brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce decreased to 589,290 units (prev. yr.: 687,012/ -14.2%), due to the semiconductor situation. At the same time, exceptionally high orders confirmed the strong appeal of the current product line-up. Electrified vehicles accounted for just over 16% of sales volumes, with 96,739 units delivered to customers. Group revenues totalled € 28,408 million (prev. yr.: € 29,482 million/ -3.6%).

Group profit before tax for this period increased significantly to € 2,907 million (prev. yr.: € 2,260 million/ +28.6%).

Despite higher fixed costs, as is usual in the final quarter of the year, the Group EBT margin came in at 10.2%. Group net profit for the fourth quarter amounted to € 2,256 million (prev. yr.: € 1,680 million/ +34.3%).

In the Automotive Segment, the EBIT of € 1,925 million (prev. yr.: € 2,010 million/ -4.2%) was down slightly year-on-year, essentially due to the lower sales volume. At € 2,352 million, capital expenditure was also significantly higher than in the same period of 2020 (prev. yr.: € 1,547 million). The Automotive Segment EBIT margin for the final quarter of the year was 7.7% (prev. yr. 7.7%).

The Financial Services Segment once again significantly increased its fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings to € 829 million (prev. yr.: € 686 million/ +20.8%), as it continued to benefit from high prices in the used car markets, especially in the US and the UK.

Workforce slightly lower year-on-year

The BMW Group employed a workforce of 118,909 at the end of 2021 (prev. yr.: 120,726/ -1.5%). This year, the company plans to hire new staff for its further digitisation and electrification of its product range.

Share repurchase authorisation to be proposed to Annual General Meeting

Thanks to its successful business development, the BMW Group has a healthy balance sheet and a very solid financing structure. It also has the potential to generate sustainably high free cash flow. One reason for this is the recent full consolidation of the Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. in the BMW Group Financial Statements. To retain the option of optimising the company’s capital structure, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Management be authorised to purchase and retire treasury shares. In accordance with the legal framework, the Board of Management would be authorised for a period of five years to purchase shares in the company worth up to 10% of the total share capital and to retire or to use them.

Integrated BMW Group Report 2021 addresses all SASB requirements

Sustainability is a central dimension of the BMW Group corporate strategy. In this year’s BMW Group Report, which will be published on 16 March, the BMW Group has fully integrated the requirements of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) into its reporting for the first time.

“We understand that our economic success in the future will depend, more than today, on further reducing the negative impact of our operating activities on the environment and making a positive contribution to the development of society,” said Nicolas Peter. “The Integrated BMW Group Report 2021 provides a holistic, qualified insight into the BMW Group, by incorporating comprehensive non-financial KPIs into our regular reporting. Disclosing our sustainability efforts in a way that is transparent and comprehensible puts our company on the right track. We aim to lead our industry in this area.”

Proposal of reelection of Supervisory Board member

The mandate of Dr Heinrich Hiesinger will end at the Annual General Meeting 2022. On the recommendation of the nomination committee, the Supervisory Board proposes Dr Hiesinger for another four-year mandate. In accordance with the criteria of the German Corporate Governance Code, the candidate is considered to be independent by the Supervisory Board.

* * *

You will receive further information on the Group Financial Statements 2021 and the outlook for the current financial year at the BMW Group Annual Conference on 16 March 2022. You can follow the virtual event live on the internet at: http://www.live.bmwgroup.com/en/live-streaming/

The BMW Group Report 2021 will be published at 7.30 a.m. (CET) on 16 March at https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html

The BMW Group – an overview 2021 2020 Change in % Deliveries to customers Automotive 1 units 2,521,514 2,325,179 8.4 thereof: BMW2 units 2,213,790 2,028,841 9.1 MINI2 units 302,138 292,582 3.3 Rolls-Royce2 units 5,586 3,756 48.7 Motorrad units 194,261 169,272 14.8 Employees (compared to 31 Dec. 2020) 118,909 120,726 -1.5 Automotive Segment EBIT margin percent 10.3 2.7 +7.6% points Motorcycles Segment EBIT margin percent 8.3 4.5 +3.8% points EBT margin BMW Group 3 percent 14.4 5.3 +9.1% points Revenues € million 111,239 98,990 12.4 thereof: Automotive € million 95,476 80,853 18.1 Motorcycles € million 2,748 2,284 20.3 Financial Services € million 32,867 30,044 9.4 Other Entities € million 5 3 66.7 Eliminations € million – 19,857 -14,194 39.9 Profit before financial result (EBIT) € million 13,400 4,830 177.4 thereof: Automotive € million 9,870 2,162 356.5 Motorcycles € million 227 103 120.4 Financial Services € million 3,701 1,721 115.0 Other Entities € million -8 36 – Eliminations € million -390 808 – Profit before tax (EBT) € million 16,060 5,222 207.5 thereof: Automotive € million 11,805 2,722 333.7 Motorcycles € million 228 100 128.0 Financial Services € million 3,753 1,725 117.6 Other Entities € million 531 -235 – Eliminations € million -257 910 – Income taxes € million – 3,597 – 1,365 – Net profit 2 € million 12,463 3,857 223.1 Earnings per share (common/preferred share) € 18.77/18.79 5.73/5.75 –

1 Including Joint Venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., Shenyang (2021: 651,236 vehicles, 2020: 602,247 vehicles, 2019: 538,612 vehicles, 2018: 455,581 vehicles, 2017: 385,705 vehicles).

2 Retail vehicle delivery data presented for 2020 and 2021 is not directly comparable to such data presented for previous years. For further information on retail vehicle delivery data, please see Comparison of Forecasts with Actual Outcomes within the BMW Group Report 2021.

3 Ratio of Group earnings before taxes to Group revenues

The BMW Group – an overview Q4/2021 Q4/2020 Change in % Deliveries to customers Automotive 1 units 589,290 687,012 -14.2 thereof: BMW2 units 510,722 601,449 -15.1 MINI2 units 77,300 84,458 -8.5 Rolls-Royce2 units 1,268 1,105 14.8 Motorcycles units 37,652 39,673 -5.1 Employees (compared to 31 Dec. 2020) 118,909 120,726 -1.5 Automotive Segment EBIT margin percent 7.7 7.7 – Motorcycles Segment EBIT margin percent -19.8 -1.2 -18.6% points EBT margin BMW Group 3 percent 10.2 7.7 +2.5% points Revenues € million 28,408 29,482 -3.6 thereof: Automotive € million 25,103 26,024 -3.5 Motorcycles € million 486 568 -14.4 Financial Services € million 8,688 7,989 8.7 Other Entities € million 2 2 – Eliminations € million -5,871 -5,101 15.1 Profit before financial result (EBIT) € million 2,487 2,197 13.2 thereof: Automotive € million 1,925 2,010 -4.2 Motorcycles € million -96 -7 – Financial Services € million 832 664 25.3 Other Entities € million -5 -7 – Eliminations € million -169 -463 – Profit before tax (EBT) € million 2,907 2,260 28.6 thereof: Automotive € million 2,149 1,955 9.9 Motorcycles € million -96 -8 – Financial Services € million 829 686 20.8 Other Entities € million 153 55 178.2 Eliminations € million -128 -428 – Income taxes € million -651 -580 12.2 Net profit € million 2,256 1,680 34.3 Earnings per share (common/preferred share) € 3.39/3.40 2.53/2.54 –

1 Including Joint Venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., Shenyang (2021: 651,236 vehicles, 2020: 602,247 vehicles, 2019: 538,612 vehicles, 2018: 455,581 vehicles, 2017: 385,705 vehicles).

2 Retail vehicle delivery data presented for 2020 and 2021 is not directly comparable to such data presented for previous years. For further information on retail vehicle delivery data, please see Comparison of Forecasts with Actual Outcomes within the BMW Group Report 2021.

3 Ratio of Group earnings before taxes to Group revenues

GLOSSARY – explanatory comments on key performance indicators

Deliveries to customers

A new or used vehicle is recorded as a delivery once its handed over to the end user (which also includes leaseholders under lease contracts with BMW Financial Services). In the US and Canada, end users also include (1) dealers when they designate a vehicle as a service loaner or demonstrator vehicle and (2) dealers and other third parties when they purchase a company vehicle at auction and dealers when they purchase company vehicles directly from the BMW Group. Deliveries may be made by BMW AG, one of its international subsidiaries, a BMW Group retail outlet, or independent third-party dealers. The vast majority of deliveries – and hence the reporting of deliveries to the BMW Group – is made by independent third-party dealers. Retail vehicle deliveries during a given reporting period do not correlate directly to the revenues that the BMW Group recognises in respect of that particular reporting period.

EBIT

Profit before financial result. Profit before financial result comprises revenues less cost of sales, less selling and administrative expenses and plus/minus net other operating income and expenses.

EBIT margin

Profit/loss before financial result as a percentage of revenues.

EBT

EBIT plus financial result.