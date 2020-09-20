Beaubier Keeps Win Streak Rolling at Barber. Reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier scored his 12th victory of 2020 in Saturday’s race one at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama. Teammate Jake Gagne joined him on the podium for another Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing 1-2 finish.

Beaubier continues to raise the bar and smash track records. He topped his lap record on Friday, throwing down a 1:22.676 to take his sixth Superpole of the season in seven tries. He grabbed the holeshot from pole position, but then ran wide at Charlotte’s Web, allowing Mathew Scholtz through. Beaubier tried to counter but the Westby Racing Yamaha rider held him off. He got the drive out of the final corner and retook the lead before the start of lap two and never looked back, scoring a commanding 50th-career superbike victory. Beaubier’s 12th win of the season gives him a round total of 300 points, 89 points clear of his teammate with seven races remaining.

Gagne qualified third for an all-Yamaha front row. The Californian got a decent start in third and after Beaubier made his way into the lead, Gagne waited for his opportunity to pass Scholtz. Hot on his heels, he was able to make the move on lap four after the fast chicane along the back straight. Gagne put in some consistent laps to score a solid second-place finish, his 10th podium of the season.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team heads into Sunday’s race two looking to return to the top of the podium at Barber Motorsports Park.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Today’s 1-2 finish was extra satisfying since Westby Racing Yamaha brought their A-game and made us work hard for our result. Both Cameron and Jake rode great and our Yamaha R1s performed flawlessly, as usual. We look forward to tomorrow’s race.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“It was a great day at Barber today with the track record in Superpole and another win in the books. My bike feels so good around this place. We wore the front tire pretty good, so we may have to make some changes going into race two. Other than that, all is well and I’m looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow.”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“Hats off to the team because we started the weekend off not feeling too comfortable with the bike. We made some good changes today and the bike was much better. I got off to a good start and after a few laps, got into second and then just tried to click off consistent times. I wasn’t sure how the tires would wear but they held up better than I expected, so we should be able to push it a bit harder tomorrow.”