Maxime Renaux and Vertex Pistons world MX2 champions

2021 Motocross World Champion. This is the title won by Maxime Renaux, rider of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team, and the GP Racer’s Choice piston of the Italian specialist company Vertex Pistons.

Quality brings results. And so, in motocross 2021, after the victory at the Internazionali d’Italia with Romain Febvre, the one at the Prestige Elite MX1 Championship with Alessandro Lupino and the last one at the Italian women’s championship with Kiara Fontanesi, for the Vertex Pistons it was gold also in the MX2.

The season had begun uphill for the 21-year-old Frenchman, who dislocated his shoulder at the Internazionali and made his debut in the world championship a bit on the sly in the Russian opening race, but then everything had gone better and better and led him to conquer five victories, five second places and two third places of GPs, up to winning the championship with two races to spare.

“It was an amazing feeling to win after so many years of work and dedication. I am really happy for all the people around me which gave all their best to reach this goal. – Maxime Renaux said – I think that we progressed on every topics with my team: technically, mentally and we also got a step on the bike with a really good engine, best supported also with Vertex’ pistons, that made it even more strong and reliable.”

In MX2 since 2019, after finishing third last year, the French rider raced this season with the goal of victory. And he succeeded. For 2022, however, he is still undecided on the class in which to compete and reserves the right to take more time to talk about it with Yamaha. But one thing is certain, whether it is MX2 or MXGP, this young and talented world champion will race giving his best, always supported by his team and by all the sponsors that believe in him.