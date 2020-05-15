Sim Racing: 4th MotoGP Virtual Race Live on Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube and Twitch

Michele Pirro set to take part in the fourth MotoGP Virtual Race scheduled for this Sunday, 17th May 2020, at 3:00 PM (Italian time)

After the extraordinary success of the first Virtual Grand Prix, this Sunday, 17th May 2020 at 3:00 PM (CEST), MotoGP riders will return to compete at the consoles for the fourth Virtual Race which, for the occasion, will be held at the “digital” turns of Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Among the 11 top riders of the premier class who will take part in the competition, there will also be Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, representing the squad from Borgo Panigale. The rider from San Giovanni Rotondo had already taken part in the second Virtual Race, played with the MotoGP 19 videogame at the Austrian circuit of the Red Bull Ring, where he finished ninth.

Like the previous editions, the race will be preceded by a qualifying session that will decide the starting grid positions of the players. Highlights of the qualifying, as well as the race, will be broadcasted on the official MotoGP and MotoGP eSport websites and their respective Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch pages, and also by the world’s leading broadcasters.

Among the channels on which fans will be able to follow the competition, there will be Sky for Italy, Canal + for France, DAZN for Spain, Italy and DACH, Servus TV for Austria and Germany, Fox Asia, Fox Australia, Viasat for Sweden, NBC for the USA, Fox Brazil, ESPN for Latin America, Motorsport TV for Russia, Eurosport India, TEN and SuperSport for Africa.

The Virtual Spanish GP, aired on 3rd May 2020, produced over a thousand digital content that has totalled 81 million impressions as well as being viewed by millions of fans worldwide on different platforms (Source: Dorna Sports).

Michele Pirro (Ducati #51)

“I am very happy to be able to represent Ducati again in the fourth virtual MotoGP race. On 12th April I had already taken part in the Virtual Race 2, and I had really enjoyed challenging the other riders at the console. Unfortunately, I am not a great videogames player and still have to get used to the new features of MotoGP 20. The new game is really very realistic! I hope to have fun and above all to be able to entertain all the Ducatisti and fans who will follow us from home!”

MotoGP™ line-up

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Ducati: Michele Pirro

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori