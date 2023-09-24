End of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship today – MXGP of Great Britain

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team hit the end of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship today – the Grand Prix of Great Britain marked the conclusion of the season. Kay de Wolf, Roan van de Moosdijk and Lucas Coenen fared well at the picturesque Matterley Basin venue.

Kay de Wolf was superb in just the second event since his return and narrowly missed the overall podium. The first moto was made difficult by a mediocre start – he was battling in the lower half of the top ten for the duration and reached the finish line in sixth. It was in the second moto where he really shined, because he led all but three laps before eventually ending in the runner-up position. 6-2 scores put him fourth in the overall classification, just a single point from third, and helped him take a final ranking of sixth in the championship standings.

In what was his final event as an MX2 rider, Roan van de Moosdijk was a consistent force and logged 5-7 scores across the two motos for seventh overall. The first stint was where he was at his strongest – he pushed the top four and was just two seconds behind fourth when the chequered flag waved. Eighth was his final championship ranking, even though he missed three races, with a moto victory at the Grand Prix of Switzerland being the clear highlight.

Lucas Coenen endured a difficult day on British soil, as he struggled to find flow on the fast-paced layout. Some mediocre starts made life tricky – he salvaged eleventh in moto one and then charged from sixteenth to twelfth in moto two. Eleventh overall was his final ranking and that was more than enough to take fifth in the final championship standings, a phenomenal achievement for the MX2 rookie. ’96’ showed his true potential with four moto wins across the season, as well as three podium finishes.

Kay de Wolf: “It is nice to end the season on a positive note – it has been an up and down year! It would have been nice to stand on the podium, of course, but we can carry this momentum into the Motocross of Nations and the off-season. Thank you to the team for sticking by me.”

Roan van de Moosdijk: "Seventh overall is not where I want to be, but it is good to end with a solid race. Thank you to the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team for everything that they have done for me – I could not have asked for more from the guys here." Lucas Coenen: "The results are not what I wanted, but I am pleased that I was able to hold onto fifth in the championship. It has been a solid rookie season, with some highs and lows, and I am excited to get to work on 2024."

The annual Motocross of Nations is next for two of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing athletes. Lucas Coenen will represent Belgium in the MX2 class in France on October 08 and, in addition, Kay de Wolf is set to fly the flag for The Netherlands.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Nineteen

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 45pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 43pts; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 38pts; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 37pts… 7. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 30pts; 11. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 19pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:42.760; 2. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 35:44.543; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:44.777… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:56.168; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:56.562; 11. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:36.517

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 36:25.148; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:26.584; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:27.413… 7. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 37:05.176; 12. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 37:29.207

MX2 – Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 826pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 759pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 755pts… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 577pts; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 573pts; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 560pts