Motivation remains Highs for Final Two MXGP rounds Mantova

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are preparing for the final two rounds of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship. The season will end with a doubleheader in Mantova, Italy, with the penultimate round taking place on Sunday 7 November followed by the final round on Wednesday 10.

In contrast to the hard-pack, hilly, and ‘natural style’ Ciclamino track in Pietramurata, the Mantova circuit is flat and soft with plenty of man-made jumps. The 1660-meter long venue has been a happy hunting ground for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer in the past, with the venue being the site of his very-first MXGP-class Grand Prix win, which arrived last year in 2020.

Fresh off the top step of the podium after celebrating his first Grand Prix win of 2021, Seewer arrives at the penultimate round of the MXGP series full of confidence. The Swiss star has had a challenging season that was heavily affected by Epstein Barr Virus, but after making progress in his recovery over the past few weeks, he has reached peak form, at least for this season, and is now competing for podium finishes and race wins. As a result of his early-season difficulties, the ‘91’ is currently fifth position in the MXGP Championship Standings, only 4-points from fourth – which is the best he can achieve in 2021 with the top-three positions in the series unreachable.

Coldenhoff has arrived in Mantova, Italy, in a determined mood. Like Seewer, the Dutchman has fond memories from the sandy Italian circuit where he has celebrated podium finishes at the venue in the past and a podium finish with Team the Netherlands at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations back in September this year. Currently seventh in the championship chase, the ‘259’ is no longer focused on the overall result but instead hopes to finish the season fast, consistent, and strong.

Ben Watson was also at the Motocross of Nations in September, and it was there that he celebrated his first-ever MXGP class victory. Returning to Mantova to draw the curtain on 2021, the 24-year-old Brit is excited to continue his bid for the title ‘Rookie of the Year.’ Currently 11th in the premier-classes Championship Standings, Watson is only 15-points off the leading rookie, Thomas Olsen, who is in 10th.

In MX2, the war has been won! Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renaux wrapped up the MX2 world title with an emphatic race win and overall victory at the MXGP of Garda, just a few days ago. Following a sensational season aboard the YZ250FM, Renaux is uncatchable at the top of the standings with two Grand Prix rounds to spare.

Thus far, Renaux has 103 led laps, celebrated eight race wins, 20 top-three finishes, 12 podiums, and five Grand Prix victories. The 21-year-old Frenchman remains motivated to add to those impressive stats over the next two races.

After Renaux’s stunning victory, the focus is now on Jago Geerts as he chases last years’ World Champion Tom Vialle in the battle for the silver medal. Determined to return to his race-winning form, the 21-year-old Belgian is lining up for nothing less than the Grand Prix wins. He is currently third in the series standings, 16-points shy of Vialle.

Unfortunately, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s rookie sensation Thibault Benistant will not attend the final two rounds after sustaining an injury to his left knee. He is currently seventh in the series after an impressive season that included eight top-five race finishes, two race wins, and one podium celebration.

Coinciding with MXGP’s season-ending doubleheader, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team will also be onsite with the final two rounds of the EMX250 Championship that will take place on Saturday 6 and Tuesday 9 November. On Tuesday, the team will be joined in the paddock by the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 squad with their trio of youngsters returning to Italy for their ninth and final round of the 2021 EMX125 Championship.

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 498-points

“I’m feeling really good. Over the past few weeks, everything continues to move up in the right direction, I am getting better, and we could prove it in ‘Arco.’ I did some really good races at all three rounds there. I was fast and consistent. The highlight was winning the last GP, so I am feeling fantastic and will try to keep the ball rolling in Mantova. I won a moto in Mantova last year and have been on the podium. The goal will be to focus on myself and go out and perform at my best.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 397-points

“I’m feeling good. Arco was positive in some ways and hope to continue this form. I wasn’t to have some consistent races and results. I hope to finish the season strong. The track in Mantova usually suits me. I have had some good races in there in the past, and a ‘Nations’ podium this year and last year two podiums results.”

Ben Watson

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 269-points

“I am feeling good heading into the final two rounds. I had a great week in Arco and I am already looking forward to getting back on track in Mantova! After the past week, I feel I can do much better than my results. I want to fight with the front guys, I know I can ride that pace, but it needs to become normal to me that this is my position. I know what I am capable of, and this is my place! Mantova is a fun track, it has some cool jumps, and it’s a little bit sandy. I have had some great results there. I’ve stood on the podium in MX2, and I also stood on the MXON podium with Team GB with my individual MXGP class victory!”

Maxime Renaux

2021 MX2 World Champion, 642-points

“The goals are to enjoy those last two races as much as possible and try to get out some good results. I have nothing to prove or do anymore, so I want to be out on track and race cause that’s what I love to do. Mantova is a track I like, the start is also important there, so we’ll have to keep on a good way like Arco 3, but it will be nice to change track after three races in a row in Arco.”

Jago Geerts

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 516-points

“I’m feeling motivated to put together two solid results. In Arco, my speed was really good, but everything went wrong at the last one. My goal is to win the last two GP’s of the season. That would be the perfect end for me.”